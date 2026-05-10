In May 2026, Microsoft is preparing to roll out several new features for Outlook (new) and Outlook Classic. The list of new features includes teammates’ calendars sync in the navigation pane in Outlook (new). For Outlook Classic, Microsoft is preparing to roll out new Copilot features, including AI-based insights.

Microsoft Outlook has undergone significant changes across various platforms over the years. We’ll continue to see more big changes in Outlook in the future, as the software giant keeps adding new features to improve the email experience

New features coming to Outlook in May 2026

On its Microsoft 365 Roadmap website, it has posted updates regarding what new features it plans to introduce to Outlook in May 2026. I’ve gone through the list, verified everything in the beta version, and here’s everything you need to know.

1. Automapped calendars

The support for automapped calendars in the new Outlook first appeared on the Microsoft 365 roadmap website back in 2024. But the feature has faced several delays and has never been rolled out to the general users until this month.

If you are an Outlook user, you can now toggle from the classic Outlook to the New Outlook without worrying about automapped calendars. Starting this month, you will automatically see your automapped calendars when switching from classic Outlook to the new Outlook.

This is rolling out for desktop users.

2. Teammates’ calendars in the left navigation pane

If you are using the new Outlook, you can now see your teammates’ calendars in the left navigation pane. The teammates’ calendars, which will include peers, direct reports, and managers, will be displayed automatically when you access the left navigation pane.

In our tests, Windows Latest observed that the calendars of your teammates show up instantly in the left navigation pane, and it also works with non-Microsoft accounts, as long as the accoutns are tied to the same organization.

This will start rolling out to the web client of the new Outlook this month.

3. Multi-select calendar groups and events in the calendar surface

In classic Outlook, you can select multiple calendars within a group in the left nav bar. However, you could no longer use the feature after switching to the new Outlook. Fortunately for the new Outlook users, this limitation no longer exists.

Microsoft has confirmed that Outlook users can bulk select or deselect calendars within a group in the left nav bar, starting this month. While the company hasn’t specified the rollout date, this feature is likely to be rolled out by the end of this month.

In another Microsoft 365 Roadmap update, Microsoft has mentioned support for multiselect events on calendar surface in the new Outlook. This means you’ll be able to open, copy and paste, delete & categorize in bulk, just like you do on the classic Outlook.

4. Non-consecutive dates selection

The new Outlook can now press the Shift key on your keyboard and click or CTRL and click to select non-consecutive dates in the calendar mini-month. This feature aims to make it easy for users to view and take action on the dates you care about.

This will be available on the web client of the new Outlook.

5. Copilot insights in Outlook Classic

Microsoft has something for the classic Outlook, too. If you haven’t switched to the new Outlook yet, you’ll be able to select text in emails and ask Copilot for the relevant information in the classic Outlook.

This is already available in the new Outlook and will now be rolled out to the classic version this month.

6. A new way to sort emails and a new format for calendar events

If you are looking to find an old email in your Outlook inbox, one of the best tricks that you should follow is the ability to sort emails. Starting this month, this feature will get even more powerful, as Microsoft plans to add support for sorting by flag status, flag due date, and flag start date.

The ability to sort emails by flag status, flag due date, and flag start date will be available on both Desktop and web, per the Roadmap page.

Moreover, the new Outlook will allow users to save calendar events as .ics this month. It’ll be limited to the web client at the launch.

Release timelines are always subject to change

All the above features are set to arrive before the end of this month. However, Microsoft is notorious for making last-minute changes to its rollout plan, so there is always a possibility of some of its features getting delayed to a later month.

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