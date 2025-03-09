Skype is Microsoft Teams’ new home and will begin migrating everyone automatically soon. But instead of adding new stuff, Microsoft Teams is removing one of the lesser-known features that allows you to send and receive SMS via a linked Android phone. The feature will be removed in April 2025, and Microsoft wants you to use Phone Link app instead.

For those unaware, Microsoft Teams has a feature that allows you to sync all your Android SMS to the Chats section under Recent and respond to new SMS. For example, if you receive a text from your friend, you can view it within Microsoft Teams and even respond directly to the friend without touching your Android phone.

This feature is called “Link your phone” in Microsoft Teams, and it works independently of the Phone Link app.

While using Microsoft Teams, Windows Latest noticed that Microsoft is now displaying an alert when we try to view the synced Android SMS or respond to one of the SMS via a connected phone.

The alert states that support for SMS integration in Teams is going away in April 2025.

In a statement to Windows Latest, Microsoft officials confirmed: “Starting April 2025, sending and receiving SMS messages from your Android device will no longer be supported in Teams. To continue using this feature on Windows, please use Phone Link.”

How you can send or receive Android SMS in Microsoft Teams

So, how did Teams allow you to access Android SMS? First, you need to make sure that you own a PC with Windows 11 and an Android phone running version 7.0 or newer. Then, you are required to download the “Link to Windows” app from the Play Store.

Once you’ve everything, just launch Microsoft Teams on your desktop. From there, you need to click three dots next to your profile picture to open up the settings menu. Under the “Mobile device” section, you could find an option to “Link your phone.”

When you select “Link your phone”, it will create a new QR code, which you need to scan using your Android phone’s Link to Windows app. If your phone is already paired, you’ll not be asked to scan the QR code.

If you followed the steps correctly, your SMS text messages and your most recent Teams chat will appear in the Chats section under Recent.

As mentioned, you can even respond to SMS directly from Teams, so in a way, Microsoft merged the traditional experience with the new Teams experience.

It was a great idea, but it’s now going away in April 2025. You can still view Android SMS on Windows 11 by using Phone Link app.