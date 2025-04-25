Windows 11 25H2 is set to begin rolling out in September-October, similar to Windows 11 24H2. Based on new references verified by Windows Latest, Windows 11 25H2 is indeed coming, and the odds of it being a minor release compared to Windows 11’s 2024 Update are much higher than we originally guessed.

In March 2025, I reported that Microsoft may have already started working on the next big Windows release, but it wouldn’t make that obvious. In a blog post, Microsoft previously noted that it has started testing “behind-the-scenes platform changes,” and testers in the Dev Channel of the Windows Insider Program will be offered Build 26200.

Microsoft hasn’t explicitly mentioned that Windows 11 Build 26200 belongs to Windows 11 25H2, as the blog only states the build series is being used to test “behind-the-scenes platform changes,” which can mean many things.

However, as Windows Latest correctly predicted, Windows 11 25H2 is indeed related to Build 26200, and we have another reason to believe it.

As pointed out by Xeno on X, Windows 11 Build 27842 contains references to “Windows 11 25H2” with host build number 26200.

This reference is present inside appraiserRes.dll, which is created when you download a new Windows Update or extract an .ISO file.

As you can see in the above screenshot, in our tests, Windows Latest was able to verify that appraiserRes.dll does include a new entry labeled GE25H2, which stands for “Greater than or equal to Windows 11 25H2.”

The second reference is “26200=FT_ALL_CompatIndicatorHelper_WritingGE25H2.”

This confirms that Windows 11’s 2025 Update is tied to Build 26200. But why does the appraiserRes.dll file have these references? The appraiserRes.dll is apparently used to determine if your device is “ready for 25H2.” It’s used by Windows Setup for compatibility checks.

It’s also very likely that Windows 11 25H2 will be a minor release, not as big as Windows 11 24H2, because it’s based on Build 26200, a minor leap from Build 26100.

Microsoft has previously used the same strategy for Windows 11 23H2, which was an enablement package for Windows 11 22H2.

Microsoft hasn’t confirmed that it’s working on Windows 11 25H2

We also need to understand that Microsoft does not make announcements that it’s working on a specific version of Windows, and it tries to keep everything vague, so it cannot be held accountable when engineering plans change or a feature isn’t ready to ship to consumers.

Instead, Microsoft officials have stated that Windows 11 Build 26200 builds are still based on Windows 11 24H2, with no mention of 25H2 yet.

Whether it becomes a full OS release or just an enablement package remains to be seen, but it’s likely that it will be an enablement package. Windows 11 24H2 is at Build 26100, and Windows 11 25H2 is tied to Build 26200, which points to an enablement package-styled release.

Why? Simply because it’s a minor leap from the 24H2’s Build 26100, and we have similar patterns in the past:

Windows 10 1903 > 1909: Build number stayed 18362 vs 18363, same core, only minor update

Windows 10 2004 > 20H2: 19041 vs 19042, again, enablement package

Windows 11 22H2 > 23H2: 22621 vs 22631, same platform, small update via EP

If it turns out to be an enablement package, it’ll rely on 24H2’s “Germanium” base and just unlock hidden features already present.

Enablement packages are smaller updates that activate dormant features in existing builds.

Windows 11 2025 Update is expected to ship in September-October with a new Start menu that lets you turn off “Recommendations” and just have Pinned apps or All apps list.