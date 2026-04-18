Microsoft acquired the Australia-based Clipchamp video editor for an undisclosed amount in September 2021 and began bundling it with Microsoft 365. Until now, it never appeared that Clipchamp is on the back burner, but I’m now having second thoughts. Microsoft has quietly confirmed it’s retiring Clipchamp for iOS and wants you to use the desktop app.

If you open Clipchamp on iOS, you’ll see an alert that the iOS app is being discontinued and that you need to take action before your projects are lost.

But why is the Clipchamp iOS app being retired? According to Microsoft, most users prefer to edit videos on their desktops using Clipchamp, so it makes sense to focus only on Windows 11 and web versions.

That means Clipchamp for iOS will eventually stop working, and the official retirement date is June 6, 2026. It also means Clipchamp for Android will never happen.

“We have found that most users prefer editing their video projects on our web and desktop applications. In order to deliver high-value features and improvements, we are focusing our efforts on these applications to benefit users,” Microsoft noted in a support document spotted by Windows Latest.

“After 10/06/2026, the Clipchamp iOS app is going away. Take action before then to ensure your projects are not lost,” the company warns. “To ensure your video projects are not deleted when the Clipchamp iOS app goes away, export your video projects and save the videos to your mobile device before 06/09/2026.”

Clipchamp for iOS has 4.8 ratings in the United States’ App Store, and it’s actually really liked by consumers, who, according to Microsoft, don’t really use the app on mobile.

Microsoft also confirmed that it’ll delete your video projects on mobile devices if you don’t export your edits or sync everything to OneDrive.

What to do if you use Clipchamp on iOS?

Microsoft told me that you should export all your videos to MP4 on your phone before June 9, 2026.

In case you pay for Microsoft 365, which includes access to Clipchamp Premium, you’ll still need to move away from the iOS app and simply sync everything to OneDrive.

Clipchamp for iOS might continue to work after June 9, 2026, but Microsoft told Windows Latest that it will automatically stop connecting on iOS. In fact, Microsoft says you should just delete the video editor app and consider using Windows 11’s Clipchamp or just open clipchamp.com in any browser.

I asked Microsoft if Clipchamp is on the back burner, but I’m told that’s not the case, as Windows 11’s video editor and web-based Clipchamp will remain fully supported.

“The Clipchamp web and desktop applications will remain fully functional. There are no changes to these applications,” the company said.

More recently, Clipchamp on Windows 11 made it difficult for users to export their videos without syncing to OneDrive, but the app is still getting new features.

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