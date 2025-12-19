Windows Latest got more exclusive details about the upcoming Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable, which will be announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 in Las Vegas. It’ll be announced as a concept device.

About a week ago, we gave you a first look at the Legion Pro Rollable gaming laptop with a horizontally rolling display. And back then, all we had to share was a high-resolution image of the laptop along with the aspect ratio and processor details.

Now, we can confirm that the rollable laptop will be announced by Lenovo as a concept device based on the new Legion Pro 7i, with an RTX 5090 GPU, a maxed-out Intel Core Ultra processor, a 16” display that expands to 24”, and a bunch of AI features that may help gamers see important information better while playing.

Lenovo is targeting the device to professional e-sports athletes who travel a lot, and the company says that the rollable display gives them three special modes for training their gaming skills.

Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable laptop will come with a 16” display that expands to 21.5” and 24”

For starters, the Legion Pro Rollable comes with a Lenovo PureSight OLED display, which is the company’s premium OLED screen branding that the upcoming Legion Go Gen 2 (SteamOS) also uses.

However, what you’re getting here is a 16” display, by default, that makes the Legion Pro Rollable look like a regular gaming laptop. The party trick is that with the touch of a button, this 16” OLED display expands horizontally to 21.5” or a 24” display, each with different use cases.

Of course, Windows will adjust itself to the different aspect ratios, but sources told us that a gamer can have three display modes to choose from:

The 16” Focus Mode is for athletes who can train their precision mechanics and reflexes, and is actually a regular laptop display.

The 21.5” partially expanded display becomes a Tactical Mode, where gamers can improve their peripheral awareness, map rotations, and squad coordination.

Then comes the final 24” Arena Mode, which Lenovo recommends for elite competitive gaming for professional esports gamers who want to travel with their laptop.

Windows Latest understands that Lenovo will target esports tournament champions who prefer to game on at least 24” displays, but the lack of such a portable device prevents them from training effectively during travels, which they often do. The company essentially hopes to address this gap with a pro-level, powerful gaming laptop with an expandable display.

How the Legion Pro Rollable display expands?

The Legion Pro Rollable uses a dual-motor, tension-based mechanism that lets the OLED panel extend and retract smoothly from both sides, instead of sliding out unevenly from one direction.

Lenovo designed the entire system to keep the panel under constant, controlled tension while it moves. Without this tensioning, a rollable OLED can wrinkle, flex unevenly, or vibrate while expanding. Lenovo’s approach keeps the screen taut across all three sizes, including 16 inches, 21.5 inches, or the fully expanded 24 inches.

Windows Latest’s reliable sources informed us that the motors themselves are tuned to be quiet and stable, so the motion of the rolling display is smooth, steady, and low-noise.

We also got to know that Lenovo is using low-friction materials along the internal path where the display moves. This can potentially protect the OLED panel from repeated rolling cycles.

Confirmed specifications of the Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable

Our sources tell us that Legion Pro Rollable is being introduced as a proof-of-concept device. That said, Windows Latest can confirm a few key specifications that define what this machine is meant to be.

The Legion Pro Rollable is based on Lenovo’s Legion Pro 7i platform, which already sits at the top of the company’s top gaming laptop lineup. Lenovo is pairing the concept with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPU, making it a target for professional-grade gaming workloads.

On the CPU side, Lenovo is using a maxed-out Intel Core Ultra processor. While we couldn’t confirm the exact SKU, Lenovo will position it as a top-tier configuration intended for esports athletes and power users.

The display is a Lenovo PureSight OLED panel that starts at 16 inches and expands horizontally to 21.5 inches or 24 inches using the rollable mechanism. Of course, this is the defining feature of the device and the main focus of the concept.

Everything else, including memory, storage, battery capacity, and pricing, remains unconfirmed for now. Lenovo is unquestionably treating the Legion Pro Rollable as a premium showcase of what is possible, although we are not sure if and when it will hit retail outlets.

Lenovo’s rollable gaming laptop is packed with AI features

Based on our trustworthy sources, the AI features in Legion Pro Rollable are focused on visual awareness and training instead of automating gameplay.

Lenovo’s AI gaming features in this model will be powered by the company’s Lenovo AI Engine+, running on the Lenovo LA Core (LA1 + LA3). This is the same performance-focused AI stack Lenovo uses across its high-end gaming machines.

Lenovo AI Engine+ counts on real-time scenario detection to understand what is happening during gameplay and dynamically adjust system behavior. Features like Smart FPS continuously fine-tune system settings to maintain smooth frame rates during intense moments, while AI-driven CPU and GPU tuning can push for higher FPS.

We got to know that Lenovo will showcase an AI Frame Gaming Display proof of concept. It will present built-in AI features that help players stay aware of critical on-screen information during fast-paced matches.

One of the standout ideas here is AI Scene Detection, which identifies the type of game being played and intelligently zooms in on important visual areas, such as maps or key UI elements. These zoomed sections will appear in the top-right corner of the display and will be AI-enhanced for clarity, which may be useful in FPS and MOBA titles.

There is also Cursor Tracking, which follows the player’s cursor and mirrors that area in a zoomed-in view, reducing the need to shift focus across a large screen.

AI Game Assistance will recognize bosses or difficult mission segments in supported games and show contextual guidance alongside gameplay. The display dynamically adjusts to show both the game and the assistance window.

Last of the lot is Adaptive AI Lighting, which changes lighting effects in real time based on in-game events. For example, lighting cues can shift when the player takes damage.

As with all AI features, we are not sure how well the implementation would be. We’ll hopefully be able to see these in action during CES 2026, which is when the Legion Pro Rollable will be announced by Lenovo, alongside the Lenovo Legion Go Gen 2 running SteamOS natively, among a few other devices as well.

Home Share Newsletter