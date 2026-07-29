Windows Latest has obtained exclusive images of Lenovo’s upcoming IdeaCentre AIO desktop, and for the first time, it comes in real colors, not like the usual black or grey Windows desktops that we have settled for.

I’ve always found it strange that Windows all-in-ones avoided the desk-appeal the iMac has. Apple’s all-in-one has looked better with every generation, to the point where people buy it as a display piece for their living room. Lenovo’s new IdeaCentre finally seems to understand the assignment.

However, don’t get fooled by the looks and colors alone, as this Windows 11 desktop PC may have a few unique highlight features that it can borrow from its previous one-year-old model.

Four new colors join the usual black and silver

Here is your first look at the full colorways of the Lenovo IdeaCentre All-in-One desktop PC.

There are 6 colors in total, including the usual Storm Grey/Black and a Silver finish, then four new pastel-style options, including a terracotta orange, a sage green, a light teal shade, and a dusty mauve/rose. Of course, these are not the official names of the colors, since brands like to give their own names!

Unlike the iMac’s brighter, saturated palette, Lenovo has gone muted here, and I like this more as it works in favor of a desk that’s supposed to blend into a room.

I love the two-tone treatment here. The rear display cover gets the lighter pastel shade, while the stand column is a darker version of that same shade, like a terracotta panel resting on a brick-red stand, which makes this color the one I would choose as my favourite.

The design keeps things classy and minimal, and that’s the point

The stand has a fluted, ribbed texture running down its length, closer to furniture than a PC, with the Lenovo logo printed in a lighter shade near the base.

A centered webcam rests atop the display on a raised notch, and of course, the bezels are much smaller when compared to the iMac. Note the red dot in place of the webcam means it has a physical privacy cover for the webcam.

The tiltable stand’s left edge carries a USB-A port, a USB-C port, and a headphone jack, while the right edge holds the power button.

As for the ports on the rear, you get three USB-A ports, one Type-C port, one HDMI port, and an Ethernet port, along with the power cord.

For the white variant, you can see a color-matching wireless keyboard and mouse in a soft cream shade, which suggests that Lenovo isn’t just recolouring the display and calling it done. If that’s so, it’s very iMac in spirit.

However, what makes the IdeaCentre worth checking out is a set of unique features, and historically, Lenovo has a good habit of keeping or improving such highlights.

Unique features from last year’s model that could carry over

These are from the outgoing IdeaCentre AIO 5i. Since specs for this refresh aren’t available, some of these could return unchanged or improved.

QHD display, with an optional touchscreen , making it a bit like the Surface Studio.

, making it a bit like the Surface Studio. Tiltable hinge , adjustable from -5° to 15°

, adjustable from -5° to 15° Maybe the best feature is a Qi wireless charging pad built into the base of the stand, so you can rest your phone on the base and charge it while you get your work done. Brilliant stuff, Lenovo!

built into the base of the stand, so you can rest your phone on the base and charge it while you get your work done. Brilliant stuff, Lenovo! Harman-certified JBL speakers , tuned with Dolby Audio Premium, hidden in vents along the bottom edge of the display

, tuned with Dolby Audio Premium, hidden in vents along the bottom edge of the display 5MP IR camera , with Windows Hello support

, with Windows Hello support Wireless keyboard and mouse included in the box

It’s still an IdeaCentre, not a workstation

It isn’t part of Lenovo’s premium AIO lineup either. The pricier Yoga AIO and ThinkCentre X AIO Aura Edition machines already claim that badge, and neither comes in colors like this. The IdeaCentre 500 series has historically been the affordable, office-and-family tier, typically starting under $1,000 depending on configuration. Given Intel’s Panther Lake chips are already shipping, it wouldn’t be surprising if this IdeaCentre eventually gets one, though the images alone don’t confirm that.

The previous-year version without any of these pretty colors could be configured with up to 32GB RAM, making it somewhat of a powerhouse. But judging from the RAMpocalypse, I’m not sure if we’ll get similar configurations.

Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO’s marketing images show PowerPoint and Outlook running side by side, which gives away the productivity-first use case Lenovo is aiming this at.

Obviously, Lenovo hasn’t announced this officially yet, so pricing, release timing, and full specs remain unknown. But for a category that’s stayed monotonous for way too long, it’s refreshing to see a Windows PC maker try something an iMac buyer might be tempted by.

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