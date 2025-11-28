Microsoft has again tried to hype Copilot on social media, and guess what? It did not go well with consumers, particularly those who have been using Windows for decades. One user told the Windows giant that they’re “not a baby” and don’t need a chatbot “shoved” in their face.

Microsoft says it’s building Copilot for work and integrating it into Edge for Windows 11 because it heard “you wanted Copilot Mode at work.” But is that really true? I don’t remember consumers asking for a new Copilot mode specifically tailored for work use cases.

Copilot Mode now takes center stage in Edge

If you don’t use Microsoft Edge, you probably don’t realize how badly Microsoft wants its user base to try Copilot Mode.

For those unaware, “Copilot Mode” is Microsoft’s take on Perplexity Comet or ChatGPT Atlas.

The idea is that you’ll delegate your tasks to an AI agent that acts on your behalf, including performing actions like booking a ticket for your next trip. Copilot Mode is the default UX for consumers, but it can be turned off from the settings (refer to the screenshot below).

Copilot Mode is ideally meant for consumers, but Microsoft says it’s also for productivity at work.

In a post on X, Microsoft argues it’s creating “AI browsing that’s safe for work,” and I don’t mind that. Corporates can make whatever bold claims they want, but the problem is that Microsoft is trying to sell the narrative that businesses desperately need this feature. This is definitely not the case, at least going by the response on X.

Users protest AI in Edge and Windows 11

“I find your detachment from reality disturbing,” one upset user wrote in response to Microsoft’s X post claiming it heard the world wants Copilot Mode for work.

“No, you heard wrong. Literally no one asked for all this AI. In fact, everyone wants to know how to remove it,” another user wrote.

You might wonder if Microsoft is reacting to the comments, and the answer is no (or actually yes in a way you don’t exepct). The company’s social media team is responding only to a handful of praises for Copilot Mode in Edge while ignoring the noisy criticism.

In fact, defending the Copilot integration, the company argues “Agent Mode” in Edge will automate multi-step workflows and “crush repetitive tasks.” But Microsoft won’t tell you that these agentic browsers aren’t really close to humans when it comes to performing tasks with accuracy.

In response, an IT professional who has been managing Windows Servers for decades added that literally not a single IT professional wants Copilot integrated into Windows.

“If that is what you heard, you need to leave your echo chamber,” another user noted

Microsoft also says Edge’s Copilot Mode supports multi-tab reasoning, where Copilot pulls insights from up to 30 tabs.

“Summarize, analyze, create: Turn pages, files, and ideas into action — all in one place,” Microsoft wrote in a separate X post. However, it doesn’t warn that AI can hallucinate and lie with confidence. In fact, Microsoft plans to hide a disclaimer that says “AI can make mistakes” because users told the company that the alert at the bottom is distracting.

Is Microsoft really disconnected from reality?

Previously, Windows Latest found thousands of angry users protesting against Windows’ shift toward “agentic” features. Things got so bad that the Windows boss had to lock replies to his social media post and later promise that Microsoft is listening to the feedback.

When we thought Windows might go back to being classy after major backlash, Microsoft announced that it’s adding agents to the taskbar.

Later, Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman claimed that he does not understand how people find “AI underwhelming” and somehow connected the AI revolution to playing Snake on a Nokia phone.

“Jeez, there are so many cynics! It cracks me up when I hear people call AI underwhelming,” Suleyman wrote in an X post. “I grew up playing Snake on a Nokia phone! The fact that people are unimpressed that we can have a fluent conversation with a super smart AI that can generate any image or video is mind-blowing to me.”

The timing is incredible, as Suleyman’s opinions come right after Microsoft’s Windows boss announced an agentic future for Windows 11.

Microsoft has also teased that Windows 11 is now the canvas for AI. However, at the same time, the company promised it will do “a lot of work” on the operating system to address reliability, design consistency and other issues. The damage control went as far as Windows boss telling users that it deeply cares about developers.

What do you think about the current state of Windows? Let us know in the comments below.

