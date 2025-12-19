Windows Latest has yet again received exclusive information about a new rollable concept device from Lenovo, and this time, it builds on the existing ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable AI PC (yes, it’s a mouthful), but the implementation is completely different and will be called The ThinkPad Rollable XD Concept when Lenovo announces it at CES 2026.

Lenovo’s new concept device has a vertically expanding display, unlike the gaming-focused horizontally expanding one on the Legion Pro Rollable, and transforms from a compact 13.3” display to an upright 16” one.

But the device has another trick up its sleeve with a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 transparent back cover that shows the display in its full OLED glory when it is rolled inwards. Our sources tell us that Lenovo calls this implementation a world-facing display and an expanding user-facing screen.

While the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable was the world’s first foldable PC, sources point out to Lenovo ranking the ThinkBook Rollable XD Concept among the world’s first out-folding devices.

Lenovo ThinkPad Rollable XD Concept at CES 2026 will have a transparent back cover

We do not have information about the display specifications apart from our sources saying that the default compact view is a 13.3” mode, which is smaller than the 14” version of the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable.

The ThinkPad Rollable XD expands vertically to a 16” workspace, which our reliable sources tell us gives over fifty percent more screen real estate to the user. However, the fully extended screen is also 0.7 inches smaller than the ThinkBook’s version, which is expected.

What makes this new rollable concept laptop different is the addition of a transparent glass cover instead of the aluminum dual-tone look in last year’s rollable. Windows Latest understands that the 16″ flexible OLED display is curved or rolled behind the transparent glass back.

Our sources tell us that this is a 180-degree Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 cover that Lenovo and Corning developed together, and while the glass is known for its durability, it also shows the complex working of the rollable screen.

The other benefit of the transparent lid on the ThinkPad Rollable XD Concept is that it can display information from the inward rolled screen, and our sources tell us that this device is a first look at Lenovo’s next generation of contextual intelligent devices.

Based on the marketing images that we received, we can say that this exposed part of the display can show Lenovo’s AI chatbot, Calendar Notifications, and other info.

We also have information that this outer exposed display, along with the fully opened and expanded display, provides users with a different kind of multitasking, collaboration, and personalization features, and that’s all we know for now.

Note that the exposed display on the lid of the laptop is part of the full 16” flexible OLED display, which would have been covered if it weren’t for the transparent glass cover.

As for the other features, we are told that the ThinkPad Rollable XD Concept has Swipe and touch gestures and voice controls that help users launch apps or switch modes.

And just like the Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable, which comes with a ton of AI gaming features, users get AI-powered live translation and a voice assistant. Interestingly, the transparent glass cover also enables multimodal interactions when the lid is closed as well.

We have information that Lenovo is targeting the ThinkPad Rollable XD Concept to professionals who want to experience new kinds of workflows or maybe showcase digital signs whenever needed. As expected, the device will come with Windows 11 out of the box, but we have no information about the version used here.

Our sources wouldn’t tell us the pricing, but for what it’s worth, the yesteryear’s Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable is currently selling for $3,299.00, and this new ThinkPad Rollable, being a concept, will likely have an even higher price tag.

