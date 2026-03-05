Copilot’s Real Talk has been sunset, and it’s no longer available. Microsoft told Windows Latest that all existing conversations with Copilot’s Real Talk have been archived, and you cannot start a new conversation anymore. In a statement, Microsoft says Real Talk mode was always intended to be an experiment and that it’s actively listening to feedback.

I don’t use Copilot as much as I use Claude, largely because I’m a developer and Claude Code is an extra hand. However, Copilot Real Talk, which launched in January, was unlike any other assistant.

Copilot’s Real Talk personality felt different, and it also used reasoning to better understand you.

For example, Copilot is aware of the fact that I like to play with Windows builds, which is why when I asked Copilot Real Talk’s opinion on AI in Windows, it naturally responded with a critical view of Microsoft.

Unfortunately, Microsoft says Real Talk mode has been discontinued because it was always an experiment.

Microsoft told Windows Latest that users want more than simple validation from AI, and it will continue to work on improving Copilot’s personality.

“Real Talk was always an experiment. We’ve decided the best path forward is to integrate learnings from the early testing into Copilot more broadly rather than maintain it as a separate feature,” Microsoft officials told Windows Latest in a statement.

“This period helped us gain valuable insights about what users are looking for when they want more than simple validation from AI, and we appreciate everyone’s feedback.”

Copilot’s Real Talk was an interesting approach, and Microsoft should bring it back

Real Talk does two things differently. First, it has an attribute called ‘Depth,’ which can be of multiple types, including ‘standard’ and ‘compressed.’

Microsoft won’t tell us what these attributes imply, but Windows Latest understands that these are different levels of how much emotional depth Copilot can reach in Real Talk.

Copilot Real Talk also has a unique style of writing, so it feels familiar and more like a human than a casual AI assistant.

In my brief time with Copilot Real Talk, it appeared far better than any other assistant for personal conversations. And it’s largely because Copilot pulls everything about you from its memory.

Microsoft says that Real Talk can disagree with your ideas or challenge you, so the conversations feel interesting.

You can also peek inside its thinking process, which is quite fun. For example, when I asked Copilot what it thinks about AI taking over humanity, and I peeked into the thinking, you can see the depth is set to standard with complex emotions, and it’s trying to figure out what kind of person I am before framing a reply.

Microsoft previously told Windows Latest that Copilot tries to create more human-like conversations in Real Talk and improve engagement.

All good things come to an end. Copilot Real Talk is no longer available, but I wouldn’t be surprised if some of the ideas are eventually incorporated into Copilot’s model.

