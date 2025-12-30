Windows Latest is back with yet another Lenovo leak, and this time it’s all about the company’s Windows on ARM laptops for CES 2026. We obtained the full specifications of Lenovo laptops running Qualcomm’s newly announced Snapdragon X2 series SoCs.

The company has four new Copilot+ PCs with ARM, including the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x, IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1, IdeaPad Slim 5x 13”, and 15”. All fit the thin and light moniker that ARM laptops are known for, and support touch screens as well.

According to our sources, these upcoming Lenovo devices will run on Snapdragon X2 Elite and Snapdragon X2 Plus processors. Interestingly, we didn’t see the flagship X2 Elite Xtreme chip in the mix, and it’s the yet-to-be announced X2 Plus that’s getting all the love from Lenovo, with three models from the popular IdeaPad series.

Note that Lenovo’s ThinkPad series for 2026, leaked by Windows Latest, shows no sign of Snapdragon chipsets, and as expected, the Legion gaming series for 2026 also doesn’t have any variants powered by the ARM chipset.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x with Snapdragon X2 Elite

Based on the information shared with Windows Latest, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (14”, 11) is positioned as the most premium Snapdragon-powered laptop in Lenovo’s CES 2026 Windows on ARM lineup.

It runs on up to the Snapdragon X2 Elite series processor, specifically the 18-core X2E88100 variant, and is clearly aimed at users who want maximum performance without sacrificing portability.

Our sources describe the Yoga Slim 7x as a true thin-and-light machine, weighing just 1.17kg and measuring 13.9mm thick. Despite the slim profile, it’s said to handle demanding workloads like multitasking, AI modeling, and sustained productivity both on battery and while plugged in, which is a highlight of Windows on ARM laptops.

In fact, battery life is one of the headline claims here, with up to 29 hours on a single charge listed in the specifications we received.

Display and camera hardware also stand out in this model. The Yoga Slim 7x features up to a 2.8K PureSight Pro OLED panel with HDR peak brightness reaching 1100 nits, which, although not as impressive as the Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition, is still suitable for both indoor work and outdoor visibility.

There’s a 9MP MIPI IR webcam, which is unusually high-resolution for a thin laptop, especially since the top-of-the-line Yoga series for CES 2026 comes with a 5MP web camera. However, it’s still lower resolution than the ThinkPad series for 2026, which will rock 10MP cameras on most models, as we leaked earlier.

Pricing for the Yoga Slim 7x for 2026 is estimated to start at $949.99 USD, with availability expected from Q2 2026.

Note: The specifications mentioned here are just one of the configurations we obtained, likely to be the top spec variant, and there might be other configurations that we are unaware of.

Full specifications of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (14″, 11)

Dimensions & Weight 12.28″ x 8.70″ x 0.55″

312 x 221 x as thin as 13.9mm

Starting at 2.58 lbs. Display Up to 14″ 2.8K (2880 x 1800) 120Hz VRR, 16:10, PureSight Pro OLED

1100 nits peak brightness

100% sRGB, 100% P3, 99% Adobe RGB

Delta E < 1, Dolby Vision®, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000

TÜV Low Blue Light, Eyesafe®, TÜV Flicker-free

Touch optional Processor Snapdragon® X2 Elite X2E88100 Processor 18C Graphics UMA AI Definition Copilot+ PC Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR5X Dual Channel, 9600MT/s Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 M.2 SSD Operating System Windows 11 Battery 70WHr

Rapid Charge Boost: 15 minutes = 2 hours

LVP ~30 hours (target) Power Adapter 65W Type-C Keyboard & Touchpad 1.5mm key travel + 0.3mm dish

Backlit keyboard

135 x 80mm glass touchpad Camera 9MP MIPI webcam

IR camera, E-camera shutter

4 Voice ID microphones Ports Left: 2 x USB4

Right: 1 x USB4 Audio 4 stereo speakers (2x2W woofers + 2x2W tweeters)

Dolby Atmos®, Smart AMP Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Colors Cosmic Blue

Lenovo IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 (14”, 11) with Snapdragon X2

From what our sources say, the Lenovo IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 (14”, 11) Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PC for CES 2026 also has an AMD-powered sibling (up to the Ryzen AI 7 445 processor), as we leaked earlier.

However, the ARM device, although being a convertible, is positioned as a more mainstream and flexible device, especially since the device has dual-slot RAM and an upgradable SSD, which is interesting for a Snapdragon laptop.

Our sources say the IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X2 Plus platform rather than the Elite tier, which explains its placement in Lenovo’s IdeaPad lineup instead of Yoga or ThinkPad.

The 360-degree hinge allows it to switch between laptop and tablet modes, for typing, productivity, watching content, drawing, or writing notes, using the included Lenovo Linear Pen 2 (AES 3.0), which has both tilt and pressure sensitivity.

From the specifications we obtained, the 14-inch touchscreen display sits in the everyday premium category with up to WUXGA (1920 x 1200) OLED, 400 nits, and VESA Certified HDR. Camera hardware is the basic FHD unit with an IR setup for Windows Hello.

Interestingly, the next-gen Ryzen-powered IdeaPad 5a 2-in-1 with a battery capacity of up to 84Wh, unlike the 60Wh of the X2 Plus-powered IdeaPad 5X 2-in-1.

We do not have information about the pricing of the IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1, but it will likely undercut the Yoga Slim 7x, as we already know that the AMD version will start at $799 USD. However, we are not sure when this convertible ARM laptop will be available for sale.

Note: The specifications mentioned here are just one of the configurations we obtained, likely to be the top spec variant, and there might be other configurations that we are unaware of.

Full specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 (14″, 11)

Dimensions & Weight 12.27″ x 8.86″ x as thin as 0.69″

311.6 x 224.9 x as thin as 17.4mm

Starting at 3.13 lbs. (1.42kg) Display Up to 14″ WUXGA (1920 x 1200) OLED

16:10, 400 nits, 60Hz

100% DCI-P3

VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500

TÜV low blue light

10-finger touch Processor Snapdragon X2 Plus Series Platform Graphics UMA AI Definition Copilot+ PC Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR5X 9523MT/s (Dual Channel) Storage Up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 M.2

Expandable second slot (2242/2280) Operating System Windows 11 Pro / Home Battery 60Whr Power Adapter 65W Type-C Keyboard & Touchpad 1.3mm key travel

White backlight (2-level)

120 x 75mm Mylar touchpad

Lenovo Pen Gen 2 (AES 3.0) Camera FHD IR camera with privacy shutter Ports Right: Power button, 2x USB-A 5Gb/s, Micro SD Card reader

Left: 2x USB-C Gen 2 (DP1.4 + PD3.0 + USB) 10Gb/s, 1x HDMI 2.1 TMDS, 1x Audio combo jack Audio 2 x 2W SLS speakers, Dolby Audio™ Connectivity Up to Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Colors Luna Grey

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x (13”, 11) and IdeaPad Slim 5x (15”, 11) with Snapdragon X2 Plus

It seems like the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x lineup is the company’s most straightforward path to make Snapdragon-powered Windows laptops feel normal and accessible in 2026.

Our sources revealed that both the 13-inch and 15-inch models run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X2 Plus platform, and as expected, the focus is on thin-and-light portability, all-day battery life, and an all-metal design.

Battery life is one of the main talking points here, with up to 21 hours listed for the Slim 5x models. Rapid Charge Boost is also supported, allowing up to two hours of usage from just 15 minutes of charging, which is a practical touch for people constantly on the move.

The IdeaPad Slim 5x (13”, 11) is the more travel-friendly option, starting at around 1.2kg and measuring just 14mm thick, making it one of the lightest Snapdragon X2 laptops Lenovo plans to ship for CES 2026. However, our sources say this model will only be available in select markets, and pricing details are unclear for now.

The larger IdeaPad Slim 5x (15”, 11) trades some portability for a bigger screen and richer visuals. It can be configured with up to a 2.5K OLED display, which is notable for a non-Yoga, non-ThinkPad ARM laptop. That alone makes it stand out as a more media-friendly Snapdragon option. Pricing for the 15-inch model is estimated to start at $899 USD, with availability expected from Q2 2026.

Note: The specifications mentioned here are just one of the configurations we obtained, likely to be the top spec variant, and there might be other configurations that we are unaware of.

Full specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x (13″, 11)

Dimensions & Weight 11.64″ x 8.15″ x as thin as 0.56″

295.58 x 206.95 x as thin as 14.3mm

Starting at 2.62 lbs. (1.19kg) Display 13.3″ WUXGA (1920 x 1200) LCD

16:10, 400 nits, 60Hz

100% sRGB

TÜV low blue light, Eyesafe

10-finger touch Processor Snapdragon X2 Plus Series Platform Graphics UMA AI Definition Copilot+ PC Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR5X 9600MT/s Dual Channel Storage Up to 1TB Gen 4 2242 Operating System Windows 11 Home / Pro Battery Up to 54WHr Power Adapter 65W Type-C Keyboard & Touchpad 1.3mm key travel

Backlit keyboard

120 x 75mm Mylar touchpad Camera FHD IR camera with privacy shutter Ports Right: Power button, Micro SD, 1x USB3.2-Type A (Always on) Gen 1, 1x USB3.2-Type A Gen 1

Left: HDMI 2.1 TMDS, 2x USB-C DP1.4 + PD3.0 10GB/s, Audio jack, One Key Recovery Audio 2 x 2W speakers, Dolby Audio™ Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Colors Cloud Grey

Full specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x (15″, 11)

Dimensions & Weight 13.36″ x 9.29″ x as thin as 0.61″

339.33 x 236 x as thin as 15.6mm

Starting at 3.11 lbs. (1.41kg) Display Up to 15.3″ 2.5K (2560 x 1600) OLED

16:10, 500 nits, 165Hz

100% DCI-P3

VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500

TÜV low blue light

10-finger touch Processor Snapdragon X2 Plus Series Platform Graphics UMA AI Definition Copilot+ PC Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR5X 9600MT/s Dual Channel Storage Up to 1TB Gen 4 2242 Operating System Windows 11 Home / Pro Battery Up to 70WHr Power Adapter 65W Type-C Keyboard & Touchpad 1.3mm key travel

Backlit keyboard

135 x 80mm glass touchpad Camera FHD IR camera with privacy shutter Ports Right: Power button, Micro SD, 2x USB-A Gen 1 (one always-on)

Left: HDMI 2.1 TMDS, 2x USB-C DP1.4 + PD3.0, Audio jack, One Key Recovery Audio 2 x 2W speakers, Dolby Audio™ Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Colors Cloud Grey

With this Snapdragon X2-powered lineup, Lenovo looks to be doubling down on Windows on ARM for everyday thin-and-light notebooks, but it’s sad how the company continues to steer its more experimental and performance-oriented hardware toward Intel instead. We’re glad to see AMD Ryzen AI 400 series getting to power some Legion gaming series for 2026.

Recent leaks from Windows Latest showed that Lenovo’s Legion Pro Rollable gaming laptop, with a horizontally expanding display and an Intel Core Ultra processor, is targeting a radically different segment of the market compared to these Snapdragon models.

Likewise, the ThinkPad lineup for 2026, including devices like the ThinkBook Plus Gen 7 Auto Twist Concept and other Aura Edition flagships, all get Intel Core Ultra Series 3 chips.

In that context, it’s a bit disappointing not to see something like a Yoga Pro 9i-class transition to Snapdragon X2 Elite Xtreme, especially given how important premium performance is for Lenovo’s flagships.

That being said, Qualcomm’s X2 chips were only announced late last year, and OEM product cycles lag behind chip releases, so there’s room for announcements later in 2026.

For now, Lenovo’s Snapdragon X2 devices for CES seem focused on practical, mainstream notebooks with good battery life, rather than cutting-edge performance. We’ll continue tracking any further Snapdragon laptop leaks as they surface.

