Microsoft has spent three years bolting Copilot onto every corner of Windows 11 and Office, but the AI’s adoption numbers show that none of it stuck. Less than 5% of Microsoft’s half a billion commercial Microsoft 365 customers pay for Copilot features, and funnily enough, these users just got hit with a price hike that bundles even more AI into the bill whether they asked for it or not.

Gemini and Claude keep chipping away at whatever lead Copilot could’ve gotten, and Microsoft knows it well enough that they are quietly restructuring the Copilot lineup.

Fewer than 4.5% of Microsoft 365’s 450 million customers pay for Copilot

The figure comes from an industry report, and of the sliver who do pay, only 20 to 30 percent open Copilot on a weekly basis

Do the math, and Copilot’s weekly-active footprint inside Microsoft 365 is somewhere close to 1% of the entire customer base. Microsoft has wired the AI into Word, Excel, Outlook, Teams, and the Windows 11 taskbar itself for this.

An internal memo from Copilot chief Jacob Andreou, reported by The Information, mentioned Copilot has to “earn the right to exist.”

Note that Copilot Chat, the free tier in eligible Microsoft 365 subscriptions, gets used plenty because it costs nothing extra and shows up automatically.

So, this isn’t Copilot being unpopular in some abstract sense. The 4.5% figure is about people paying in addition to their existing MS365 subscription for the “fuller” Copilot experience, and that’s a far smaller crowd than Microsoft’s ubiquitous branding would have you believe.

What Microsoft 365 Copilot adds for the extra money

Microsoft 365 Copilot isn’t one thing, and figuring out what you’d get for the extra money takes a fair bit of time. It’s layered on your existing subscription, and Microsoft’s support documentation splits it into three distinct tiers.

The free version at copilot.microsoft.com gets you web-grounded chat, image generation, and Copilot in Edge, no Microsoft 365 subscription required.

Business users with an eligible Microsoft 365 plan get Copilot Chat automatically, at no extra charge, which adds pay-as-you-go agents and IT controls but stops short of touching your own work data.

Difference between paid and free versions of Copilot Chat for Microsoft 365 Business subscribers

Feature Without a Copilot license (Copilot Chat only) With a Copilot license (Microsoft 365 Copilot) AI model access Standard access Priority access Web data reasoning Yes Yes Work data reasoning Limited (uploaded files only) Full (meetings, emails, chats, files, and more) Access to agents Limited, no advanced agents Extensive, including Researcher, Analyst, and custom agents Security Enterprise grade Enterprise grade Copilot Studio access Pay-as-you-go Included Priority during peak times Standard, may slow down Priority, faster and more reliable Copilot in Outlook Included Included Copilot in Microsoft 365 apps Depends on assigned label Included

Only the paid Microsoft 365 Copilot add-on, licensed on top of Business Basic, Business Standard, Business Premium, or an Enterprise plan, unlocks the Copilot that reads your emails, files, and meetings through Microsoft Graph, plus access to agents like Researcher and Analyst.

None of this is cheap. Enterprise customers pay $30 per user per month in addition to their base Microsoft 365 license, while businesses under 300 seats get it closer to $21 now that Microsoft’s promotional pricing has expired. Now, match that to a Business Standard plan that Microsoft just raised from $12.50 to $14, and you’re well past $35 per user per month.

The paid tier’s best feature is admitting Microsoft’s own model isn’t enough

Model choice is the one good addition in that paid tier, and the fact that it’s the standout feature says plenty about how little confidence Microsoft has in its own model.

Microsoft confirmed in an official blog post that Anthropic’s Claude models are now available inside Researcher and Copilot Studio, and that has since expanded to Copilot Chat and Copilot in Excel as well. Admins have to opt in through the Microsoft 365 admin center first, and Claude is, of course, outside Microsoft’s managed environment when it’s running, but the option is there.

The company leans on Work IQ and Microsoft Graph integration as its selling points instead of claiming its default model wins on output quality. Claude comes out ahead on everything. Copilot’s only advantage is how deep it is inside apps people already have open.

Pay for the top Microsoft 365 Copilot tier and a chunk of what you’re buying is a license to use somebody else’s model inside a Microsoft wrapper. The wrapper is the part costing $30 a month.

Copilot’s reputation problem precedes the price hike

We’ve written about the internet despising Copilot more times than I’d like to count, and it’s almost always the same reason.

Microsoft keeps forcing Copilot into places nobody asked for, whether that’s Notepad, Paint, File Explorer, or a dedicated hardware key that Microsoft recently admitted hurts productivity for people. They even had to go back on choosing to show the floating Copilot button in Excel and Word.

The internet gave this pattern a name, Microslop, and it stuck hard enough that Microsoft had to scale back Copilot branding in inbox apps earlier this year. A former Microsoft VP had already put a number on this before Fortune did, saying only 3.3% of Microsoft 365 users pay for Copilot.

Satya Nadella wanted to make Google “dance” back in 2023. Gemini is the one dancing now, but it’s more of a happy dance. Copilot on the web is still stuck around 1% market share. GitHub Copilot tells a similar story from the developer side.

It has 4.7 million paid subscribers, which sounds like a lot until you notice it’s losing developer mindshare to Cursor and Claude Code, both of which have grown faster over the past year than Copilot’s own installed base.

Microsoft raising Microsoft 365 prices while Copilot adoption is under 4.5% shows signs of a company betting that bundling popular services with AI will succeed where marketing hasn’t, and it all depends on whether the next version of Copilot gives people a reason to open it.

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