Windows 10 KB5073724 is available, but it shows up only when you subscribe to ESU (Extended Security Updates). With ESU for Windows 10, you can continue to receive security updates until October 2026, but remember that there’ll be no major noticeable changes, as Windows 10 official support has already ended.

Today’s update is called “2026-01 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 22H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5073724).” I installed it on my PC running Windows 10 ESU, and it bumped the OS to Build 19045.6809.

You can download and install it from Settings > Updates & Security > Windows Update or use the Update Catalog.

Download Links for Windows 10 KB5073724

Windows 10 KB5073724 Direct Download Links: 64-bit and ARM-64 | These installers may not work if you haven’t signed up for ESU.

What’s new in Windows 10 Build 19045.6809

As per the official release notes, Microsoft confirmed that it removed some specific modem drivers required for internet connection on older PCs.

It doesn’t look like it’s going to affect most users (99.99% should be unaffected). As per Microsoft, Windows 10 no longer comes with the following drivers required for modem hardware:

agrsm64.sys (x64)

agrsm.sys (x86)

smserl64.sys (x64

smserial.sys (x86)

Microsoft warns that modem devices that rely on these drivers may not work anymore after installing Windows 10 KB5073724. I tried using the modem on a couple of my older PCs using Windows 10 KB5073724, but I did not run into any issues. Modem was still being detected.

The January 2026 update for Windows 10 includes new Secure Boot certificates, as the older certificates had recently expired.

For those unaware, Secure Boot certificates are stored in a PC’s UEFI firmware and used during startup to make sure that the Windows boot loader is allowed to run as a trusted feature. However, some older PCs still use Microsoft certificates issued in 2011, which are now expiring. Microsoft is replacing these certificates with new ones issued in 2023.

If they are not replaced, Secure Boot may stop trusting new boot components, and this makes your PC vulnerable.

On Windows 10, including Enterprise LTSC and ESU systems, the update is delivered as part of regular quality updates such as KB5073724. This change is specifically important for enterprises, as consumers do not have to deal with Secure Boot certificates when Windows Update is turned.

Last but not least, Microsoft says it has updated a core component called WinSqlite3.dll with security fixes. This change is being rolled out after some users found that their antivirus solutions flagged the apps with WinSqlite3.dll as vulnerable. If you still run into security alerts, Microsoft recommends updating all apps from the Store.

Third-party apps also use sqlite3.dll, and if this particular file is being flagged as vulnerable, you need to reach out to the developer of the app. Or if a Microsoft-owned app is being flagged with sqlite3.dll as vulnerable, you need to open the Windows Store and install all updates.

Microsoft is not aware of any major issues in the Windows 10 KB5073724 update.

