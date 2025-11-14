Microsoft told Windows Latest that the Windows 11 25H2 rollout has expanded, and it’s now available to everyone who “seeks” the upgrade. More importantly, version 25H2 is now being auto-installed if you use a version of Windows 11 that has reached end-of-life or is approaching it. This applies to Windows 11 23H2 for the time being.

Will you be force upgraded to Windows 11 25H2 if you use Windows 10 with or without Extended Security Updates (ESU)? The short answer is no. Windows 11 25H2 or any upgrade is NEVER forced upon Windows 10 users unless they intentionally or unknowingly cave in to one of the Windows 11 upgrade pop-ups.

If you’re still using Windows 11 23H2, 22H2 or 21H1 for some reason, you’ll be upgraded to Windows 11 25H2 automatically. Microsoft won’t ask your permission before downloading and installing this year’s annual upgrade, but remember that the forced upgrades only apply to Home and Pro.

“Devices running Home and Pro editions of Windows 11, version 23H2 that are not managed by IT departments will receive the Windows 11, version 25H2 update automatically,” Microsoft confirmed.

You can choose when you want to install the upgrade, and it’s also possible to postpone the pending installation. However, you can only delay the inevitable for a few weeks.

Is Windows 11 25H2’s forced installation justified?

Yes, because Windows 11 25H2 is the most recent version of the OS, and version 23H2 is now out of support.

Windows 11 23H2 reached end-of-life on November 11

Windows 11, version 23H2 (also known as the Windows 11 2023 Update) was released on October 31, 2023. It’s been around for almost two years at this point, and it is officially out of support on November 11. That means no new features, security or other fixes unless you use Windows 11 Enterprise edition.

Version 23H2 was actually one of the most stable releases of Windows 11, which might explain why some people want to stay on the older release. On the other hand, Windows 11 24H2 was a mess, and it caused a lot of issues.

Windows 11 25H2 is very similar to version 23H2 because it’s also an enablement package without any new to offer. Our tests also confirmed that version 23H2 is a fairly stable release, but it’s the cumulative updates where things get nasty.

For example, a recent bug broke WinRE (Windows Recovery) on 24H2 and 25H2. Version 23H2 was not affected because it’s been abandoned due to end-of-life. We’ve observed that this is a pattern where unsupported Windows versions eventually feel more stable than the supported versions.

Windows 10 is not force upgraded to Windows 11 25H2

In addition, Microsoft confirmed to Windows Latest that Windows 11 25H2 is now offered on Windows 10 as an optional upgrade. This was previously spotted in our tests. But it’s not being force-installed.

Previously, Windows 10 users were given a choice to upgrade directly to Windows 11 23H2/24H2 (whatever shows up), but now you will see version 25H2 directly if you use Windows 10.

Windows 11 25H2 might feel like a big release if you’re coming from an older version, and future builds will also include the new Start menu out of the box.

