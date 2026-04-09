As it turns out, Microsoft’s “Windows quality” push is bigger than expected. The company’s blog sure felt like an admission that Windows 11 had gone off track, and more importantly, it was a clear plan to fix the OS.

Windows chief, Pavan Davuluri, laid out the roadmap, but it didn’t stop there. Engineers, designers, and product leads started responding to users directly on X, confirming features, explaining decisions, and in some cases, openly agreeing with criticism. It’s a system-wide reset for Windows 11.

Microsoft is targeting almost every part of the OS at once. UI consistency, performance under load, reliability across hardware, Windows Update behavior, developer tooling, and even how first-party apps are built (which is what excites me the most). A few changes are already rolling out in Insider builds, some are coming in April, and the rest are planned throughout 2026.

It’s also the first time in years where multiple teams inside Microsoft seem aligned on a single goal to make Windows faster, calmer, and more predictable to use.

This is easily the most comprehensive set of changes planned for Windows 11 so far. So, we did the hard research, scoured through the X posts and replies, and made a full list of all confirmed features coming to Windows this year.

1. Taskbar finally becomes customizable again

Movable taskbar is one of those features that should’ve never been removed in the first place. Fortunately, Windows 11 is finally bringing back the ability to move the taskbar to the top, left, or right side of the screen.

This has been one of the most requested features since Windows 11’s launch, especially from users with vertical monitors and multi-display setups. Soon, you’ll be able to reposition it directly from the right-click menu.

On top of that, Microsoft is also working on proper taskbar resizing. Not just smaller icons, but a compact taskbar mode similar to Windows 10. Early builds also suggest multiple size options, which should make the UI more usable on smaller screens.

2. Start menu is getting speed, control, and a native code

The Start menu is finally going back to basics. Microsoft is moving core parts of the Start menu away from React-based components to native WinUI. This is a big change. The current Start menu uses a mix of web-based layers, which is one of the reasons it sometimes feels slower than it should.

The Start menu Recommendation section was also based on React, and is now getting options to be disabled or control what appears there.

By moving to WinUI 3, Microsoft can reduce interaction latency at the platform level, making it potentially feel as snappy as earlier versions of Windows.

Windows Search results will prioritize installed apps and system components instead of mixing in irrelevant web suggestions. Microsoft is also tweaking the ranking system, so frequently used apps actually show up where you expect them to.

3. Copilot is being scaled back and made optional

Microsoft is finally dialing things down with Copilot. Over the past year, AI features were pushed into almost every part of Windows, including apps like Notepad, Photos, Snipping Tool, and File Explorer.

Now, Microsoft has confirmed it’s removing unnecessary Copilot entry points across these apps and focusing only on scenarios where it adds value. The goal is to make AI feel intentional.

Note that Copilot can already be uninstalled like any other app.

But this doesn’t mean that Microsoft is ditching Copilot. Features like Narrator working with Copilot across devices, which is coming soon, show that Microsoft still sees AI as important, just not everywhere.

4. Windows Update is being completely rethought

Windows Update might finally stop being a meme. Microsoft is introducing long-requested changes that give users control over updates. You’ll be able to pause updates for as long as you want, without the system forcing a restart in the background.

The company is also moving toward a single monthly reboot model, which is also called the Patch Tuesday update, that comes on the second Tuesday of each month.

5. Windows setup (OOBE) is becoming faster and less restrictive

Setting up a new Windows laptop or PC has felt so long to the point of massive annoyance. Windows Latest recently did a full breakdown of all the things that happen during Windows 11 Setup, and we found the process took more than an hour. Microsoft has now confirmed that this is finally changing.

The company is streamlining the entire out-of-box experience. Fewer steps, no reboots, and less clutter during setup. Instead of pushing services, apps, and sign-ins at every screen, the new OOBE will get you to the desktop faster.

There’s also internal pushback against forcing a Microsoft account during setup. Senior engineers have openly said they’re working on an MSA-free setup option, which may be, if not, the most criticized part of Windows 11.

This is clearly a response to two things. Setup taking too long, and users feel like they’re being pushed into an ecosystem before they even start using the PC.

Also, Windows updates during OOBE are responsible for it taking 45 minutes. Soon, you’ll be able to skip updates entirely. All these may finally make Windows 11 setup feel as fast as setting up a new MacBook!

6. File Explorer is getting real performance fixes

Microsoft has already improvied launch speed of the File Explorer by preloading parts of Explorer in the background. Now, more improvements to the app are coming soon. UI flicker is being reduced, navigation is becoming smoother, and basic interactions are being optimized.

Search inside Explorer is also getting faster and more reliable, which has been a long-standing issue. Large file transfers, another weak point, are being made more stable to avoid slowdowns and random failures.

On top of that, smaller usability updates are being added. Voice typing for renaming files is already rolling out, and more incremental improvements are expected over the next few months.

7. Windows is finally fixing dark mode inconsistencies

Windows 11 looks modern until you open the wrong dialog box. Microsoft is now going through legacy and system UI elements and bringing proper dark mode support across the board. This includes the Run dialog, account dialogs, file property windows, Registry Editor, and various operation pop-ups that still default to light mode.

Design inconsistency has been one of the most visible issues in Windows 11, and fixing it requires touching dozens of small components across the OS.

Microsoft’s Partner Director of Design, March Rogers, said that the company is focusing on fixing the designs of various elements, pages, and settings in Windows 11. It’s great to know that Windows is getting a much-needed design treatment.

8. Settings app redesign while Control Panel migration continues

As first noted by Windows Latest, Microsoft is still working toward replacing the Control Panel, but now it’s clear why it’s taking so long.

More Settings pages are being redesigned for clarity, including cleaner layouts and better grouping of options. Network and printer settings, which still depend heavily on the Control Panel, are gradually being moved into the modern Settings app.

But the transition isn’t simple.

As Microsoft’s Partner Director of Design has explained, a lot of these legacy controls are tied to drivers, hardware behavior, and enterprise workflows. Moving them too quickly risks breaking devices that still count on older systems. So the migration is slow by design.

Windows can’t just drop legacy systems the way macOS does. It has to carry them forward without breaking compatibility, and that makes every UI change more complicated.

9. System performance and responsiveness improvements

A lot of Windows 11’s problems come down to how it feels to use, not just what it looks like. Microsoft is reducing baseline RAM usage across the OS, which should free up memory for apps and improve multitasking, especially on lower-end devices. At a time when RAM prices are soaring, Windows using too much memory even when idle isn’t ideal.

At the same time, the company is reducing interaction latency by moving more components to native WinUI 3. Right now, many parts of Windows use WebView2 and other layered UI systems, which introduce delays between input and response.

With a native UI, Microsoft can cut down this overhead. The result should be faster clicks, smoother animations, and a more consistent feel across the system.

10. Hardware reliability fixes across the system

Performance doesn’t matter much if basic hardware doesn’t work reliably. Microsoft is focusing heavily on stability across drivers and connected devices, like reducing system crashes, improving driver quality, and making for better hardware interactions.

Bluetooth is getting fixes for random disconnects and pairing issues. USB reliability is being improved to reduce connection failures. Camera and microphone behavior is also being stabilized, particularly for work and video calls.

For an OS that runs on a massive range of hardware, this is a very important part of the entire list of fixes coming to Windows 11.

11. New Bluetooth and audio capabilities

A new shared audio feature will let you play sound through two Bluetooth devices at the same time. That means you can connect two headphones or speakers and mirror audio without third-party tools.

At the same time, Quick Actions is being fixed. Bluetooth randomly disappearing, pairing failures, and inconsistent device switching are all being addressed. Microsoft has already confirmed this is part of a wider push to make connections faster and more reliable.

12. Windows Hello is getting more reliable

Microsoft is improving Windows Hello biometric authentication, targeting both facial recognition and fingerprint sensors. Enhancements include more reliable facial recognition so users can trust sign-in to work consistently when needed, faster and more dependable fingerprint sign-in with fewer retries and failed attempts, and better support for different hardware setups.

Microsoft is also making secure sign-in easier on gaming handhelds (such as the ROG Xbox Ally X) by adding full gamepad support for PIN creation during initial setup and in Settings.

13. Better haptic feedback and touchpad features

Windows is getting haptic feedback for window actions like snapping, resizing, and closing. At a time when more Windows 11 laptops are getting haptic touchpads, this is a very welcome change.

Speaking of touchpads, a new update will also add an option to choose how large the right-click zone size is on the touchpad. There would be default, small, medium, and large options which, when clicked with a single finger, would trigger a right-click.

14. WSL is getting major developer-focused upgrades

Microsoft isn’t ignoring developers while fixing Windows. In fact, WSL is getting some of the most meaningful upgrades in this entire roadmap.

File access between Linux and Windows, especially through /mnt/c, is being optimized for faster read and write speeds. This has been one of the biggest pain points for developers working across environments.

Network performance is also improving, with better throughput and more reliable localhost communication in WSL2, which matters for anyone running dev servers, containers, or backend services locally.

Onboarding is being simplified as well. Fewer steps to get started, less friction when installing distributions, and better defaults.

For enterprise use, Microsoft is adding stronger policy controls and security layers, making WSL more viable in managed environments. Microsoft wants to keep developers on Windows instead of losing them to macOS or Linux.

15. Microsoft is making 100% native first-party apps for Windows 11

Microsoft is putting together a dedicated team to build fully native Windows apps, reducing reliance on WebView2 and web-based wrappers. This was confirmed by Partner Architect Rudy Huyn, who is actively hiring for this initiative.

After years of leaning on web technologies, Microsoft is moving back toward native performance and tighter OS integration.

Windows Latest’s analysis made it clear why Windows 11 keeps getting web apps instead of native apps. If Microsoft wants developers to take native frameworks seriously again, it has to lead by example. Building first-party native apps without web layers is a step in the right direction.

16. New Feature Flags system can replace ViVeTool

For years, power users used third-party tools like ViVeTool to enable hidden Windows features. Microsoft is now bringing that capability into the OS itself.

A new Feature Flags page in Settings will let Insider users toggle experimental features directly, without external tools.

This is clearly aimed at testers and enthusiasts, as it has a warning sign, but it also shows a change in how Microsoft handles experimentation. Instead of hiding everything behind unofficial tools, it’s making the process more transparent and accessible.

17. Feedback Hub and Insider experience improvements

The Feedback Hub is getting a redesign with faster submission, a cleaner interface, and better interaction with other users. The goal is to make reporting issues feel less like a chore.

The Windows Insider Program is also being updated. Clearer channel selection, better explanations of what each build offers, and more visibility into how feedback is used.

18. A quieter Windows with fewer ads and interruptions

Let’s just say I saved the best for last. Windows is becoming a quieter OS.

That includes reducing upsells for Edge, Bing, and Microsoft 365, cutting down intrusive prompts, and making the overall experience less aggressive. This has been directly acknowledged by Microsoft leadership, including Scott Hanselman.

It also ties into changes in Widgets, notifications, and even setup. The OS is being redesigned to interrupt less and stay out of your way.

Widgets are being dialed back. Instead of pushing content aggressively, Microsoft is introducing quieter defaults, better personalization, and more control over what shows up in the feed. The Discover section, in particular, is being cleaned up to feel less like a content dump.

When is Windows 11 getting all these updates?

Microsoft isn’t shipping this as one big update, and that’s probably a good thing.

The first wave is already rolling out to Windows Insiders, with more features landing through April. From there, everything moves into monthly updates throughout 2026, first as optional preview updates, and then into standard Patch Tuesday releases.

Some changes, like File Explorer fixes, Start menu improvements, and reduced Copilot clutter, are arriving early. Others, like deeper performance optimizations, native app transitions, and system-wide consistency fixes, will take longer and roll out gradually over the year.

Microsoft is making a year-long grind to rebuild Windows 11, and for the first time, this feels like a genuine effort.

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