Windows Latest has obtained exclusive details about HyperX’s upcoming gaming hardware lineup for CES 2026, giving you an early look at what HP’s gaming brand is preparing across controllers, software, and keyboards.

Based on information shared by our reliable sources, the most eye-catching addition appears to be a brand-new leverless arcade controller, the HyperX Clutch Tachi, which introduces hardware technologies not previously seen in arcade-style controllers.

Alongside it, HyperX is also preparing a transition to a redesigned NGENUITY software platform, with a beta already live on Windows.

On the keyboard side, HyperX is expected to expand its lineup with the Origins 2 family, with modular designs, hot-swappable switches, and higher polling rates.

HyperX Clutch Tachi game controller

Based on the information we received, the HyperX Clutch Tachi is a new leverless arcade controller designed specifically for fighting games. The promotional images and video that Windows Latest obtained show an Xbox logo on the Tachi, suggesting that this might in fact be an Xbox game controller.

The highlight will be the use of TMR sensors for the first time in an arcade controller, which is according to HP’s internal analysis of arcade controllers as of January 2026, says our sources.

A TMR sensor is a magnetic sensor based on the Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR) effect, which uses quantum tunneling between ferromagnetic layers to detect magnetic fields with very high sensitivity. The point is that it’s very precise.

The Clutch Tachi game controller also uses magnetic switches, housed in what our sources say is a premium frame, that may potentially remove mechanical friction from rapid inputs and complex combos. We are told that the leverless game controller will never get in the player’s way, and its ergonomic layout allows for hours and hours of gameplay without fatigue.

Customization is also part of the pitch, with a removable top plate, adjustable RGB buttons, and software-level tuning with the new HyperX NGENUITY software.

New HyperX NGENUITY

HyperX is also preparing a transition to a new version of its NGENUITY software, with a beta already live on Windows. Windows Latest found that HyperX considers this a complete redesign, built around a modern and intuitive user interface, with an updated audio engine and deeper customization tools for gaming.

Our sources mentioned NGENUITY’s feature list, including custom macros and key bindings, dynamic RGB lighting control, and precision performance tuning, all within a new UI that is still under active development.

We have information that NGENUITY and the NGENUITY beta are currently Windows-only, and that the beta will eventually replace the legacy 2020-2025 version once it is fully released.

HyperX Keyboards for CES 2026

Based on information shared by our reliable sources, HyperX will use CES 2026 to refresh its keyboard lineup with three new gaming keyboards in the Origins 2 family, alongside one additional model under the “EVE” branding.

Our sources mentioned that HyperX describes the Origins 2 keyboards as an evolution of their existing mechanical keyboard designs, built around hot-swappable switches, easy-to-access housings, and software-level personalization through HyperX NGENUITY.

HyperX is also said to be emphasizing internal design changes, such as an O-ring mount for improved typing comfort and reduced vibration, along with polling rates of up to 8,000Hz for lower input latency in competitive games.

Another interesting addition mentioned by sources is support for 3D-printable housings, allowing users to further customize the physical appearance of their gaming keyboard.

Our sources say that the lineup will include three main models: the Origins 2 1800, Origins 2 65, and Origins 2 Pro 65. Based on the images and promotional video Windows Latest obtained, they share a similar design philosophy, but each targets a different type of user.

HyperX Origins 2 1800 gaming keyboard for CES 2026

Our sources describe the HyperX Origins 2 1800 as a condensed full-size-style keyboard, using an 1800 layout that retains a number pad while reducing width. Based on the information we received, it features hot-swappable switches, an interchangeable housing, and an O-ring mount.

HyperX Linear Red Switches are listed as the default option, along with support for up to 8,000Hz polling, which, like in the HyperX OMEN gaming laptops, would be a competitive advantage.

Features of HyperX Origins 2 1800

Model HyperX Origins 2 1800 Layout 1800 Condensed Layout Switch Type HyperX Linear Red Switches Switch Support Hot Swap Switch Sockets Mounting Style O-Ring Mount Polling Rate Up to 8,000Hz Housing Interchangeable Housing

HyperX Origins 2 65 gaming keyboard for CES 2026

For users who prefer a smaller footprint, HyperX is also preparing the Origins 2 65, which has a 65% compact layout. According to our sources, it keeps most of the core features of the 1800 model, including hot-swappable switches, interchangeable housing, and an O-ring mount, while dropping the number pad for a more desk-friendly design. The keyboard is again listed with HyperX Linear Red switches and support for up to 8,000Hz polling.

Features of HyperX Origins 2 65

Model HyperX Origins 2 65 Layout 65% Compact Layout Switch Type HyperX Linear Red Switches Switch Support Hot Swap Switch Sockets Mounting Style O-Ring Mount Polling Rate Up to 8,000Hz Housing Interchangeable Housing

HyperX Origins 2 Pro 65 gaming keyboard for CES 2026

The Origins 2 Pro 65 appears to be the most performance-oriented keyboard in the lineup. Based on what our sources shared, this model replaces traditional mechanical switches with linear magnetic switches and comes with a Rapid Trigger technology, a feature commonly associated with adjustable actuation and faster key reset behavior.

Like the other Origins 2 models, it uses an O-ring mount and an easily swappable housing, but it also introduces an adjustable polling rate up to 8,000Hz, giving users more control over responsiveness. Like the Origin 2 65, the pro variant also skips the number-pad for a compact look.

Features of HyperX Origins 2 Pro 65

Model HyperX Origins 2 Pro 65 Layout 65% Compact Layout Switch Type Linear Magnetic Switches Key Technology Rapid Trigger Technology Mounting Style O-Ring Mount Polling Rate Adjustable, up to 8,000Hz Housing Easily Swappable Housing

HyperX EVE 1800 gaming keyboard

Our sources also mention a HyperX EVE 1800 Gaming Keyboard, but did not provide detailed specifications at this time. So we are unable to confirm its switch type, polling rate, or internal design features ahead of CES 2026.

Based on everything we’ve seen so far, HyperX’s CES 2026 lineup looks like a step toward tighter hardware and software integration. The Clutch Tachi controller introduces new sensor technology and a leverless design targeted towards fighting game enthusiasts. The updated NGENUITY software is spearheaded for long-term customization and device control.

The Origins 2 keyboard lineup shows HyperX doubling down on modularity, faster input response, and customization. While many details, including pricing and availability, remain unconfirmed ahead of CES, all these accessories go well with the upcoming HP OMEN gaming laptops and OMEN monitors for 2026.

