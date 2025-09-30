Windows 11 25H2 is now available for the general public. To download and install Windows 11 25H2, open Settings > Windows Update and check for updates. Then, click “Download & install” under “Windows 11, version 25H2 is available.” However, Microsoft officials told Windows Latest that not everyone would get this year’s update today as it’s a slow rollout.

Microsoft has been testing Windows 11 2025 Update for several months at this point, but it’s not a big deal. In fact, regardless of what you read on the internet or watch on YouTube, Windows 11 25H2 doesn’t ship with new “features.” Everything is coming to Windows 11 24H2 at the same time.

Sure, you might see some visible changes or a few new features, but those features are also rolling out to Windows 11 24H2.

In January, Windows Latest found that Windows 11 25H2 is based on Windows 11 24H2 and is a 200 KB enablement package. It just toggles the OS build and version number, and removes support for WIMC.

You might have heard that one of the new features is the updated Start menu, which finally lets you toggle off the Recommended feed. But the catch is that the Start menu is not available today. Microsoft says the Start menu will be rolling out in the coming weeks. In addition, Microsoft told me the Start menu will ship on Windows 11 24H2 as well.

Where to install Windows 11 25H2?

You can find Windows 11 2025 Update via Windows Update. To install, follow these steps:

Open Settings > Windows Update > Windows Update. Once you’re on the Windows Update page, start checking for updates. If you’re lucky, you might see Windows 11 25H2 already, but in case you don’t, just turn on the toggle “Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available.”

Check for updates again, and the Windows 11 2025 Update will appear for most of you.

Finally, select “Download & install” under version 25H2 to begin installing the update.

I want to make one thing clear that Windows 11 25H2 is being rolled out in stages. This means you won’t see the update even if you turn on the toggle I highlighted in the above screenshot. Microsoft told me that availability depends on the region, but if there’s an upgrade block, you might not see the upgrade.

If you haven’t received Windows 11 24H2 due to one of the upgrade blocks, you’ll also not see Windows 11 25H2. The Windows 11 24H2 upgrade block applies to version 25H2.

Windows 11 25H2 system requirements

Since Windows 11 25H2 is based on Windows 11 24H2, the hardware and system requirements remain unchanged. You’ll still need a PC with at least 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, TPM 2.0 (which can be bypassed), Secure Boot, and a 1 GHz CPU (minimum).

Also, Microsoft is enforcing SSE4.2 instruction set with POPCNT, but only decades old processors lack this feature.

If you’ve already bypassed Windows 11 requirements like TPM 2.0, you don’t have to repeat the process for Windows 11 25H2.

Here is everything you need to meet Windows 11 25H2 (Windows 11 2025 Update) requirements:

1Ghz dual-core CPU. 4GB RAM. 64GB storage UEFI Secure Boot TPM 2.0 Recall AI: This requires a CPU with NPU of up to 40 TOPs. Only newer Copilot+ PC support it. Some AI features require 16GB of RAM adn 256GB of SSD.

Upgrade to Windows 11 25H2 using Installation Assistant

To install Windows 11 25H2 using Installation Assistant, use these steps:

First, I recommend downloading and installing the PC Health Check app. For those unaware, the PC Health Check app is now required by Installation Assistant. It is used to verify Windows 11 eligibility. If you’ve already bypassed the requirements, you’re good to go, and I wouldn’t worry about it. Head to Microsoft’s download portal and save a copy of PC Health Check. It is required for the Installation Assistant to work, so save it.

Open PC Health Check and click on “Check now.” This will perform a quick system requirements check and takes less than 20 seconds.

You’ll see a pop-up “This PC meets Windows 11 requirements.” Now, open the linked Microsoft download portal and save Windows11InstallationAssistant.exe Double-click Windows11InstallationAssistant.exe to run the setup. You’ll be on the “Install Windows 11” screen. Don’t worry, it will not erase your personal files or folders. In Installation Assistant, select “Accept and install” to continue. Follow the on-screen instructions, and then you’ll be on the same screen as I am. It’ll be Step 1 of 3, and it’ll take less than an hour to finish downloading Windows 11 25H2. Steps 1 and 2 download Windows 11 25H2. When you reach Step 3, the Installation Assistant will begin installing the update.

When you’re on the above screen, you can still use your PC, but Windows will force a system reboot for the Windows 11 25H2 installation. This occurs after 30 minutes, when Windows finishes the “installing” step. Remember to save your open work, as it will be lost due to a forced reboot.

It is worth noting that Installation Assistant will download a fresh copy of Windows 11 25H2, and it will be approximately 3GB in size, compared to a 200KB enablement package via Windows Update.

Windows will boot multiple times to complete the installation of Windows 11 25H2.

To verify if Windows 11 25H2 is installed, open Settings > System > About, and you’ll see 25H2 under ‘version.’ Also, it’ll be Build 26200. Here’s what it looks like on my PC:

Or you can also search winver. This shows the version number.

Upgrade to Windows 11 25H2 from the Media Creation Tool

You can download and install Windows 11 25H2 using the Media Creation Tool. You can perform an in-place upgrade (clean install). Or you can also create a bootable USB drive. With Media Creation Tool (MCT), you can create your own Windows 11 ISO file.

To install Windows 11 25H2 using the Media Creation Tool, use these steps:

Open the Microsoft Download Portal and save the Media Creation Tool directly. Run MediaCreationTool.exe and accept the Windows agreement. You’ll see a screen titled “Install Windows 11.” Click “Next” to continue. You’ll be asked to choose between media types. There are two options. You can either create a USB flash drive. Microsoft recommends having a USB drive with at least 8GB of space. You can select the second option, “ISO file.” This will download and save a copy of Windows 11 25H2 to the local drive. After you select the ISO file and click next, Windows will download the 7.2GB ISO file of Windows 11 25H2.

What to expect after installing Windows 11 25H2? Nothing, seriously

Windows 11 25H2 doesn’t ship with new features. However, if you install the most recent cumulative update (KB5065789), you’ll gain features such as AI Actions in File Explorer and more.

A new Start menu is coming in the next few weeks, but it won’t be exclusive to version 25H2, as version 24H2 will get it on the same day.

End of Support for Windows 11 25H2 is on Oct 12, 2027.

