Microsoft is retiring Skype on May 5, 2025, and it will begin reminding users to switch to Microsoft Teams in the coming days. What does this mean for Skype Credits? You’ll still be able to make calls using your credit on Skype’s website, but Microsoft hasn’t said anything about refunding unused Skype Credits.

Skype migration plans are quite confusing because they don’t say anything about refunding unused Skype credits. According to a support document spotted by Windows Latest, you can keep any existing credit you already have. Microsoft won’t refund your money, and you’ll need to use the Skype web experience to make calls using the existing credit.

Microsoft also wants to make some money while it can, so it will let you keep purchasing Skype Credit (assuming you already own a Skype Manager or an existing subscription) until April 5, 2025. This will allow you to make calls using Skype Credit if you hold onto credits. As you might know already, Skype Credits have an expiry date.

However, if you haven’t paid for Skype Credits, you can no longer purchase it. This service has already been discontinued for new customers. On April 5, 2025, Microsoft plans to turn off automatic top-ups.

On May 5, 2025, when the Skype app goes offline, you can make calls using Skype Credit on the Skype web portal. However, you won’t be able to make calls using an iPhone or Android app.

This is a significant downgrade because Skype web requires you to keep a browser window open all the time in order to receive calls or use Dial Pad.

On the other hand, the mobile app allows you to make or receive calls even when you are not actively using the Skype app.

You can also access Skype Credit via Microsoft Teams’s Dial Pad

The second alternative to keep using Skype Credits is to download Microsoft Teams, and rely on a new “Skype Dial Pad” feature.

According to Microsoft, Teams and Skype’s Dial Pad experiences are nearly the same because Microsoft Teams will send push notifications when you receive a call.

This is very similar to how Skype handled alerts for incoming calls.

While Microsoft Teams Free’s Skype Dial Pad is a decent solution, it’s not perfect for everyone because not all users want to use Teams.

I have created a table that sums up everything about Skype Paid Services:

Topic Details New Purchases No new purchases for Skype Subscriptions, Skype Numbers, and Skype Credit. Skype Manager Credit Purchases and renewals allowed until April 3, 2025. After that, balance can be used for calling. Skype Dial Pad Available after May 2025 for paid users via Skype web and Teams Free. Calling & Skype Numbers Auto-renewals until April 3, 2025. Active until the subscription ends. Skype Credit Usable for calling. Auto top-up stops on April 3, 2025. Receiving Calls Calls can be received on Skype web or Teams Free. Transfer Skype Number Contact a new carrier for number porting. Services Ending May 5, 2025 SMS, Credit Gifting, Call Forwarding, Caller ID Setup. Teams Free & Paid Calls No paid calling plans, but Teams Essentials can be used with Teams Phone. Billing Info Billing details can be accessed online.

I am not sure I like how Microsoft is migrating Skype Credits. It would have been nice if the company had offered full refunds to users who have been loyal to Skype all these years.

What do you think about Microsoft’s Skype decision? Let us know in the comments below.