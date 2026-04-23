Microsoft has reaffirmed its commitment to Windows 11 quality and confirmed that the operating system will now be built around consumer feedback, particularly from Windows Insiders. The company assembled a group of product experts and engineers who are passionate and take pride in building Windows 11.

In a recent meetup with Windows Insiders in Seattle, Microsoft’s leadership confirmed that it has been analyzing feedback from testers over the past couple of months.

This also suggests that the recent Windows 11 development changes have nothing to do with MacBook Neo. Conspiracy theorists believed that Microsoft was bringing back Windows 11 from the back burner because Apple is competing with Windows PCs in the mid-range market, but that was not the case.

In fact, Microsoft has been digging into critical feedback since early 2026, and it’s been paying more attention in the last couple of months.

“Over the last couple of months, our team and I have been going through and analyzing feedback from the Windows Insiders, and what came through for us was really a community and a voice that really cares about Windows,” says Pavan Davuluri, who heads the Windows group at Microsoft.

One of the most requested features is the movable taskbar, and Microsoft has confirmed the feature is coming soon. In fact, we recently spotted it in a preview build, and it works really well.

Passionate people are rebuilding Windows 11

Pavan says that when people at Microsoft are passionate about a product, they can deliver amazing things, and the same process now applies to Windows.

At the Windows Insider meetup in Seattle, Microsoft said all future changes are “really directly influenced by the feedback we hear from our users”, and it considers every idea or feedback as a gift, which is taken seriously, very, very seriously.

The Windows boss also added that everyone should be excited about what’s ahead for the operating system in 2026, and shared the following message:

“I also want you to know this is the start. I’m really excited for what’s ahead. This year you’re going to see us really double down on it. Navjot and I have this frame of customer love equals performance; is it fast? Reliability: is easy to use, does it do all the things I think of from a quality perspective? And then craft, how do I feel? Does it make me happy? Do I feel connected to the product?

Our goal as we go forward is to be more open as we build Windows, make sure you feel like you are included in the entire lifecycle of our product making process, and then make sure this is a vibrant community and we are just grateful for a chance to get some time with you all.” – Microsoft.

Windows 11 could actually end up becoming one of the most stable operating systems

I’ve been saying it for a while, and I’m going to repeat again: This is not a PR bluff, as internal builds already contain many of the promised changes.

Windows Latest has learned that Microsoft has major plans for Windows 11, and it’s going to be noticeable. In fact, the company is going after every legacy interface, including the ‘Installing Windows 11’ screen, and there are plans to improve multitasking as well, starting with greater customization for Virtual Desktop.

Microsoft also plans to let you resize the taskbar and even the Start menu, similar to Windows 10. The other features include a faster File Explorer, a cleaner Notifications Center, fewer reboots when installing Windows updates, the ability to pause updates for as long as you want, fewer upsells during OOBE, and more.

We’ve spotted eighteen major improvements coming to Windows, and the list keeps growing. What do you want Microsoft to change in Windows 11? Let me know in the comments below, and we’ll pass the feedback to the leadership!

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