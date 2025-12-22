Windows Latest received exclusive access to the full specifications of a few Legion gaming laptops from the house of Lenovo, running the unannounced Ryzen AI 400 series processors along with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs.

So far, Windows Latest has exclusively leaked Legion Go 2 with SteamOS, Legion Pro Rollable, ThinkPad Rollable XD, and smart keyboards. Now, we’re back with another major leak. Our sources told us that CES 2026 will witness the Windows 11-based Lenovo Legion 7a and Legion 5a Copilot+ PCs, both running on AMD’s next-generation processors.

Legion 7a — AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 / AMD Ryzen AI 9 465

Legion 5a (Ryzen AI 400 Series) — AMD Ryzen AI 9 465

Legion 5a (Ryzen 200 Series) — AMD Ryzen 7 250

Windows Latest also found Ryzen AI 7 445 chip, but that will only ship on Lenovo Yoga Slim 7a (14″, 11), IdeaPad 5a 2-in-1 (15″, 11), and Yoga Pro 7i Aura Edition (15″, 11). No mention of Legion for this specific chip.

All Lenovo Legion Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs planned for CES 2026

Our intel (pun intended) tells us that the Legion 7a and Legion 5a will be lighter and thinner than the previous generations and will be targeted to gamers, streamers, and creators. Both will also have Lenovo’s PureSight OLED displays and a special cooling solution for Legion laptops.

We are told that there would be a steep $500 pricing difference between the 7a and the 5a, and that availability would probably start from April 2026. However, both would be announced in January at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, as per our sources.

The Legion 7a will be a thin and powerful gaming laptop

Windows Latest’s reliable sources tell us that the Lenovo Legion 7a will come with a 16” 16:10 PureSight OLED Gaming display with a 240 Hz variable refresh rate, ultra-low latency, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, which creators would love.

We have information stating that Lenovo is also targeting this gaming laptop to users in the STEM field, apart from gamers and creators, and what powers all that would be the new AMD Ryzen AI 400 series processors. Our sources tell that the Legion 7a would have up to Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 and up to NVIDIA GeForce 5060 Laptop GPU with 8GB VRAM and a total TDP of 125W.

The laptop goes big on AI experiences, based on what our sources are telling us, with a dedicated Lenovo AI Engine+ that commands the Legion Space software suite to adjust power, fan speed, and efficiency in real time, potentially helping users to easily switch from gaming sessions to high-power lab tasks.

Lenovo has its special LA1+LA4 onboard AI chips for these tasks, says our sources, but this being a Copilot+ PC will gain a lot from the onboard NPU in the Ryzen 400 series and the 572 TOPS throughput of the RTX 5060 GPU, but we are not sure if Windows 11 AI experiences can tap into that.

Our sources tell us that Lenovo will offer AI-optimized performance for gaming, streaming, coding, 3D modelling, and simulations, and what will keep the system cool is the company’s proprietary Legion Coldfront, which is a hyper cooling solution that can potentially reduce heat buildup even under heavy loads.

The information we received estimates the price of the Lenovo Legion 7a to start from $1,999, but as the system will also have up to 64GB RAM, this starting price will likely be eclipsed by the top variant price when the model becomes available in April 2026.

Full Specifications of the Lenovo Legion 7a with AMD Ryzen AI 400 series

Specification Legion 7a (16″, 11) Legion 5a (15″, 11) (Ryzen AI 400) Legion 5a (15″, 11) (Ryzen AI 200) Dimensions & Weight 14.23 x 10.01 x 0.61–0.67 in

361.35 x 254.16 x 15.5–16.9 mm

<1.85 kg (4.07 lbs) 13.54 x 9.66 x 0.75–0.79 in

344 x 245.5 x 18.95–19.95 mm

4.1 lbs (1.88 kg) 13.54 x 9.66 x 0.75–0.79 in

344 x 245.5 x 18.95–19.95 mm

4.1 lbs (1.88 kg) Display 16″ WQXGA OLED (2560 x 1600)

16:10, 240Hz VRR, 0.08ms

100% DCI-P3, 500 nits

VESA TrueBlack 1000, Dolby Vision

NVIDIA G-SYNC, TÜV Rheinland, X-Rite 15.3″ WQXGA OLED (2560 x 1600)

16:10, 165Hz, 1ms

100% DCI-P3, 500 nits

VESA TrueBlack 600

TÜV Rheinland, Anti-flicker, X-Rite 15.3″ WQXGA OLED (2560 x 1600)

16:10, 165Hz, 1ms

100% DCI-P3, 500 nits Processor Up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 Up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 465 AMD Ryzen 7 250 Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU

8GB GDDR7, 128-bit

115W (15W Boost)

2497 MHz Boost

Up to 572 AI TOPS

3328 CUDA Cores NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU

8GB GDDR7, 128-bit

115W (15W Boost)

2497 MHz Boost

Up to 572 AI TOPS Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060 Laptop GPU / 8GB GDDR7 / 128-bit / 115W incl. 15W Boost / 2497 MHz Boost Clock / Up to 572 AI TOPS / 3328 CUDA Cores Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060 Laptop GPU / 8GB GDDR7 / 128-bit / 115W incl. 15W Boost / 2497 MHz Boost Clock / Up to 572 AI TOPS Onboard AI Chip LA1 + LA4 LA1 + LA3 LA1 Memory Up to 64GB (2x32GB) LPDDR5x

8533 MT/s (8000 MT/s effective) Up to 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5

5600 MT/s Up to 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5

5600 MT/s Storage 2TB (2x1TB) M.2 2242 PCIe Gen4 SSD Up to 2TB M.2 2242 PCIe Gen4 SSD Up to 2TB M.2 2242 PCIe Gen4 SSD Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11 Windows 11 Battery 84Whr Li-ion 80Whr Li-ion 80Whr Li-ion Power Adapter 245W (Rectangle Connector) 245W (Rectangle Connector) 245W (Rectangle Connector) Keyboard 1.6mm travel, 0.3mm dish

24-zone RGB, anti-ghosting

Swappable keycaps

Lenovo Spectrum RGB 1.6mm travel, 0.3mm dish

24-zone RGB (1-zone option)

Anti-ghosting, swappable keycaps

Lenovo Spectrum RGB 1.6mm travel, 0.3mm dish

24-zone RGB (1-zone option)

Anti-ghosting, swappable keycaps

Lenovo Spectrum RGB Camera 5MP IR webcam with E-shutter, Windows Hello 5MP IR webcam with E-shutter, Windows Hello 5MP webcam with E-shutter Audio 4 x 2W Harman speakers

Nahimic + Scenic Spatial Audio 2 x 2W Harman speakers

Nahimic Audio 2 x 2W Harman speakers

Nahimic Audio Connectivity Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) 2×2, Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) 2×2, Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) 2×2, Bluetooth 5.4 Colors Glacier White, Nebula Eclipse Black Eclipse Black

The Lenovo Legion 5a is almost as good

From what our sources say, the Legion 5a will have many of the features and specifications from its older sibling, including the AMD Ryzen AI 400 series CPU with a slightly downgraded SKU up to Ryzen AI 9 465. However, the GPU will be the same, up to NVIDIA RTX 5060.

Although the display uses the same PureSight OLED technology, the screen size is 15”, says our sources, and the laptop is also lighter and thinner. We are also told that the Legion 5a can do all kinds of projects and is suited for gamers, creators, and streamers.

This also has the Lenovo AI Engine+, albeit with LA1+LA3, but our sources say that Lenovo will include AI optimizations for gaming and work, and it helps that this is a Copilot+ PC. We also have information that the Legion 5a will have the Legion Coldfront cooling technology.

Prices for the Legion 5a will start at $1,499 USD and will be available from April 2026, says our sources. Interestingly, there is also an Intel variant of the same laptop, with a Lenovo Legion 5i moniker, which will have a starting price of $1,549 USD, based on our sources.

There is also a cheaper version of the Legion 5a that will be announced at CES 2026, along with all the above, and it comes with the Ryzen 200 series processors and a price tag that will start at $1,299 USD.

Full Specifications of the Lenovo Legion 5a AMD series

Specification Legion 5a (15″, 11) (Ryzen AI 400) Legion 5a (15″, 11) (Ryzen AI 200) Dimensions & Weight 13.54 x 9.66 x 0.75–0.79 in

344 x 245.5 x 18.95–19.95 mm

4.1 lbs (1.88 kg) 13.54 x 9.66 x 0.75–0.79 in

344 x 245.5 x 18.95–19.95 mm

4.1 lbs (1.88 kg) Display 15.3″ WQXGA OLED (2560 x 1600)

16:10, 165Hz, 1ms

100% DCI-P3, 500 nits

VESA True Black 600

TÜV Rheinland Certified

Anti-flicker, X-Rite Certified 15.3″ WQXGA OLED (2560 x 1600)

16:10, 165Hz, 1ms

100% DCI-P3, 500 nits Processor Up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 465 AMD Ryzen 7 250 Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU

8GB GDDR7, 128-bit

115W (15W Boost)

2497 MHz Boost

Up to 572 AI TOPS Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060 Laptop GPU / 8GB GDDR7 / 128-bit / 115W incl. 15W Boost / 2497 MHz Boost Clock / Up to 572 AI TOPS / 3328 CUDA Cores Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060 Laptop GPU / 8GB GDDR7 / 128-bit / 115W incl. 15W Boost / 2497 MHz Boost Clock / Up to 572 AI TOPS Onboard AI Chip LA1 + LA3 LA1 Memory Up to 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5

5600 MT/s Up to 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5

5600 MT/s Storage Up to 2TB M.2 2242 PCIe Gen4 SSD Up to 2TB M.2 2242 PCIe Gen4 SSD Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11 Battery 80Whr Rechargeable Li-ion 80Whr Rechargeable Li-ion Power Adapter 245W (Rectangle Connector) 245W (Rectangle Connector) Keyboard 1.6mm travel, 0.3mm dish

24-zone RGB (1-zone option)

100% anti-ghosting

100% swappable keycaps

Lenovo Spectrum RGB support 1.6mm travel

RGB backlit keyboard

Anti-ghosting Camera 5MP IR webcam with E-shutter

Windows Hello ready 5MP webcam with E-shutter Ports Left: 2x USB-C (USB4, 40Gbps, PD 65W–100W, DP 1.4), 1x RJ45

Right: 1x USB-A (USB 3.2 5Gbps), Audio combo jack, E-shutter button

Rear: 2x USB-A (USB 3.2 5Gbps, one always-on), HDMI 2.1, DC-IN Left: 2x USB-C (USB4, 40Gbps, PD 65W–100W, DP 1.4), 1x RJ45

Right: 1x USB-A (USB 3.2 5Gbps), Audio combo jack, E-shutter button

Rear: 2x USB-A (USB 3.2 5Gbps, one always-on), HDMI 2.1, DC-IN Audio 2 x 2W Harman speakers with Nahimic Audio 2 x 2W Harman speakers with Nahimic Audio Connectivity Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) 2×2, Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) 2×2, Bluetooth 5.4 Colors Eclipse Black Eclipse Black

Full Specifications of the Lenovo Legion 5i with Intel CPU

Specification Legion 5i (15″, 11) Dimensions & Weight 13.54 x 9.66 x 0.75–0.79 in

344 x 245.5 x 18.95–19.95 mm

4.1 lbs (1.88 kg) Display 15.3″ WQXGA OLED (2560 x 1600)

16:10, 165Hz, 1ms

100% DCI-P3, 500 nits

VESA True Black 600

TÜV Rheinland Certified

TÜV Rheinland Anti-flicker Certified

X-Rite Certified Processor Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 386H Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU

8GB GDDR7, 128-bit

115W (15W Boost)

2497 MHz Boost Clock

Up to 572 AI TOPS Onboard AI Chip LA1 + LA3 Memory 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5

5600 MT/s Storage 2TB (2x1TB) M.2 2242 PCIe Gen4 SSD Operating System Windows 11 Battery 80Whr Power Adapter 245W Slim Adapter (rectangle connector) Keyboard 1.6mm travel, 0.3mm dish

24-zone RGB (1-zone option)

100% anti-ghosting

100% swappable keycaps

Lenovo Spectrum RGB support Camera 5MP IR webcam with E-shutter

Windows Hello ready Ports Left: 1x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4, 40Gbps, PD 65W–100W, DP 2.1),

1x USB-C (USB 3.2 10Gbps, PD 65W–100W, DP 2.1), 1x RJ45Rear: 2x USB-A (USB 3.2 10Gbps, one always-on), HDMI 2.1, DC-INRight: 1x USB-A (USB 3.2 5Gbps), Audio combo jack, E-shutter button Audio 2 x 2W Harman speakers with Nahimic Audio Connectivity Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) 2×2, Bluetooth 5.4 Colors Eclipse Black

The Budget LOQ series will come with Intel and AMD CPUs

Our sources say that the Lenovo LOQ series, which is “budget” in the high-performance category, will also be announced at CES 2026, but will come with the AMD Ryzen 200 series processor and the Intel Core Ultra processors.

Both the Lenovo LOQ 15AHP11 and Lenovo LOQ 15IPH11 will feature NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-series Laptop GPUs, says our sources, and adds that it would be designed for gamers and students who need a machine for gaming as well as coursework.

The cooling solution used here will be the Hyperchamber Cooling technology that optimizes airflow while reducing fan noise, as our sources say.

The LOQ 15AHP11 will start at a price of $ 1,149 USD and will be available from April 2026. However, the LOQ 15IPH11 will be available only in select markets, based on our sources.

Full specifications of the Lenovo LOQ 15AHP11 and LOQ 15IPH11

Specification LOQ 15IPH11 (Intel) LOQ 15APH11 (AMD) Dimensions & Weight 13.58 x 10.03 x 0.82–0.92 in

344.9 x 254.83 x 20.9–23.25 mm

Starting at ~2.1 kg (4.36 lbs) Display Up to 15.3″ WQXGA IPS LCD (2560 x 1600)

16:10, 180Hz

100% sRGB, 400 nits

3ms OD, NVIDIA G-SYNC

X-Rite Delta-E <1

TÜV Rheinland Certified Processor Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 356H AMD Ryzen 7 250 Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU

8GB GDDR7, 128-bit

115W (15W Boost)

2497 MHz Boost Clock

Up to 572 AI TOPS Onboard AI Chip LA1 Memory 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5

5600 MT/s Storage 2TB (2x1TB) M.2 2242 PCIe Gen4 SSD Operating System Windows 11 Battery 60Whr Power Adapter Up to 245W Slim Adapter (rectangle connector) Keyboard 1.6mm travel, 0.3mm dish

Eclipse Black

1-zone RGB or 24-zone RGB option

100% anti-ghosting

Lenovo Spectrum RGB support

TrueStrike GKB Camera 5MP (QHD) webcam with IR & E-shutter

Windows Hello ready 5MP (QHD) webcam with E-shutter Ports Left: USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, Audio combo jack,

USB-C Thunderbolt 40GbpsRight: E-shutter button, USB-A 3.2 Gen 1Rear: USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, RJ45, DC-In, HDMI 2.1 Left: USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, Audio combo jack,

USB-C (DisplayPort 1.4, 140W PD, 40Gbps)Right: E-shutter button, USB-A 3.2 Gen 1Rear: USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, RJ45, DC-In, HDMI 2.1 Audio 2 x 2W speakers with Nahimic Audio Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 (2×2 AX) with Bluetooth 5.3 Colors Luna Grey

From thin-and-light AI gaming laptops like the Legion 7a, to ambitious concepts like the Legion Pro Rollable we exclusively revealed earlier, Lenovo is pushing in both innovation and performance.

Windows Latest has already reported on Lenovo’s SteamOS-powered Legion Go Gen 2, which sidesteps Windows entirely for handheld gaming, and the ThinkPad Rollable XD Concept, which explores entirely new workflows with vertically expanding displays.

