Microsoft previously told Windows Latest that it added jailbreak or root detection (iOS/Android) for work or school accounts in Microsoft Authenticator. At that time, Microsoft did not clarify who is actually affected, and it pointed us to a support document that still says all work and school accounts are affected:

“Microsoft introduced jailbreak/root detection for work or school accounts in Microsoft Authenticator,” Microsoft’s original documentation reads. “If Authenticator detects that your device is jailbroken or rooted, all existing and new work or school accounts will be blocked to protect your organization.”

Now, Microsoft has offered some clarification via an update on its admin portal, which is accessible only via Microsoft 365 Enterprise.

Who is affected by Microsoft Authenticator jailbreak or root restrictions?

Right now, Microsoft Authenticator’s new jailbreak and root detection only applies to Microsoft Entra credentials, which are work or school accounts.

In other words, if you use Microsoft Authenticator to generate codes for your company, school, university, Microsoft 365, Teams, Outlook work, Azure, or Intune account, you will not be able to use it on a rooted or jailbroken device.

Likewise, if someone uses Authenticator to approve sign-ins for [[email protected]](mailto:[email protected]) or [[email protected]](mailto:[email protected]) on a rooted Android phone or jailbroken iPhone, that account can be blocked inside Authenticator.

For example, if you use Authenticator for your company Outlook, Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive for Business, or Microsoft 365 login, Microsoft Authenticator would be affected if your phone is rooted or jailbroken.

However, Windows Latest found that Microsoft Authenticator detection does not apply to third-party 2FA codes stored in Microsoft Authenticator. For example, if you use Authenticator for GitHub, Cloudflare, Facebook, Instagram, or any third-party service where you scanned a QR code, that should continue to work on rooted devices.

Microsoft does not plan to enforce Authenticator’s root detection on personal accounts or third-party services, at least not now.

However, there’s an exception where these restrictions would apply, provided the third-party service is tied to your work Microsoft login.

For example, if GitHub uses “Sign in with Microsoft” through your company’s Entra account, then the Microsoft work account path could be affected. But a normal Stripe 2FA code saved in Authenticator should not be blocked. Could Microsoft expand this beyond Entra later? Technically yes, but there is no announcement suggesting that right now.

Microsoft Authenticator block on rooted/jailbroken devices is being gradually rolled out

This change was originally planned to roll out in February 2026, but it still doesn’t affect most of us. Now, the company says the rollout will finish in a few weeks, with the official target of mid-2026.

Also, the rollout is phase-based, so Microsoft Authenticator will not lock your account and ask you to buy a new device out of the blue. Instead, it’ll first show a warning that the device is either jailbroken or rooted, and you won’t be able to use Authenticator in the future:

In the case of Android, you will see a “your device is rooted” warning instead, but it means the same thing more or less:

You can choose to ignore the warning and click Continue, but a banner will always appear on the home page, so you do not miss the alert and lose access to Authenticator:

Finally, in the last phase, you will be blocked from creating new credentials or even signing in via Authenticator. In that case, you’ll need to reverse jailbreaking/root changes to your phone or buy a new device.

It is also worth noting that you can’t opt out of the Authenticator changes, which, according to Microsoft, are being deployed for the security of your accounts.

“The feature is secure by default and enabled to all customers. There is no opt-out capability,” Microsoft warned. “Users on jailbroken or rooted devices will experience the following phased rollout. An estimated gap between 2 phases is ~ 1 month.”

Microsoft plans to communicate more about the rollout soon, but as I noted, some of you will begin seeing the warning and later the block in the coming days. Everyone else will see the changes by the end of July.

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