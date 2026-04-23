Microsoft told Windows Latest that it’s rolling out a new feature that allows you to skip forced Windows 11 updates during device setup (out-of-box experience).

Right now, when you clean install or reinstall Windows 11, or buy a new device, you have to go through a long out-of-box experience, also called OOBE. During the OOBE setup, Windows nags you to set up a Microsoft account, buy Microsoft 365, try Xbox Game Pass, and more.

While it’s unclear when the calmer OOBE without upsells will begin rolling out, Microsoft is already curbing one of the more annoying aspects of the experience: forced updates.

As you might be aware, OOBE goes beyond just upsells and forces you to install newer updates before you can use the device. This can be frustrating, especially if you’re excited to try new hardware right after unboxing it.

I ran into this recently. Last week, I gifted myself an ASUS ROG Ally, and as someone who loved the PSP, I was excited to jump into games on my new handheld running Windows 11. But as soon as I booted it up, Windows forced me to install all pending updates, and I couldn’t play anything for nearly an hour. It completely killed the excitement.

Thankfully, Microsoft says it’s aware of the issue and has been testing a new “Update Later” toggle in OOBE.

The feature was first spotted earlier this year, and it’s now available for everyone in production. All Windows 11 ISOs and recent cumulative updates include the new “Update Later” toggle.

When you click “Update Later,” OOBE instructs Windows 11 to keep checking for updates in the background without disrupting the initial setup experience.

This allows you to go straight to the desktop. Of course, only after you’ve gone through the usual prompts and nudges to set up a Microsoft account.

After booting to the desktop, you can open Windows updates and manually pause updates or choose to finish applying all the pending updates.

Microsoft is also testing a calendar view that allows you to pause updates for as long as you want.

It’s worth noting that this change isn’t live yet, and calendar view is currently broken in the preview builds where we tested the feature, but it’ll begin rolling out to everyone in the coming weeks.

Microsoft could drop the Microsoft account requirement and reduce upsells in OOBE

In addition to greater control over Windows updates, Microsoft’s senior leadership has suggested that the company is mulling an update that would remove the Microsoft account requirement.

Right now, Windows 11 forces you to set up your PC with a Microsoft account, especially when you use Windows 11 Home. Of course, you can always use Command Prompt, and one of the scripts/commands can help you bypass the requirement and set up a local account, but it’s not the ideal experience, and it’s becoming increasingly difficult.

My Samsung phone also nags me to set up a Google and Samsung account during setup, but I always have the option to skip.

You don’t have this experience on Windows 11, but that could change soon, only if the rest of the executives in top leadership agree with the idea.

Moreover, Microsoft has admitted that Windows 11’s OOBE has upsells (ads to promote Microsoft products). In fact, Microsoft recently added web-based Copilot to the OOBE experience, so you could interact with AI while Windows finishes setting up.

Microsoft is looking into ways to improve the OOBE experience, which is why the Copilot integration won’t roll out widely. But it doesn’t mean the company will drop all upsells in the OS. Instead, it plans to reduce upsells and make the first setup experience calmer, at least better than what we have currently.

How do you think Microsoft should redesign the current OOBE experience of Windows 11? Let me know in the comments below.

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