In our coverage of the Surface Laptop Ultra, I mentioned being particularly interested in the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n. Windows Latest now has an exclusive first look at the device with a set of high-resolution images. Our last exclusive leak was in February 2026!

The Yoga Pro 9n is Lenovo’s first laptop built on the NVIDIA RTX Spark platform, and from what we can see in these images, it shares its chassis DNA with the Intel-powered Yoga Pro 9i announced earlier this year, but with some differences courtesy of the new silicon.

First look at Lenovo’s first RTX Spark-powered laptop

While the 9i is a 16-inch machine, the Yoga Pro 9n carries a 15-inch display. The chassis language is recognizably Yoga with a clean aluminum build in Thunder Gray, YOGA branding on the palm rest, and a slim profile. On the lid, a bar marked “Studio Grade Sound and Vision” houses the webcam module.

The top panel features a convenient lip that helps with opening the laptop, and it also holds the Windows Hello IR camera.

One thing I love about the Yoga series in general is the smooth, rounded edges, which do not dig into my arm while typing. It’s nice to see that tradition continue here as well.

I’m not expecting the Yoga Pro 9n to be an ultra-lightweight device, considering that its Intel cousin is about 1.90kg, but 9n coming with a smaller display should make it slightly lighter. However, it is still thin for the kind of power it offers.

The bottom panel has a large vent grille spanning most of the width, with Dolby Vision Atmos and Lenovo PureSight Pro labels visible, alongside a “Lenovo X Power” label near the fan assembly. There are also speaker cut-outs on the left and right sides, and combined with the left and right grills on the top, we’re looking at a 6-speaker assembly, with 4 woofers and two tweeters.

To help further with heat dissipation, the Yoga Pro 9n features massive rear exhaust vents too, which is understandable considering the thermal headroom of the RTX Spark.

One standout detail in the images is the magnetic pen holder built into the A-cover lid. The Yoga Pen clips into a recessed slot at the top of the lid, sitting flush when stored.

Truth be told, I would’ve preferred a slot on the chassis to store the pen, but I digress, as this pen is for professional use, and considering its thickness, along with the chassis’s thinness, it’s understandable to store the Yoga Pen Gen 2 in a separate enclosure. And as you might have seen from the Intel-powered 9i, the pen is actually not for the display, but for the touchpad!

On the Yoga Pro 9i, the haptic ForceHaptic touchpad doubles as a drawing surface with the included Yoga Pen Gen 2. The 9n appears to carry the same setup, and the large trackpad, as you might’ve noticed in the images, would be a great addition for creators and architects for drawing.

Port layout is different from the Intel version

The Yoga Pro 9i uses a proprietary square Lenovo power plug on the left side alongside two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm jack. On the right, it has two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, an SD card reader, and a camera eShutter.

The 9n images show a different arrangement. The left carries HDMI, one USB-A, one USB-C, and a 3.5mm jack.

The right has an SD card reader, a USB-C (10G+) port, and a USB-A port, plus what appears to be a power LED and camera eShutter toggle. The proprietary square power connector is gone, which means USB-C charging, and it lines up with the RTX Spark platform’s Arm-based design. Notably, the full-size SD card reader survives the switch, which photographers and video editors will appreciate.

Specifications of the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n

Chip NVIDIA RTX Spark (N1X) with 20-core Grace CPU (10x Cortex-X925 + 10x Cortex-A725) + Blackwell GPU with 6,144 CUDA cores, 5th-gen Tensor Cores, NVLink-C2C interconnect Unified Memory Up to 128GB AI Performance Up to 1 petaflop (FP4) (1000 TOPS) Display 15-inch OLED Operating System Windows on Arm (Windows 11) Keyboard Backlit keyboard without numpad Trackpad Large haptic touchpad with pen support (Yoga Pen support, can be magnetically stored on lid) Speakers 6 speakers (4 woofers + 2 tweeters), Dolby Atmos Display Certification Lenovo PureSight Pro, Dolby Vision Ports (Left) HDMI, 1x USB-A, 1x USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack Ports (Right) Full-size SD card reader, 1x USB-C (10Gbps), 1x USB-A, camera eShutter Charging USB-C Battery All-day battery life Color Thunder Gray Availability Fall 2026

Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n is powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark

RTX Spark is a single superchip that pairs a 20-core NVIDIA Grace CPU with a Blackwell GPU carrying 6,144 CUDA cores and fifth-generation Tensor Cores, along with up to 128GB of unified memory. NVIDIA positions it at up to 1 petaflop of AI performance, and the platform runs Windows on Arm.

Unlike the Yoga Pro 9i, which pairs an Intel CPU with a discrete RTX 5060 GPU, the 9n has no separate CPU and GPU silicon. It is one chip, much like how Apple’s M-series works on the MacBook Pro. Microsoft has also optimised Windows 11 for RTX Spark through workload profile scheduling and the Microsoft Power and Thermal Framework (MPTF).

All-day battery life, confirmed ports, pricing still unknown

Lenovo has confirmed the Yoga Pro 9n offers all-day battery life, which is credible given the RTX Spark’s performance-per-watt advantage over a traditional CPU and discrete GPU setup. While some analysts estimate RTX Spark laptops to start at prices between $1,799 and $2,899, we have no clue about the pricing of the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n, but it’s safe to assume that the 9n will be in direct competition with the Apple MacBook Pro. NVIDIA has confirmed features including CUDA, RTX, DLSS, TensorRT, Reflex, and G-SYNC on the platform.

Lenovo has not shared official specs, a display panel type, memory configuration, storage options, or a launch date for the Yoga Pro 9n. NVIDIA has said RTX Spark laptops are expected later this year, with Lenovo listed as a launch partner. Windows Latest will update this coverage as more information becomes available.

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