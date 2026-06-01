Microsoft just dropped a bombshell at Computex 2026 by unveiling the most powerful device ever to bear the Surface name. The newly announced Surface Laptop Ultra is a direct answer to Apple and its dominant MacBook Pro lineup. Built in a deep partnership with NVIDIA, the new flagship laptop runs Windows on Arm and completely redefines professional computing.

Ever since the Surface division came into existence, I’ve always wondered why they didn’t go all in and make an ultra-powered device. As the MacBook Pros started gaining rave reviews from YouTubers, I started waiting for Microsoft’s response, and now we finally have it. Surface Laptop Ultra is arriving in stores this fall, 2026.

The raw power promises to blow past standard x86 laptops equipped with discrete graphics. The device will undoubtedly carry an ultra-premium price tag when it launches later this year, partly due to the current global RAM supply constraints and the premium nature of the NVIDIA partnership. Regardless of the high entry barrier, bringing true workstation power to a portable Arm chassis is exactly what the Windows ecosystem desperately needed.

(Scroll to the bottom to see the full official introduction video of the Surface Laptop Ultra)

Surface Laptop Ultra N1X brings 128GB unified memory and a mini-LED display

The hardware specifications for the Surface Laptop Ultra are absolutely staggering. The chassis weighs less than 4.5 pounds (~2kg) and houses a prominent dual-fan cooling system designed to prevent aggressive thermal throttling during heavy rendering workloads. Microsoft is offering the sleek device in Platinum and Nightfall color finishes.

Opening the lid reveals a beautiful 15-inch mini-LED PixelSense Ultra touchscreen. The panel features a sharp 2880 by 1920 resolution at 262 pixels per inch. The screen hits an incredible 2,000 nits of peak HDR brightness, easily making it the brightest display Microsoft has ever shipped on any device.

You will also find the largest haptic touchpad ever integrated into a Surface laptop. It’s well known that the Surface trackpads are among the best in the industry, surpassing even MacBooks in several aspects, and now that we are getting haptic feedback improvements in Windows 11, it’s even more rewarding.

Connectivity is another major win for professional creators. Microsoft intentionally packed the laptop with every port you actually need in the field. The built-in selection includes a full HDMI port, USB-C, USB-A, a dedicated SD card reader, and a standard headphone jack.

The real magic happens on the motherboard. The Surface Laptop Ultra features up to 128GB of unified memory. The system dynamically allocates the RAM pool between the processor and the graphics card based on workload demands. Having full CUDA support and unified memory allows the laptop to run 120-billion-parameter AI models entirely locally without relying on cloud processing. The machine delivers a staggering one petaflop of AI compute to handle demanding scenes and compile cycles.

Even with all this hardware prowess, Microsoft hasn’t forgotten about repairability. The company assures that repairs will be straightforward, and they’ll also provide repair guides and replacement parts available for purchase. And in case you’re wondering about storage upgrades, Surface Laptop Ultra also supports a replaceable SSD.

Specifications of the Surface Laptop Ultra

Feature Specification Processor (CPU) 20-core NVIDIA Grace CPU (Arm architecture, co-developed with MediaTek) Graphics (GPU) NVIDIA Blackwell RTX GPU (up to 6,144 CUDA cores, 5th-gen Tensor Cores, FP4 precision) System Architecture NVIDIA RTX Spark platform (NVLink-C2C chip-to-chip interconnect) Memory (RAM) Up to 128GB unified memory (Dynamic CPU/GPU allocation, full CUDA support) AI Compute 1 Petaflop (Runs up to 120-billion parameter models locally) Cooling Prominent dual-fan cooling system for sustained rendering Display 15-inch mini-LED PixelSense Ultra touchscreen Resolution & Density 2880 x 1920 (262 pixels per inch) Brightness Up to 2,000 nits peak HDR brightness Weight Less than 4.5 lbs Touchpad Large haptic touchpad (Largest on a Surface device) Ports 1x HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, SD card reader, 3.5mm headphone jack Finishes Platinum, Nightfall Battery Life Rated for all-day battery life

Microsoft tuned Windows 11 on Arm for Nvidia RTX Spark and vice versa

Hardware of that caliber requires a highly optimized operating system to function properly. Microsoft explicitly tuned Windows 11 to extract the absolute best performance from the new silicon architecture. The engineering teams implemented a new workload profile scheduling system designed to efficiently scale tasks across all 20 processor cores.

Power efficiency is a critical factor for a portable workstation. Microsoft worked closely with NVIDIA to enable the Microsoft Power and Thermal Framework on the new platform. The framework standardizes power delivery to ensure the laptop stays cool and maintains exceptional battery life during intense creative workloads.

The unified memory configuration also forced Microsoft to rewrite specific system limits. Windows now features a smarter, significantly higher limit on the total system memory accessible by the GPU. The operating system also manages page sizes more efficiently in shared memory regions, ensuring developers have the flexibility they need for heavy rendering.

Running local AI agents securely is a huge focus for the new platform. NVIDIA is bringing the OpenShell runtime to Windows, utilizing new security and containment primitives designed by Microsoft. The containment features sandbox local agents like Hermes and OpenClaw so they cannot interfere with your core operating system.

Legacy application compatibility is equally crucial. Microsoft optimized the Prism emulation layer specifically for the new microarchitecture. Prism utilizes the raw power of the silicon and recent AVX and AVX2 instruction set extensions to run older x86 applications smoothly under emulation.

The custom NVIDIA superchip challenges both Qualcomm and Apple

The beating heart of the Surface Laptop Ultra is the NVIDIA RTX Spark platform. The custom silicon represents a monumental leap for Windows on Arm. The setup combines a 20-core NVIDIA Grace CPU, co-developed with MediaTek, with a high-performance Blackwell RTX GPU.

In case you’re wondering, this is the same NVIDIA N1X chips that were making their rounds for the past 2 days.

The graphics processor packs up to 6,144 CUDA cores alongside fifth-generation Tensor Cores featuring FP4 precision. NVIDIA connected the CPU and GPU using the high-speed NVLink-C2C chip-to-chip interconnect. The result is a platform that can effortlessly edit 12K video, render ultra-large 3D scenes, and play AAA video games at 1440p resolution at over 100 frames per second.

Gaming on Arm is finally coming of age thanks to the NVIDIA partnership. Native anti-cheat solutions from Epic and BattlEye are fully supported on the RTX Spark platform. Major developers are jumping on board, with Riot Games bringing League of Legends and Valorant natively to the architecture, alongside KRAFTON bringing PUBG Battlegrounds.

NVIDIA already commands a legendary reputation for graphics drivers and deep developer partnerships. The company is actively working with Adobe to rearchitect Premiere and Photoshop specifically for the RTX Spark platform. The updated creative suite will tap directly into the unified memory and TensorRT software to deliver real-time performance boosts for coloring and editing.

Qualcomm completely revitalized the Windows on Arm ecosystem, but the RTX Spark platform takes performance to a completely different tier. NVIDIA brings native CUDA support and unmatched GPU prowess to the table. Seeing how the Surface Laptop Ultra ultimately compares against the latest MacBook Pro models will be the most exciting hardware battle of the year.

How much will the Surface Laptop Ultra cost?

Well, from the looks of it, everything about the Surface Laptop Ultra screams premium. Remember that this is the same company that recently announced an 8GB RAM Surface Laptop for $1300. This will have up to 128GB. Not to mention the deep NVIDIA partnership for a completely new chip.

So, chances are that the Surface Laptop Ultra would be too expensive to even consider for most professionals. However, in their blog about a “powerful new chapter for Windows PCs”, Microsoft also announced various devices powered by the NVIDIA RTX Spark from the likes of ASUS ProArt P16 and P14, Dell XPS 16 Creator Edition, HP OmniBook Ultra 16 and OmniBook X 14, Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n, and MSI Prestige N16 Flip AI+

I’m particularly interested in the Yoga Pro 9n, since I’m already a fan of the Yoga Pro 9i. What do you think about the Surface Laptop Ultra?

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