At any point, I’ll have around 60 open tabs in 3 to 4 instances of Edge, and there’ll be several completely different topics that I’m switching between as my brain jumps from one thought to another every 5 seconds.

For someone like me, Microsoft Edge browser’s Organize tabs could be just what the doctor ordered. But the feature is AI-powered, and well, AI and Microsoft are two words that have a ton of negative press surrounding them, both individually and when combined.

So, I decided to test whether an AI-powered feature can actually help me organize my tabs better. Of course, tab grouping is already possible in most browsers, but it is manual. Edge often brings some unique features first, like vertical tabs, for example, and it is something that makes finding tabs easier for me. Let’s see if the Organize tabs feature does the same.

What is the AI-powered Organize tabs feature in Microsoft Edge?

Microsoft says that the Organize tabs feature creates Tab groups automatically based on tab similarity. The feature is AI-powered, so an AI may check all your tabs, find what information each site holds, and group the similar ones in Tab groups, with different names and colors.

However, there is no Copilot logo here, and we’re not sure if Edge is using the same AI engine as that of Microsoft’s infamous AI assistant.

To use Organize tabs, you can select the Search tabs menu next to your tabs, and then click the Organize tabs icon. Edge will then organize your tabs in groups. There is also an edit feature (pencil icon) that allows you to customize the name, color, and you can also sort tabs and move them between groups. If you’re happy with everything, you can click the Group tabs button to confirm it.

Fortunately, the feature works with vertical tabs too. And if you use the Collections feature in Edge, you can add a tab group to a new collection.

Microsoft doesn’t say whether the feature runs locally or uses cloud processing, but mentions that functionality may vary by device type. The feature could be a good job for NPUs, though.

My Windows 11 PC doesn’t have an NPU. Here is how the Organize tabs feature in Edge performs under real-world browsing scenarios:

Testing Microsoft Edge’s AI-based Organize tabs feature

I have here 40 tabs in one instance of Edge, with topics, including

Our exclusive leak about Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Detachable (will be announced at MWC) The upcoming budget MacBook Dell XPS 14 Samsung Unpacked event for 2026 Our exclusive report about image support coming to Notepad WhatsApp Resume from Android feature for PCs Windows 11 26H1 Samsung Galaxy Book 6 series

I sneakily added two YouTube tabs also, one for the Dell XPS 14 and the other for the Budget MacBook. The same sites are also repeated several times, so we’ll get to know if the AI is smart enough to separate tab content from the site name. Note that the Samsung Galaxy Book 6 and the Samsung Unpacked event should be separate tabs. I have also added one tab about Galaxy S26 Ultra, which I want to be added to the Unpacked event group. So, let’s see how the Organize tabs feature performs:

In all honesty, I’m pretty impressed with whatever AI Microsoft used here, as the tabs organized just the way I wanted, including the ones with YouTube. All 8 topics are now categorized, named, and organized with pastel colors for each Tab group. Job well done, Microsoft!

The process took less than a second to group all 40 tabs. Imagine the time it would take for me to manually group tabs. 40 tabs and 8 topics is a regular Tuesday afternoon for me, and until now, I haven’t ever tried Tab grouping just because I couldn’t bother myself to spend time organizing tabs.

Being an AI sceptic, I ungrouped all the tabs and rearranged them so that not all tabs with the same topics are together, making it a teeny tiny bit more difficult for the AI in Edge. But it seemed to make no difference in its capabilities.

This is more than useful to me. Every day, I spend a great deal of time finding tabs that I have opened previously. Of course, Edge also has a Search tabs feature, but Organize tabs makes the Grouped Tabs look neat and inviting.

Next, I added WhatsApp, Instagram, Threads, and Telegram to this, along with Amazon and Best Buy tabs for two different ThinkPad models, and surprisingly, the Organize tabs feature added all shopping links to one Group with the name “Lenovo ThinkPad Shopping”. I didn’t expect that!. Of course, all social media apps got categorized in the “Social Media” group.

Microsoft’s feature page for Organize tabs shows generic Tab groups like “Cooking” and “Shopping”. Naturally, I was expecting similar Tab groups here as well, but in practice, Edge’s AI shocked me with proper titles. This is a proper use of AI in a browser.

And speaking of AI, there is no sign of Copilot branding here, which, in my opinion, should have been the way Microsoft marketed AI-powered features. Excessive Copilot branding caused many Windows users to despise the name “Copilot”. In case you are wondering, Organize tab feature categorizes Gemini, ChatGPT, and Copilot under AI tools:

Features in Microsoft Edge Organize tabs

Apart from solid grouping and naming capabilities, what I like most about Organize tabs is the customizability. Certainly, these are all part of the Tab grouping feature. You can add a new tab to an existing group with a small plus icon. Clicking the pencil icon will allow you to change the name and color of the group.

And it’s not just a generic selection of popular colors; you can choose any color you want with a slider, and even a color picker tool. The default colors are soothing to the eyes as well, so it’s alright if you don’t want to spend time customizing Tab groups.

Another neat feature is “Move to a new window”, which gives the ability to move all tabs in a particular group to a new window in Edge. Ungrouping is easy with the “Ungroup” button. My only nitpick is that the “Close grouped tabs” and “Delete group” button both does the same thing, which is deleting the group. Close grouped tabs should have instead closed all tabs without deleting the Tab group.

Microsoft Edge has the best tab grouping feature

Tab grouping is an underrated feature, especially for people like me who switch between 50 to 100 tabs for work and personal use. But I also don’t have the mental capacity to sort through each tab and add them to groups. Chrome’s manual tabs look barebones compared to the AI-powered Organize tab feature in Edge.

Currently, no other browser has this feature and after testing it, I’m sure that I’ll continue using Ogranize tabs every day. For once, I’m fully satisfied with an AI feature by Microsoft.

