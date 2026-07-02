Microsoft posted a social media ad calling the Copilot key a button with “main character energy.” The timing is awkward, since this comes right after Microsoft admitted the Copilot key hurts productivity for some users and agreed to let people remap it.

Microsoft says the Copilot key fixes everything, gets schooled in the comments

On June 29, Microsoft posted the same image across Facebook, Instagram, and X, styled like a text exchange. “Them: There’s no button you can press to fix everything,” the first line reads. “Me: Wanna bet?” is the reply, sitting above a close-up shot of a Windows keyboard, zoomed in on the Copilot key. The caption reads, “A button with a main character energy,” followed by the hashtag #MicrosoftCopilot.

I mean, I understand the confidence. Redmond showed the same vibes in a recent social media post where Microsoft Edge said that it’s the Best freakin’ browser.

But Windows users did not find this clever. The Facebook comments turned into a pile-on almost immediately. “No its just ai slop,” one person wrote. Another admitted they assumed the post was a meme mocking Microsoft for stuffing Copilot into everything, only to realize Microsoft had posted it themselves!

“REMOVE THE COPILOT BUTTON AND BRING RIGHT CTRL BACK!” one comment demands, in caps, which is about as clear as feedback gets.

The one-liners kept coming. “No one wants this.” “Most useless button ever.” “Lol the button nobody wants.” Someone rewrote the ad’s own joke back at Microsoft: “Instead of fix I read as break.” Another suggested the obvious alternative: “Claude button?” One commenter said they had already moved three family computers to Zorin OS and don’t plan on coming back.

Someone else called it a waste of billions on an AI that nobody uses except by accident. Across a post with hundreds of comments, the tone was people telling Microsoft they didn’t want the thing being advertised to them.

Microsoft already admitted the Copilot key causes problems

The awkward part is that Microsoft made this post just weeks after telling users the opposite of what the post claims. On the second week of June, Microsoft published a support document confirming the Copilot key caused “disruption to productivity and accessibility workflows,” specifically for people who relied on the Right Ctrl or Context menu key for shortcuts and screen readers.

Microsoft isn’t removing the Copilot key from new laptops. It’s letting you remap it, through a Windows 11 update planned for later this year, to act as Right Ctrl or the Context menu key again. Microsoft’s own fix for the Copilot key is to let you turn it back into what the key was originally for decades, and the company still ran a social post calling this same button a fix for everything!

Copilot’s reputation problem is as old as Copilot+ PCs

Microsoft spent 2025 stuffing Copilot into Edge, Notepad, Paint, File Explorer, Office, and the taskbar, and the backlash earned the company an unflattering nickname, Microslop, that stuck around into 2026.

Office users got their own version of this fight in May, when a floating Copilot button in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint started covering active cells and interrupting workflows. One user in the Feedback Hub wrote that the button’s presence alone was enough to make people hate Excel too, not just Copilot, and Microsoft eventually let people move it back to the ribbon. By May, Microsoft had also quietly added a Group Policy setting and matching Registry value that let people permanently remove the Copilot app, a strange feature to ship for a product Redmond markets as essential.

A former Microsoft VP who spent over a decade at the company explained that only 3.3% of Microsoft 365 users pay for Copilot, and OEMs built NPUs into laptops only to find nobody had a use case worth paying for. Back in 2023, Satya Nadella told The Verge he wanted to make Google “dance.” Three years later, Gemini is the one winning instead, and Copilot on the web is still stuck around 1% market share.

And then the final admittance came at Computex event which was as big as the original Copilot+ PC announcement. In June, the company unveiled its most powerful AI laptop yet, the Surface Laptop Ultra with NVIDIA’s RTX Spark chip, and never once mentioned Copilot+ PC branding during the reveal. Windows Latest later got to know that Microsoft’s most premium laptop is, in fact, a Copilot+ PC, but when the flagship AI hardware is quietly distancing itself from the Copilot name, a keyboard shortcut isn’t going to save the brand.

I wanted a Copilot+ PC once, then I stopped caring

I remember the Copilot+ PC launch clearly, because it worked on me. Seeing that dedicated key on new laptops made me feel like I was falling behind, and I considered buying one just to have it. I never did, and I still don’t own a Copilot+ PC. I don’t miss it either.

I pay for ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini, I use all three regularly, and I have a Microsoft 365 subscription too. Copilot is the one I open the least, and when I do work in Office, Claude’s integration handles Excel better than Copilot does inside Excel itself.

Pressing the Copilot key today opens the Copilot web app, a bloated RAM hungry browser window, since the app now ships with a full copy of Microsoft Edge. Apple, meanwhile, is rebuilding Siri overhaul for macOS that reportedly works as intuitively as Gemini in Android smartphones, and animates inside the Dynamic Island. A dedicated key that opens a web wrapper doesn’t compare.

A Copilot key only earns its spot on the keyboard if pressing it launches something fast and useful without routing through a browser tab first. Yes, Microsoft’s AI models maybe getting better, but until they make a WinUI Copilot app that’s fast and works like Ais in smartphones, remapping the key to Right Ctrl is the only better choice.

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