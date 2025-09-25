Copilot on Android is rolling out a new feature called “Share screen.” Previously, you could only share your camera with Copilot Vision, but now you can also share your screen. In a statement to Windows Latest, Microsoft confirmed that Copilot supports screen sharing on Android for free.

“We’re excited to roll out the new screen sharing experience for Vision on mobile. Now, in addition to showing the world through your camera with Copilot, you can also share exactly what’s on your device screen,” Microsoft told Windows Latest.

With screen sharing, you can ask Copilot to:

Summarize or translate on-screen content

Offer guidance on using apps

Help draft replies to messages or emails

Troubleshoot device issues in real time

In our tests, Windows Latest found that Copilot Vision’s screen sharing is turned on automatically via server-side update, but still, make sure you’ve installed the most recent update for Copilot. Microsoft told me that we don’t need to join the beta program, as Copilot Vision’s screen sharing is rolling out to everyone.

To share your screen with Copilot on Android, tap the goggles icon (vision) and select “share screen.” If you don’t see the “share screen” option, it means you don’t have access to the feature. Now, as you can see in the screenshot above, I tapped on “Share screen,” and it triggered Android’s “Start recording or casting with Copilot” pop-up.

Note that you can only share your entire screen with Copilot. It doesn’t support specific apps/windows on Android, at least not now.

If you tap on the cog icon, it opens the Copilot Vision settings, which don’t have a lot of options, but it still lets you choose between eight different accents. You can also make the Copilot speaker slower or faster.

You can reduce Copilot’s speed to 0.5 or make it as fast as 2x. Of course, it’s a personal preference, and everything would reset the conversation. If you want, you can switch back and forth between screen and camera sharing.

In my tests, I closed the Copilot app and opened Microsoft Launcher. Copilot Vision started talking about what it can see on my screen, such as the time in New York. Then, when I started speaking, Copilot muted itself and tried to understand me. It’s actually quite impressive how Copilot listens to users in real time.

It knows when I’m speaking. It also knows the context, and it can quickly pick up different topics, just like a human would.

I opened Settings, and Copilot could magically see I’m viewing the Settings page. I asked Copilot how I can change to the light theme, and Copilot instantly replied that it can see I’m using OneUI, and told me to just use the search bar.

But when I insisted I want to change it without using the search bar, Copilot told me to open Display, and then Light under the Appearance section. It tried to guide me in real time, as I opened Settings, then navigated to Display, and finally figured out how to change the theme. Copilot was right there to assist me.

I could interrupt Copilot as many times as I want, and it would instantly pick up and follow me. But Copilot cannot execute actions on my behalf. Unlike Windows, Copilot cannot control the interface of my phone, as I’m only sharing the screen.

Gemini Live also works in a similar fashion, and it’s quite obvious Microsoft wants to take on Google. What do you think? Will you use Copilot Vision and talk about what you can see on your screen or via camera? Let me know in the comments below.

