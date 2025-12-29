After a bunch of exclusive Lenovo leaks from Windows Latest, we are back at it again with a few insights into what’s in store for HP’s gaming division for 2026, specifically, some of the OMEN gaming laptops slated to be announced at the upcoming CES.

As you probably already know, HP’s gaming division falls under the banner of HyperX, and our sources mentioned that the brand will have at least three new laptops for CES, including the HyperX OMEN MAX 16, HyperX OMEN 16, and HyperX OMEN 15.

Our informants say that HP has managed to make these new models much more powerful and faster than their predecessors, with premium features like a built-in OMEN AI that can improve FPS by up to 42% in certain games.

These three gaming laptops will launch with the yet-to-be-launched Intel Core Ultra series Panther Lake CPUs, which Windows Latest has already reported on, along with next-gen and 2025’s AMD Ryzen processors as well, says our sources. We have also managed to gather some important specifications, high-resolution images, and one promotional video of the upcoming OMEN gaming laptops for 2026.

New HyperX OMEN Gaming Laptops for CES

HP OMEN 15 for 2026

Starting with the Hyper X OMEN 15 gaming laptop, our sources say, it will be announced at CES in January, with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 386H or up to the AMD Ryzen AI 7 450, both of which are unreleased.

For context, the original HP OMEN 15 was launched in 2020, and got an updated model in 2021, but was then phased out in 2022, in favour of the OMEN 16. Now, the OMEN 15 is making a comeback with the newer Intel and AMD processors.

The graphics duty is taken care of by up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070. The memory remains more or less the same, with up to a 32GB DDR5 5600 MT/s RAM. However, the storage gets an upgrade with up to a 1 TB PCIe Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSD.

The OMEN 15 for 2026 will get up to a 3K 120Hz OLED display with 0.2ms response time, which, while having the highest resolution, has the lowest refresh rate among the three OMEN gaming laptops for CES. Our sources say that the company will also talk about a HyperAction 8000Hz polling rate keyboard.

Note: The specifications mentioned here is just one of the configurations we obtained, likely to be the top spec variant, and there might be other configurations which we are unaware of.

Specifications of the HP HyperX OMEN 15 for 2026

OMEN 15 Processor Up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 386H or up to AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 450 Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Memory Up to 32 GB DDR5-5600 MT/s RAM Storage Up to 1 TB PCIe® Gen5 NVMe™ M.2 SSD Display Up to 3K 120Hz OLED display with 0.2ms response time Keyboard HyperAction 8000Hz polling rate keyboard

HP OMEN 16 for 2026

The new HyperX OMEN 16 will be announced at CES 2026, as per sources, and will come with up to the Next-Gen Intel Core Ultra Processor or up to AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX​.

The GPU isn’t getting an upgrade to a higher variant and will come with up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070. Although the 2025 OMEN 16 had up to RTX 5070 Ti laptop GPU, we are not sure if the 2026 edition will have the “Ti” upgrade.

Memory is seeing an update, though, with up to 64 GB DDR5-5600 MT/s RAM, unlike the predecessor, which officially maxed out at 32GB RAM. Storage remains the same with up to 2 TB PCIe® Gen4 NVMe™ M.2 SSD​.

The biggest upgrade, apart from the processors, has to be on the display front, with up to a 2.5K 165Hz OLED display with 0.2ms response time.

For comparison, the top listed display spec for the OMEN 16 (2025) is a 16-inch WQXGA (2560×1600) IPS panel with variable 60–240Hz refresh and a 3ms response time.

Just like the OMEN 15, the OMEN 16 also gets the HyperAction 8000Hz polling rate keyboard.

Note: The specifications mentioned here is just one of the configurations we obtained, likely to be the top spec variant, and there might be other configurations which we are unaware of. This disclaimer is valid for all devices in this article.

Specifications of the HyperX OMEN 16 for 2026

OMEN 16 Specifications Processor Next-Gen Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor or up to AMD Ryzen™ 9 9955HX Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Memory Up to 64 GB DDR5-5600 MT/s RAM Storage Up to 2 TB PCIe® Gen4 NVMe™ M.2 SSD Display Up to 2.5K 165Hz OLED display with 0.2ms response time Keyboard HyperAction 8000Hz polling rate keyboard

HP OMEN MAX 16 for 2026

Saving the best for last, the new HyperX OMEN MAX 16 will launch in 2026 with a next-gen Intel Core Ultra Processor and up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090, which is the same as the 2025 model.

The maximum RAM capacity goes up to 64GB, which is the same as its predecessor, but it is faster, going from 5600 MT/s to 6400 MT/s. Storage also sees a similar treatment with up to 2 TB PCIe Gen5 NVMe SSD, which was 2 TB PCIe Gen4 in the 2025 model. Note that the older model had a 1TB Gen5 variant.

The display will go up to an OLED 2.5K resolution panel with a 240Hz refresh rate, which is the highest in the lot. However, the 0.2ms response time is the same as its younger siblings.

Back in CES 2025, HP touted the older OMEN MAX 16 as the company’s most powerful gaming laptop ever. While the new model hasn’t changed much apart from the CPU and the memory, HP may still call the 2026 OMEN MAX 16 their most powerful gaming laptop yet.

Note: The specifications mentioned here is just one of the configurations we obtained, likely to be the top spec variant, and there might be other configurations which we are unaware of.

Specifications of HP HyperX OMEN MAX 16

OMEN MAX 16 Specifications Processor Next-Gen Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Memory Up to 64GB DDR5-6400 MT/s RAM Storage Up to 2 TB PCIe® Gen5 NVMe™ Performance M.2 SSD Display Up to 2.5K 240Hz OLED display with 0.2ms response time Keyboard Polling rate unclear

If HP sticks to what our sources are outlining, the OMEN lineup for 2026 doesn’t look like radical redesigns. Faster CPUs, OLED displays across the stack, higher memory bandwidth, and a few latency improvements suggest that HP is giving the HyperX gaming laptops a slight spec update.

Our sources noted that HyperX has added premium features to the gaming laptop lineup, including self-cleaning fans and a high polling rate keyboard.

We are also not free from AI as our sources say that the gaming laptops are getting OMEN AI, which was introduced as a Beta software feature at CES 2025. Back then, HP introduced this as the “world’s first AI-driven 1-click performance optimization tool”. Today, the company is promising a 42% increase in FPS in games like Fortnite.

However, our sources warned us that such results vary by game, device, hardware configuration, and settings, and of course, not all games support OMEN AI.

The OMEN MAX 16 continues to sit at the top as HP’s no-compromise gaming machine. The return of the OMEN 15 fills a gap that HP quietly left open after 2022, while the OMEN 16 finally gets the display upgrade many users have been asking for.

In fact, HP is going all in on OLEDs as HyperX is planning three new OMEN OLED Monitors for CES 2026. Our sources say that these are the best OLED gaming monitors HyperX has ever created.

The gaming monitors in question are the new HyperX OMEN OLED 34, HyperX OMEN OLED 27qs, and HyperX OMEN OLED 27q, and our sources say that these are fit for both gaming and needs, where you can choose to go with an ultrawide setup that has professional-grade color accuracy, or the fastest possible OLED monitor ever, or an OLED monitor that doesn’t put a dent in your pocket.

HyperX OMEN OLED Monitors for CES 2026

HyperX OMEN OLED 34​ gaming monitor for 2026

The HP HyperX OMEN OLED 34 is what our source mentioned as the “ultrawide setup” with its HyperX ProLuma Display with Professional-Grade Color Accuracy,​​ combined with V-Stripe Technology, which we believe is a proprietary sub-pixel layout.

Gamers can rejoice in the 360Hz Refresh Rate with 0.03 ms response time. And the OLED part adds to the true black HDR tech certified by VESA. You can also customize the aRGB lighting in the 34” ultrawide gaming monitor.

Specifications of HP HyperX OMEN OLED 34

HyperX OMEN OLED 34 Panel Technology V-Stripe Technology Display Technology HyperX ProLuma Display with Professional-Grade Color Accuracy Refresh Rate 360Hz Response Time 0.03ms HDR Certification VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 Lighting Customizable aRGB Lighting Panel Protection HyperX OLED Core Protect

HyperX OMEN OLED 27qs​ gaming monitor for 2026

Our sources indicate that this is the fastest OLED monitor available, boasting a staggering 500 Hz refresh rate and a response time of 0.03ms.

The HyperX ProLuma Display with Professional-Grade Color Accuracy​​​ continues here as well, with VESA Certified DisplayHDR True Black 500, bringing the color accuracy to greater than or equal to sRGB 99% + DCI-P3 99% + 98% Adobe RGB. The HyperX OMEN OLED 27qs also has customizable aRGB Lighting.

Specifications of HP HyperX OMEN OLED 27qs

HyperX OMEN OLED 27qs Refresh Rate 500Hz Response Time 0.03ms Display Technology HyperX ProLuma Display with Professional-Grade Color Accuracy HDR Certification VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 Color Gamut ≥ sRGB 99% + DCI-P3 99% + 98% Adobe RGB Lighting Customizable aRGB Lighting

HyperX OMEN OLED 27q​ gaming monitor for 2026

Budget and OLED Gaming monitors don’t usually go hand in hand, but based on the leaked information we found, HyperX says that the OMEN OLED 27q is a high-quality OLED that best fits your budget.

There is a respectable 240Hz refresh rate with an impressive 0.03ms response time. Color accuracy isn’t bad either, with 99% sRGB + 99% DCI-P3​ for Factory Color Calibration.

Then there’s the usual Swivel, Pivot. Tilt and Elevate physical functions, along with a HyperX OLED Core protect, similar to the OMEN OLED 34.

Specifications of HP HyperX OMEN OLED 27q​

HyperX OMEN OLED 27q Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 0.03ms Color Gamut 99% sRGB + 99% DCI-P3 Color Calibration Factory color calibrated Ergonomics Swivel, Pivot, Tilt, and Elevate Panel Protection HyperX OLED Core Protect

HyperX OMEN 24

Our sources also showed an additional monitor called HyperX OMEN 24, but apart from its high-resolution image, we have no information about its specifications.

As always, we’ll know more once HP makes these laptops official at CES 2026, but based on what we’ve seen so far, OMEN fans should have plenty to look forward to.

