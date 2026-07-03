Less than two days after PlayStation confirmed physical game discs are going away, GitHub decided to bring one back. The Microsoft-owned code hosting platform posted on X that it would now let developers order a burned CD of their public GitHub repo, “physically yours, forever,” and linked out to a Microsoft Forms page to collect shipping details. While other companies also mocked Sony’s decision this week, GitHub is the only one that went this far, but is it too far?

GitHub’s CD offer is a joke, but it’s real and doesn’t last that long.

GitHub’s X post reads, “We heard you. And we agree. In light of recent developments in physical media, GitHub is proud to announce that you can now obtain your public repo on CD-ROM. Keep it. Lend it to friends. Pass it on to your children. Your code is physically yours, forever. Until you lose it, let’s be real.” It links to gh.io/cd, which opens a Microsoft Forms page titled “GitHub Presents Your Code, On a CD.”

The whole thing is an elaborate joke aimed at Sony, the same kind of gag Domino’s UK and KFC Spain ran with fake “digital only” pizza and chicken announcements this week. Except GitHub’s version comes with a real intake form asking for a GitHub username, a public repo URL, shipping address, and phone number.

GitHub CDs are only for a 1000 “eligible submissions”

The Microsoft 365 form confirms this is a short, capped run. Signing up does not guarantee a disc, since only the first 1,000 eligible submissions get one, and only one CD per person is allowed.

GitHub says shipping could take a few weeks, and availability depends on the recipient’s country or region, so even if you rushed to fill the form, by the time the CD arrives, the joke would be long forgotten.

The offer window is short too, running from July 2 to July 6, 2026, four days total. On the privacy side, GitHub says it only uses the submitted name, email, phone number, and address to ship the disc, does not use that data for anything else, and deletes it once the CD ships.

The form itself asks for eight pieces of information: a GitHub username, the full URL of the public repo to burn, a confirmation checkbox that the submitter owns that repo and grants GitHub permission to press it, full name, email, country, shipping address, and phone number for carriers that require it on international orders.

Standard shipping fields, nothing unusual, aside from the fact that a Fortune 500 subsidiary is running it as a four-day joke.

GitHub CD tweet was amusing to some and borderline annoying to others

GitHub’s post had already crossed a million views within hours, and the replies split into two camps. One side found it funny. Developer Ruslan Khairullin called the X post’s closing line, about code being “physically yours, forever, until you lose it,” the best line GitHub has ever shipped.

Some users leaned into nostalgia, joking about listening to their repos on a Walkman or filing a request for punch cards and floppy disks instead.

The other side was not amused, and their complaints trace back to GitHub’s own reliability record of logging 257 incidents between May 2025 and April 2026, with 48 of them classified as major outages, largely driven by AI-generated commits and Actions that run overwhelming infrastructure that was not built for that load.

Developer Robert Hurst called the tweet a bad PR move that “wastes everyone’s time” while GitHub’s own problems go unaddressed.

In case you are wondering, like a few users who asked Grok, CD-Rs typically hold up for 10 to 30 years, which is not exactly forever, but who’s counting!

But we shouldn’t forget GitHub’s parent company, Microsoft, whose own Xbox division is reportedly weighing a disc-less next.

A CD giveaway is a strange flex when the entire industry is bleeding cash on AI

Cloud storage was supposed to be the answer to all of this. No discs to lose, or shelves to dust. Everything backed up and accessible from anywhere. Then AI happened, and everything got expensive.

Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Meta are on pace to spend close to $700 billion combined on AI infrastructure this year alone.

Even as it jokes about CD-ROM, GitHub itself is suffering from scaling problems, since AI agent activity on the platform reportedly demands 30 times the load human developers ever generated.

Considering this, a four-day offer to burn 1,000 CDs costs GitHub almost nothing and says something true almost by accident.

Physical media never went away because people are nostalgic for jewel cases. It stuck around because a disc on a shelf does not care what a company’s quarterly earnings call looked like. Sony’s decision made that point already. GitHub just decided to package it into a joke before the joke stopped being funny.

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