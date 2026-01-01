CES is just around the corner, with less than a week to spare, but the leaks keep coming in, and this time, Windows Latest got the full list of all HP devices and accessories that they’ll showcase in January at Las Vegas.

While we were not able to gather the specifications of all devices, we obtained high-resolution images and the names for each device. Our sources show a major refresh across business laptops, mainstream OmniBook systems, Chromebooks, gaming hardware, and accessories.

HP EliteBook X G1 business-class laptops are coming with Intel, AMD and possibly Snapdragon chips in 2026

The HP EliteBook X Series is a premium line of business laptops, and is marketed to have next-generation AI capabilities in a thin and light form factor, while also having enterprise-level security features.

The current members include the HP EliteBook X G1a, which is powered by AMD Ryzen AI Processors, and the HP EliteBook X G1i, which, as you might have guessed, is powered by Intel Core Ultra series processors.

Based on the information we received from our sources, the new EliteBook X models for CES 2026 are:

HP EliteBook X G2a

HP EliteBook X G2i

HP EliteBook X G2q

Physically, there is nothing telling the devices apart. The first two models, HP EliteBook X G2a and HP EliteBook X G2i, based on the previous naming scheme, are from AMD and Intel, respectively, and will likely have the AMD Ryzen AI 400 series and Panther Lake Intel Core Ultra series processors.

The third one, with a “q” is likely going to be Qualcomm. If that’s the case, the HP EliteBook X G2q will likely come with a Snapdragon X2 Series chipset, and based on the use case and price of the EliteBook X series, we expect it to be the Snapdragon X2 Elite or maybe even the X2 Elite Xtreme.

Windows Latest first reported about the Snapdragon X2 Plus chipset for 2026, which Qualcomm hasn’t announced yet. Essentially, we confirmed the existence of the X2 Plus chipset in the upcoming Lenovo IdeaPad 5x series, which are more mainstream products.

HP is making a strong push for the OmniBook brand at CES

The original OmniBook era was between 1993 and 2002, and despite being revolutionary for its time, it was discontinued following HP’s acquisition of Compaq. By the end of 2024, surprisingly, the OmniBook brand was revived, and at the beginning of 2026 in Las Vegas, we will see 4 distinct OmniBook-branded laptops.

All images we received from our sources have these laptops showing the Windows 11 desktop, with a prominent Recall icon in the taskbar, suggesting that all are Windows 11 AI PCs, and will likely have the Copilot+ PC tag.

HP OmniBook 3 14 for 2026

HP says that OmniBook 3 is the regular HP laptop built for everyday use and is best for entertainment purposes, which are all marketing words for budget laptops. We expect a similar treatment for the OmniBook 3 with its 14-inch display.

The marketing images we received have two versions, where an NGAIPC tag exists with the name, and where it doesn’t. NGAIPC means Next Gen AI PC, in case you weren’t able to figure it out. Either way, we are not sure if having that tag changes anything, especially since both versions have an Ai symbol embossed on the left side below the keyboard deck.

Apart from the light background, we can’t see any physical differences, so if at all the NGAIPC tag matters, it might have to do with the NPU in the different processor variants. Let’s wait and see what AI features a budget laptop from HP will get.

HP OmniBook 5 14 NGAIPC for 2026

According to HP, the OmniBook 5 series is similar to the HP Pavilion series, which is targeted towards students and professionals. Our sources showed two colors, including Glacier Silver and Meteor Silver. The side view of the device shows a headphone jack and what looks to be a USB-A port. Apart from the OmniBook 5 14, likely having a 14-inch display and some AI features, we are not about any other specs.

HP OmniBook 5 16 for 2026

The OmniBook 6 16 could be a 16-inch version of the 14, but we are not sure of the specs, because a larger size means more thermal headroom, a larger battery, and maybe more powerful specifications. Despite having a bigger chassis, the keyboard layout still doesn’t have a dedicated number pad, as you can see from the images below. However, we are having an extra color here, called the Starlit Blue.

HP OmniBook Ultra 14-inch laptop NGAI PC QC

The last of the OmniBook series for CES, at least from what our sources have given us, is the HP OmniBook Ultra 14-inch laptop NGAI PC QC. Yes, it’s definitely a mouthful, and we are not sure what the retail name would be. Also, “QC” stands for Qualcomm, so this is likely a Snapdragon PC. The only other thing we know for sure is that it comes in a StoneBlue colorway.

Either way, the OmniBook Ultra Next Gen AI PC​s already exist in the market and are premium offerings from HP with both Intel Core Ultra and AMD Ryzen AI 300 series processors. So, it would be interesting to see which processors would power it, considering that we already have information about the Intel Panther Lake SKUs and Ryzen AI 400 series for 2026.

HP is leaning into Chromebooks at CES in 2026

Our sources show that HP has 4 different Chromebooks lined up for CES 2026. Interestingly, the model names suggest two models along with their Plus variants.

For context, Chromebook Plus was a newer category that Google established, and it adds to the standard Chromebook with higher minimum hardware standards, like at least an Intel Core i3 12th Gen, or AMD Ryzen 3 5000 series or above, at least 8GB RAM, a minimum storage of 128GB, 1080p web camera or better with Temporal Noise Reduction, and a Full HD IPS display or better.

HP Chromebook 14 for 2026

The Chromebook 14 has been a long-standing model for HP, and was first introduced in September 2013. There were many different versions, like the 14a, convertible, and x360 variants, and even Chromebook Plus models.

Our leak shows the HP Chromebook 14 in Glacier Silver, with what seems to be a more modern design.

HP Chromebook 14 Plus for 2026

Unfortunately, we are not sure if this is the Chromebook Plus variant or just a higher “Plus” variant of the HP Chromebook 14. While the design looks more or less the same as the regular variant, we can see what looks to be an “Ai” symbol on the left side below the keyboard deck. The HP Chromebook 14 Plus also comes in a Glacier Silver colorway.

HP Chromebook x360 14 for 2026

As expected, the HP Chromebook x360 has a 360° hinge and touchscreen, and our leak shows the color variant as Meteor Silver.

HP Chromebook Plus x360 14 for 2026

Since this is the Chromebook Plus variant, we can expect to see at least 8GB RAM as standard, along with newer and more powerful specifications. Our leak also shows a Stylus pen with the 2-in-1 device, but we are not sure if it is included with the Chromebook. The colorway we have is Glacier Silver.

Although an $800 Apple-branded laptop is expected to come for the ChromeBooks in 2026, we believe that a budget MacBook could make Windows 11 devices cheaper, and analysts agree.

Other HP Devices and Accessories for CES 2026

Our sources shared a bunch of high-quality images and names of other HP products that will be announced at CES. We do not have any specs about these devices at the moment.

HP OmniStudio X 27-inch AiO Desktop Next Gen AI PC

HP Series 7 Pro 4K Monitor

HP Portable USB-C 4K HDMI Hub

HP 65W GaN Wall Charger

HP EliteBoard keyboard

OSIM KB JetBlack Unicorn Mouse Combo

HP OMEN Gaming Laptops are coming to CES 2026

Windows Latest first reported about the upcoming OMEN gaming laptops for CES 2026, using exclusive information given by our sources.

The HP OMEN 15, OMEN 16, and OMEN MAX 16 will be announced at CES, with Intel Core Ultra series Panther Lake CPUs and Ryzen AI 400 series processors, says our sources. We also have the full specifications of OMEN Gaming laptops for CES 2026.

We also made exclusive leaks about the HP HyperX OMEN monitors for CES 2026, including HyperX OMEN OLED 34, OMEN OLED 27qs​, OMEN OLED 27q, and OMEN 24.

Our sources said that HP will also announce a HyperX arcade controller for Xbox and new gaming keyboards for Windows at CES 2026.

The HyperX Clutch tachi is a leverless controller that’s suited for fighting games.

HyperX Clutch Tachi Game Controller for CES 2026

Our sources have managed to provide us with a ton of information about the next HP products for January 6. However, we haven’t received any insights about HP Concept devices, unlike Lenovo, which included the Legion Pro Rollable, the ThinkPad Rollable XD, and a few other devices.

Regardless, we hope to see some kind of innovation from HP at CES on January 6, 2026.

