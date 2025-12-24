Windows Latest has obtained details on some unannounced Intel SKUs for 2026, through a slew of exclusive information about some upcoming Lenovo laptops, slated to be announced at CES 2026.

According to our reliable sources, Lenovo will use Intel’s next CPU lineup under multiple labels, including Intel Core Ultra Series 3, Core Ultra X7 Series 3, and Core Ultra X9 Series 3.

Specific SKUs mentioned by our sources across Lenovo’s specs include the Core Ultra 9 386H, Core Ultra 7 356H, Core Ultra X9 388H, and Core Ultra X7 358H. Intel hasn’t officially detailed these processors yet.

The Core Ultra X7 Series 3 shows up in devices like the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 14 and ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 11 laptops, along with a few other form factors, says our informants. The Core Ultra X9 Series 3 moves into higher-power machines such as the ThinkPad X9 15p, Yoga Slim 7i Ultra, and IdeaPad Pro 5i.

Meanwhile, the more generic Core Ultra Series 3 branding will be available in gaming laptops like the Legion 5i and budget systems like the LOQ series. We’re not sure about the clock speed or core architecture and layout of any of these processors.

But, from the specifications of Lenovo devices our sources gave, including the innovative ThinkPad Rollable XD, and the Legion Pro Rollable, it’s safe to assume that Intel’s 2026 CPUs will power everything from thin-and-light machines to performance laptops.

Intel Core Ultra X9 Series 3 is the top-of-the-line SKU

The Intel Core Ultra X9 Series 3 will come in a few ultra-premium devices from Lenovo at the upcoming CES 2026, based on the specifications we received from our sources.

ThinkPad X9 15p Aura Edition

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i (16″, 11)

Yoga Slim 7i Ultra Aura Edition (14”, 11)

The most notable one for premium business users would be the ThinkPad X9 15p Aura Edition, and from what our sources say, Lenovo is targeting this machine to businesses (small to medium), prosumers, and creators who want desktop-level performance in a portable form factor.

The only other information that our source gave us about the processor is that it supports 45W TDP, which is what this version of ThinkPad can sustain at peak load.

The ThinkPad X9 15p Aura comes with dedicated graphics of up to Intel Arc 12Xe, and all other specs, from our sources, including the 64 GB LPDDR5x memory (9600 MT/s), 15.3-inch 2.8 K OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, the largest haptic touchpad on a ThinkPad, 10MP camera and 6-speaker audio system, make out to this being a top-of-the-line product.

Our sources said that the ThinkPad X9 15p Aura will come with versions running Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home, and Ubuntu, which isn’t a first for ThinkPad, but is interesting nonetheless, given the powerful specs.

Based on the reliable information we received, the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i (16″, 11) with up to an Intel Core Ultra X9 388H is targeted to learners, creators, and everyone who does editing, multitasking, and media creation on a day-to-day basis.

Sources also revealed an optional NVIDIA RTX 5060 GPU, a 2.8K OLED display, and a 99 Wh battery, for a starting price of approximately $1,699 USD, with expected availability from Q2 2026.

The Yoga Slim 7i Ultra Aura Edition (14”, 11) also comes with up to an Intel Core Ultra X9 Processor, but it surprisingly weighs less than 2.2 lbs (975g), and based on our sources, this machine can run newer AI-powered creative tasks and has the integrated Intel Arc GPU with 12 Xe cores.

Our informants mentioned a 14-inch 2.8K 120 Hz, PureSight Pro, POLED display with 1100 nits peak brightness, which will also be a sight to behold, considering a starting price of $1,499.99 USD, which is enticing enough for its availability from Q2 2026.

Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 386H is a powerhouse for creators and gamers

Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition

Yoga Pro 7i Aura Edition (15”, 11)

Lenovo Legion 5i

ThinkCentre X Tower

Based on exclusive information from our sources, the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition is the flagship product, designed for creatives and comes with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 386H and up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 GPU.

Our sources said that this Copilot+ PC supports next-generation AI-optimized workflows for creative professionals doing photo and video editing, generative tools, and AAA gaming.

Other notable specs, based on the information we received, mention a new Force Pad which works as a touchpad and a drawing surface using an included Yoga Pen Gen 2, a PureSight Pro Tandem OLED display, and up to 92.5WHr battery, all with a starting price of $1,899.99 USD and expected availability from Q2 2026.

The Yoga Pro 7i Aura Edition (15”, 11) is a slightly cheaper alternative to the flagship Yoga Pro 9i, based on our sources, and also comes with the same Intel Core Ultra 9 Series 3 processor and up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070, up to 64GB LPDDR5X Dual Channel RAM, and up to 92.5WHr battery.

From the information we received, most other specs seem to be a slight downgrade, just like the price, which starts at $1,799.99 USD, and will be available from Q2 2026.

Our sources point to the Lenovo Legion 5i as an all-rounder with the Intel Core Ultra 9 386H processor and is a Copilot+ PC with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU, 15.3” OLED display with 165Hz refresh rate, and a starting price of $1,549 USD with availability starting from April 2026.

We also received information about a powerful ThinkCentre X Tower, which will come with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor, with up to 4x 64GB DDR5 6400 RAM, and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 5090 32 GB. The base model will go for a starting price of $1,500 USD and will be available from March 2026, based on our sources.

The Intel Core Ultra X7 Series 3

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 14 Aura Edition

ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 11 Aura Edition

ThinkCentre X AIO Aura Edition

Lenovo Yoga AIO i Aura Edition (32″, 11)

Lenovo Yoga Mini i (1L, 11)

Lenovo LOQ 15IPH11

We have got exclusive information about the upcoming ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 14 Aura Edition and the ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 11 Aura Edition, both of which are flagship devices and will come with Intel Core Ultra X7 Series 3 processors with up to 12Xe graphics and featuring 50 TOPS NPU.

We are told that the entire system can maintain 30W of sustained power. Both also have different display configurations that include IPS and OLED versions. Being a ThinkPad, both laptops can be chosen with Windows 11 or Linux out of the box.

The ThinkCentre X AIO Aura Edition is a Copilot+ PC with a 27.6” QHD display with a unique 16:18, almost square aspect ratio, which our sources say, Lenovo targets to creators, programmers, and data professionals. The device will come with up to an Intel Core Ultra X7 Series 3 processor and paired with up to an Intel ARC 12Xe GPU.

The Lenovo Yoga AIO i Aura Edition (32″, 11) is a Copilot+ PC with up to an Intel Core Ultra X7 358H processor and a 4K OLED 165Hz display, and our sources also say that the machine has integrated Adaptive Lighting that syncs with video content. The pricing is expected to start at &2,399.99 USD with availability from Q2 2026.

Our sources say that the Lenovo Yoga Mini i (1L, 11) is a cylindrical 600g PC with an aluminium casing that is built to be portable, and comes with up to Intel® Core Ultra X7 358H, capable of doing complex workflows and multitasking powered by AI, and is surprisingly a Copilot+ PC as well. Our sources also say that the device can support up to four high-resolution displays.

Lenovo’s budget gaming line, the LOQ 15IPH11, is said to come with up to Intel Core Ultra 7 356H, with up to a 15.3” WQXGA IPS LCD display, and up to an RTX 5060 Laptop GPU for an estimated starting price of $1,149 USD, and availability from April 2026.

