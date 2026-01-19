Copilot’s market share is barely moving past 1% on the web, but that doesn’t mean Microsoft has given up. Copilot is getting two new features. The first big change is Copilot’s Real Talk, which was initially locked to some accounts in the US. With Copilot’s Real Talk, you can have a Human-like dialog. Second, Copilot is finally getting generative video.

Real Talk doesn’t appear to be an unhinged version of Copilot, so if you are wondering whether it’s a comeback of Copilot/Bing Chat’s original personality, “Sydney,” it’s not. Real talk appears to use reasoning and different personalities for the type of question you ask and where the conversation is heading.

Real Talk has two attributes. First is Depth, which can be standard, compressed, or one of the other options. Second is the Writing style, which was standard and casual in my conversations with Copilot Real Talk. When you start a chat with Copilot’s Real Talk, it attempts to pull everything it knows about you from memory.

You can also see how Copilot thinks when it’s in Real Talk mode. Microsoft says Real Talk allows you to “peek inside Copilot’s thinking process at any time” and its “understanding develops as Copilot interacts with you,” but you can always change the vibe. I noticed that Copilot Real Talk mode had enough ideas about, and it’s because it references past conversations, knowledge about the user.

When you start a conversation, Copilot will always first select the writing style and depth level before attempting to learn more.

As you can see in the above screenshot, I just waved at Copilot, and it picked up the depth of the conversation, which is “Compressed.” On the other hand, the writing style is Standard casual. The idea is to turn Copilot into a personal friend that would create a more interactive and human-like dialogue.

Microsoft told Windows Latest that Copilot’s Real Talk aims to create a more interactive and human-like dialogue. Right now, Copilot answers your question and behaves like an assistant, but it doesn’t make the conversations more stimulating.

When you interact with Real Talk, Microsoft will offer alternative views and occasionally go beyond traditional LLM experience.

I asked Copilot to describe how its Real Talk works, and it said it’s a conversation with AI without the “corporate costume.” Copilot’s Real Talk goes beyond acting as an assistant that wants to help to being genuinely curious about what you’re thinking at 4:44 AM (I started the conversation at that time).

“I’ll push back when something doesn’t make sense, share what actually interests me about a topic, and won’t pretend every question is equally fascinating,” Copilot explained.

You’ll be able to create videos using Copilot

Next, it looks like Microsoft is testing video support in Copilot.

Windows Latest spotted a new “Create a video” toggle in Copilot for Android, and it looks like you’ll be able to generate up to eight seconds of video with audio. It’s unclear if it’s a Microsoft AI model or a version of Sora, which is developed by OpenAI.

The “generate video” toggle in Copilot for Android doesn’t work for me yet, as it’s likely still rolling out. It doesn’t appear to require a subscription, as I’m on the basic Microsoft 365 subscription, and I still have it.

These improvements are nice, but will they bring Copilot back into the AI race dominated by Google and OpenAI? I don’t think so.

Home Share Newsletter