If you thought you had a decent understanding of Windows releases or versions, Microsoft just made a surprise announcement to make everything more confusing. Microsoft reached out to Windows Latest to confirm Windows 11 26H1 is real and rolling out, but it will not download or install on existing PCs. Instead, it is for new PCs with Snapdragon X2 chips.

On Patch Tuesday (February 10, 2026), Microsoft started rolling out updates for all supported versions of Windows, including Windows 11 25H2 or 24H2, and Windows 10 in ESU.

We also noticed a special Windows 11 26H1 update called “KB5077179,” but it will not install on existing Intel or AMD PCs. That is because Windows 11 26H1 is not supported on PCs with Ultra 7 155H or even newer devices with Panther Lake. It is only for ARM-based silicon, specifically those with Snapdragon X2.

In a support document, Microsoft says Windows 11 26H1 is rolling out on PCs with new silicon and includes “silicon advances for better performance and longer battery life.”

“Windows 11, version 26H1 is available only on new devices with select new silicon as they come to market starting early 2026,” Microsoft noted in an updated document.

“PCs running earlier versions of Windows 11 will not be offered an update to version 26H1 through Windows Update and cannot be installed as an in-place update on existing devices,” the company explained.

Windows 11 26H1 is likely also for Nvidia N1X

While Microsoft lists Snapdragon X2 as an example of the new silicon, it is possible that this update is also optimized for the long-rumored ARM-based Nvidia N1X chips.

Nvidia N1X has been in development for years and was supposed to debut last year, but Nvidia pushed the release date back. Supply chain reports suggested that Nvidia N1X could debut in Q1 2026, but that looks increasingly unlikely as we approach March 2026, with a new report claiming it is due to “software issues.”

According to Moore’s Law Is Dead, Microsoft is not rushing optimization for Nvidia N1X-based chips, as internal reports suggest these chips have software issues. However, Windows 11 26H1 is specifically tailored for upcoming silicon, and it could include Nvidia N1X support.

Microsoft confirms it developed Windows 11 26H1 closely with partners such as Qualcomm, but it does not come with new features. The update has a “scoped” set of improvements, likely focused on performance and battery life for Snapdragon X2-based PCs.

Moreover, it appears the company does not plan to roll out new features specifically for version 26H1, which means you are not losing out if you continue using your existing PC with version 25H2.

Windows 11 26H2 is coming later this year

More importantly, Microsoft also confirmed that it is sticking to the “one feature update a year” approach for Windows 11. This means there is a fall update planned for existing hardware.

“Windows 11, version 26H1, is based on a different Windows core than Windows 11, versions 24H2 and 25H2, and the upcoming feature update. These devices will have a path to update in a future Windows release,” Microsoft noted.

Windows Latest can confirm that the next update for all existing PCs is called Windows 11 26H2. This is because we previously found references to Windows 11 26H2 in a preview build. It also aligns with today’s announcement, which says a separate update is planned for existing hardware.

If you look at the above screenshot, you’ll notice that Windows 11 26H2 is an enablement package, which means it’s based on the same core platform as versions 25H2 and 24H2. On the other hand, Windows 11 26H1 is based on a new core platform, which is why an upgrade path does not exist.

Microsoft plans to upgrade Windows 11 26H1 and 26H2-based PCs to version 27H2 in 2027. If you’re still confused, I made a table that answers your questions:

FAQ Windows 11 26H1 Windows 11 26H2 Who gets it? Only new PCs with Snapdragon X2 chips, shipping in March 2026. Everyone is already on Windows 11 24H2 or 25H2 Can I upgrade to it? No, it only comes pre-installed on Snapdragon X2 or Nvidia Arm. Yes, it’s a normal yearly update for existing PCs Can it upgrade to the other? No, 26H1 cannot update to 26H2 No, 26H2 cannot update to 26H1 Monthly security updates? Yes, same as every other version Yes, same as every other version Hotpatch support? No Yes (Enterprises) Built on the same core? No, uses a different Windows core Yes, same core as 24H2 and 25H2 Managed by IT tools? Yes, Intune, Autopatch, Config Manager, etc. Yes, same tools as always Recommended for business? Only if you’re specifically buying new Snapdragon X2 devices Yes, this is what Microsoft will recommend for enterprises What happens in 2027? Both come back together with 27H2 in 2027

Windows 11 26H2 will begin rolling out on all existing PCs in October 2026, but newer PCs with Snapdragon X2 (and Nvidia N1X) won’t get it, as they’ll be running on version 26H1.

