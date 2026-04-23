Sharing a file in Windows 11 File Explorer is as easy as two clicks: a right-click and a left-click. However, with everyone accustomed to smartphone gesture navigation, and also considering that many Windows laptops these days come with a touchscreen, Microsoft was in the right place when they decided to add the Drag Tray to share a file by dragging it to the top of the screen.

Unfortunately, many of us were already used to having folders on our desktops, and some of us have them on top of the desktop. So, when we got the update that introduced Drag Tray (about a year ago), moving files between these folders was a pain, as the tray constantly interfered.

Luckily, Microsoft has committed to fixing every part of Windows 11 that people complain about, and with the latest update for the Release Preview channel, the company has brought some changes to Drag Tray, which makes it more subtle.

For starters, the Drag Tray is now called Drop Tray, but the actual update is that it now has a smaller peek view, which Microsoft says would prevent it from accidentally opening, while also being easily dismissible when you are working near the top of the screen. The company also removed the label instructions from the flyout, which also helped make it smaller.

The new Drop Tray is likely coming to all Windows 11 PCs in May, and is a part of 10 reliability fixes coming to the OS.

I was indifferent to the Drag Tray before, but I tested the update, and it now feels much more usable than before, even when I have folders on top of the desktop. Here are the details:

Windows 11’s new Drop Tray makes sharing files easier

I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again: Windows users have more muscle memory while using the OS, and they are not willing to accept change like macOS users.

The problem with the Drag Tray was that it constantly popped up when dragging files, and it looked like a wider version of a MacBook notch!

While Microsoft didn’t change the fact that it still shows up when you drag a file, the Drop Tray is now considerably smaller than before, and to me, it looks like the snap layout bar, which appears when you drag windows.

Honestly, this was all the change that was needed, because sharing files feels intentional rather than forced. Previously, Drag Tray was begging to be used:

The new Drop Tray, on the other hand, is subtle enough that I want to use it more as my primary sharing method, because you really have to take it up to the tray for the sharing UI to show up, and that’s not a bad thing.

Of course, the biggest annoyance that people complained about with the Drag Tray was that it got in the way while moving files to folders on the top of the desktop. I do not have folders on the desktop, but I know people who do.

Now, I’m happy to report that the Drop Tray doesn’t interfere while moving files to the top of the Desktop. Moving to folders also feels natural.

Microsoft fixes the drag tray

I tested Drop Tray in multiple ways, and it’s safe to say that it is completely usable even if you have folders on the desktop. And if you want to share, you’d have to push the file to the top. Also note that the flyout for the Drop Tray doesn’t cover the folder and sits just above it.

How to enable or disable the Drop Tray share UI in Windows 11?

In case you turned off the Drag Tray earlier, apart from the name, the option to turn it on has changed. Earlier, the Drag Tray was present in Settings > System > Nearby Sharing.

Now, the option to enable or disable the Drop Tray is found in Settings > System > Multitasking > Drop Tray.

With the recent Insider builds, Microsoft has just proved that they can fix a lot of things that were broken in Windows 11. Drop Tray is just one example of the company listening to user feedback, even when the feature had only a few takers to begin with.

Does this new update make you want to use the Drop Tray in Windows 11?

Home Share Newsletter