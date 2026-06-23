Microsoft has quietly expanded the Windows 11 25H2 rollout to cover all eligible Home and Pro devices not managed by IT departments. The company’s machine learning-based intelligent rollout is now in its final stages, and your PC could receive the upgrade whether you asked for it or not. With Windows 11 26H2 now officially confirmed for fall 2026, the timing of this push is no coincidence.

Note that the forced installation is not a bad thing. Windows 11 25H2 is the same codebase as 24H2, takes only minutes to install, and extends your device’s support lifecycle by a full year.

Windows 11 25H2 update is automatically installing in all eligible Home and Pro PCs

For months, the 25H2 rollout was selective. When Microsoft first documented its rollout status in March 2025, the Windows 11 release health page specified that the intelligent rollout had expanded only to devices running Home and Pro editions of Windows 11, version 24H2. Devices on 23H2 or older were not yet in scope for automatic installation.

By May 15, 2025, Microsoft updated the same document, and the wording shifted in a telling way. Gone was the specific mention of 24H2 as a prerequisite. The updated release health page now reads: “Devices running Home and Pro editions of Windows 11 that are not managed by IT departments will receive the update to Windows 11, version 25H2 through the machine learning-based intelligent rollout.”

Removing the 24H2 qualifier shows that Microsoft expanded the scope to include devices on any eligible consumer version of Windows 11.

Windows Latest previously reported that 23H2 devices were being force-upgraded to 25H2 after that version hit end-of-life in November 2025. What is new is that the rollout now covers all unmanaged consumer PCs, regardless of which supported version of Windows 11 they are running. Managed enterprise devices remain excluded for now.

Windows 11 23H2 stopped receiving security updates for Home and Pro users in November 2025. Version 24H2 is on a similar clock, with consumer support ending in October 2026. Business editions on both versions get an additional year before Microsoft cuts the line, but the direction of travel is the same.

If you prefer not to wait, go to Settings > Windows Update and select Check for updates. If your device is ready, you will see the option to download and install version 25H2. You can also choose when to restart or pause the update if you need more time.

Windows 11 26H2 is official, and it builds on the same Germanium platform as 25H2 and 24H2

The urgency behind this rollout makes sense once you factor in what is coming next. As Windows Latest reported, Microsoft officially confirmed Windows 11 26H2 for a fall 2026 release. Getting devices onto 25H2 now is essentially preparation for that.

Like 25H2, Windows 11 26H2 will ship as a small enablement package for devices already running 24H2 or 25H2, at around 200KB in size. As we observed with 25H2, the installation takes only minutes and a single reboot. Feature code is already present on the system in a disabled state, seeded through cumulative updates. The enablement package simply flips a switch and bumps the version number.

Windows 11 24H2, 25H2, and 26H2 all share the same underlying platform, codenamed Germanium. At the kernel level, all three are the same operating system, with features unlocked gradually over time. As we have explained before, upgrading between these releases is a formality and not a real platform shift.

Windows 11 26H1 is a different matter, though. Built on a newer internal platform called Bromine, 26H1 is for next-generation ARM chips like the Snapdragon X2, RTX Spark, and is not offered to existing PCs via Windows Update. Microsoft is running two parallel development tracks, with Germanium for existing PCs through 26H2, and Bromine for new ARM hardware. Both are expected to converge around the Windows 27H2 timeframe.

For the vast majority of users, none of that complexity applies right now. Windows 11 25H2 is a painless upgrade that extends your device’s support lifecycle by a full year, and with 26H2 arriving on the same platform in the fall, staying latest has never carried a lower risk.

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