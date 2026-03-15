Bing is discouraging Windows 11 users from trying ChatGPT and Gemini. In our tests, Windows Latest observed that Bing now shows an interactive Copilot widget when you search for ChatGPT and Gemini, and it is about five times larger than the traditional link or ad on the search page.

Microsoft has always used Bing.com, which has approx 12% market share in the United States, to push the Edge browser, particularly when you search for Chrome. But Windows Latest has observed that these ads are not just limited to browsers anymore. Bing now targets AI and also rival search engines.

I searched for “ChatGPT” on Bing because I’d like to go to OpenAI’s website. That’s the whole point of a search engine. Send me to the place I’d like to go on the internet. But instead of listing ChatGPT, Bing displays a large Microsoft-promoted Copilot box at the top of the page in a clear violation of antitrust laws.

As you can see in the above screenshot, there are actions like “Create an image,” “Improve writing,” “Write a first draft,” and “Draft an email,” which open Copilot.

Now, the interesting part is that people search for ChatGPT, so they can create an image or draft emails. Microsoft is specifically highlighting these capabilities of Copilot, so users don’t jump to the second link, which opens ChatGPT.

It’s not the first time Bing has tried to steer ChatGPT and Gemini users toward Copilot. In June 2025, Windows Latest first spotted a similar ad that targeted rival AI assistants. Now, we’re seeing a new variant of the same ad, and it’s far more aggressive.

Bing spoofs Google.com, nudges Edge

As I mentioned, Bing also shows other ads. For example, if you go to Bing.com and search for Google, you’re going to come across a search bar that spoofs Google. It’s all part of Microsoft’s efforts to steer people toward Bing, and it’s actually a smart tactic because new users don’t realise they are using Google as long as they find answers.

Regular consumers consider Google a synonym of search engine, so even if Bing is a decent search engine, people search Google on Bing. That’s why Microsoft has an ad that mimics Google’s interface when you search Bing.

Of course, it’s mostly against the antitrust laws in the US, but Google is no saint.

There’s also an ad for Microsoft Edge when you search Chrome

Windows Latest previously spotted a full-fledged ad that compares Edge and Chrome when you search for Chrome on Bing.

Microsoft has integrated a comparison scoreboard into Bing that shows Edge as the winner in all segments, including “AI personalizations,” and built-in VPN, which is just a Cloudflare-based proxy, not an actual VPN.

Regardless, these Bing nudges might look dumb, but they do convert customers. What about you? Do you use Bing, Copilot, and Edge? Let me know in the comments below.

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