Windows 11 Setup is going to get faster and a lot less annoying
Windows 11 Setup is going to get faster and a lot less annoying

Buying a new laptop or smartphone is supposed to feel exciting. You unbox it, power it on, and within minutes, your device is ready. That’s how it should work. But not on Windows 11 PCs.

Instead of getting to the desktop quickly, you’re pulled into a long, interruption-filled Windows 11 setup process that really tests your patience. And it’s not like Microsoft isn’t aware of it.

In their recent commitment to Windows quality announcement, the company promised that Windows 11 setup will become “quieter and more streamlined, with fewer pages and reboots,” and that users will be able to skip updates during setup to “get to the desktop faster.”

With the wave of new Windows 11 laptops coming soon, courtesy of Intel’s Panther Lake and Snapdragon X2 series, Microsoft has to nail the Windows 11 setup experience.

Snapdragon X2 Elite sticker on a Lenovo Yoga Slim 7X
Source: Lenovo

Because, as of now, a typical Windows 11 OOBE (Out-of-Box Experience) can take anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour, depending on updates and configuration.

Windows 11 booting up
Windows 11 booting up

But it’s not just the amount of time OOBE takes to finish installing updates. Windows setup is filled with upsells and ads, which no one except Microsoft’s finance department is happy about, and all of it takes a lot of skipping to finally get to the desktop.

Windows 11 OOBE is slow, cluttered, and filled with upsells

While setting up a new PC, I decided to screen record the whole thing just to check how long it takes to see the desktop, because for the past few weeks, YouTubers, like MKBHD, have been testing Windows PCs (because of the new MacBooks) and saying that the setup process takes well over 30 minutes.

To my surprise, it took more than an hour for me to see the desktop.

The setup process begins with naming your device. It’s harmless. And Microsoft is even adding the option here to change the name of your default User folder, which includes Documents, Downloads, Pictures, and the lot. You wouldn’t have to settle for the first five letters of your email address, which is a very welcome change.

Name your device page first shows up in Windows 11 setup
Name your device page first shows up in Windows 11 setup
You can now change the default folder name during Windows 11 OOBE
You can now change the default folder name during Windows 11 OOBE

But what’s not welcome is the next page, which starts checking for Windows updates automatically, and then starts downloading them, and installing them, all before you even see the desktop.

Windows checking for updates during setup
Windows checking for updates during setup

Updates during Windows 11 setup are time-consuming

Depending on whether you’re buying a laptop that has been sitting on the shelves for several months, there might be more than one update waiting for you during setup.

After one update downloads and installs, the system may loop back and check again, triggering a second round of updates.

Windows update is downloading during Setup
Windows update is downloading during Setup

Throughout the update, you’ll see several features of Windows that Microsoft shows in a carousel format. One of them even has the old Start menu!

download in progress while different pages show up

Interestingly, at one point, Windows showed me an “Update later” button when the download reached 99 percent. I didn’t notice it because I couldn’t be bothered staring at an update screen during initial setup.

When download reaches 99 percent Windows setup shows Update later button
When download reaches 99 percent, Windows setup shows Update later button

My screen recording showed that the “Update later” button continued till the installation phase of the first update.

Update later button continues to show even when the downloaded update is installing during OOBE
Update later button continues to show even when the downloaded update is installing during OOBE

Then there’s the “Just a moment…” black screen with the rotating beads reminiscent of Windows 10.

Just a moment with Windows 10 style rotating beads shows up
Just a moment with Windows 10 style rotating beads shows up

Soon after that, I saw the second update check, which found a newer update and downloaded and installed it.

Windows OOBE checks for updates again in some cases especially if you have a very old build
Windows OOBE checks for updates again in some cases, especially if you have a very old build

From a technical standpoint, updating during setup makes sense. You want the system to be secure and up to date, especially considering Windows has over 1.5 billion users, making those of macOS and Linux look minuscule in comparison.

But forcing it like this creates a terrible first impression. Users are staring at loading screens instead of using their new device. All these updates took over 50 minutes for me.

Microsoft Account requirement during setup is unnecessary 

Anyone on the internet can agree that the mandatory sign-in with MSA is the most frustrating part during Windows 11 setup, because for decades, we have all been used to signing in later or using a local account. Not to mention, no other desktop or mobile OS has a mandatory sign-in requirement during setup.

There is no way to skip sign in during Windows 11 setup
There is no way to skip sign-in during Windows 11 setup

Sure, you’ll have to sign in with macOS, iOS, and Android to properly use the OS, but none of them prevents you from setting up your device if you don’t sign in. This is borderline coercive!

As someone who creates Windows 11 VMs often, I know how infuriating it is to sign in with an MSA account, because Microsoft prefers passwordless login, which is more secure, but not easy when you’re just setting up a device.

Logging in with MSA is not always easy as Microsoft prefers passwordless sign in
Logging in with MSA is not always easy, as Microsoft prefers password-less sign in

Microsoft’s officially announced plans to fix Windows didn’t have any sign of removing this compulsory sign-in. However, the company’s VP, Member of Technical Staff, Scott Hanselman, recently replied to an X post, saying that they’re working on removing the MSA requirement.

Scott Hanselman says developers are working to remove requirement to login to MSA
Scott Hanselman says developers are working to remove the requirement to log in to MSA

Since the company hasn’t officially listed removing the MSA requirement in its priorities, I don’t think we’ll be able to skip signing in new Windows PCs bought in the upcoming sales seasons.

With the MacBook Neo selling like hot cakes, I don’t understand why the ability to skip sign-in during OOBE isn’t already in Microsoft’s top priority list…

Microsoft enables all Privacy toggles by default

All modern operating systems need to collect telemetry, which is understandable, but what Microsoft does is beyond forgiving. After signing in with MSA, we’ll be greeted with a privacy setting page that already has everything turned on by default.

Microsoft turns on all Privacy toggles by default during Windows 11 setup
Microsoft turns on all Privacy toggles by default during Windows 11 setup

Here is everything that Microsoft turns on during Windows 11 setup:

  • Location
  • Find my device
  • Diagnostic data
  • Inking and typing
  • Tailored experiences
  • Advertising ID

Anyone in their right mind who reads the descriptions under each of these would turn everything off. But imagine the regret a person feels when the device they bought with their money wants to collect data about everything they do in it…

Unnecessary pages that make OOBE even more time-consuming

After the privacy nightmare, Microsoft decided that I should use my previous backup, with a prominent Continue button. I have to click the almost obscure “More options” because it should be me who decides what I want.

Restore backup option during OOBE
Restore backup option during OOBE

Funnily enough, clicking More options shows a bunch of backups all linked to different VMs, with “Setup as a new PC” shown as a non-highlighted option. It’s almost like Microsoft wants us to continue using the data that they have collected from a PC that we have signed into previously.

Microsoft insists that you set up your new PC with settings Windows automatically backed up from a previous PC
Microsoft insists that you set up your new PC with settings Windows automatically backed up from a previous PC

But do you know what happens when we ignore these and click on “Setup as a new PC”?

Yes, Microsoft shows yet another page with a highlighted “Restore from backup” option. That’s three pages just to push users to use backed-up data!

Clicking Setup as new PC will show another page that asks again to Restore from backup
Clicking Setup as new PC will show another page that asks again to Restore from backup

Finally, clicking the new “Setup as a new PC” option shows a “Getting things ready for you” page with the familiar Windows 11 wallpaper. But that doesn’t mean that Windows permitted us to see the desktop…

Getting things ready for you page even after having all this time to get ready
“Getting things ready for you” page even after having all this time to get ready

OOBE turns into a full-blown ad funnel

If you think all this was dreadful, what comes next during the OOBE process takes things to a whole new level. At first, Microsoft politely asks you what things you’ll do on your PC, so that they can show you ads that match your usage patterns. How convenient!

Microsoft asking what kind of ads they should show you
Microsoft asking what kind of ads they should show you

Then what follows is a set of ads. There is no other way to put it. And I’m in loss for words on how atrocious this is.

The following are all the ads that show up during Windows 11 setup, in order:

  • Phone Link setup recommendation
Phone Link setup prompt in OOBE
Phone Link setup prompt in OOBE
  • OneDrive mobile app promotion
Ad to download OneDrive mobile app to backup your photos
Ad to download OneDrive mobile app to backup your photos
  • Then, Microsoft asks permission to access your browsing data from all other browsers.
Microsoft asking permission to access your recent browsing data while setting up PC
Microsoft asking permission to access your recent browsing data while setting up PC
  • A full-page Microsoft 365 Personal ad
Microsoft ad for Microsoft 365 Personal during Windows 11 setup
Microsoft ad for Microsoft 365 Personal during Windows 11 setup
  • Followed immediately by a Microsoft 365 Basic ad, even after declining the previous one
Microsoft 365 Basic ad just after declining Microsoft 365 Personal Ad
Microsoft 365 Basic ad just after declining Microsoft 365 Personal Ad
  • And a third page that tells me I can use Microsoft 365 for free, with Outlook setup toggled on by default
Another Microsoft 365 Ad that turns on a toggle by default allowing Outlook to be setup for this email address
Another Microsoft 365 Ad that turns on a toggle by default allowing Outlook to be setup for this email address
  • Xbox Game Pass promotion
Ad for Xbox Game Pass during Windows 11 setup
Ad for Xbox Game Pass during Windows 11 setup

And then finally, I see the desktop. But even then, the promotions don’t stop, with WhatsApp install suggestions and a Bing wallpaper “Learn about this picture” button. Let’s be real, Microsoft, this is a very normal picture that frankly no one wants to know more about this.

Finally we see the desktop but it still shows another Ad, this time it's for WhatsApp
Finally we see the desktop but it still shows another Ad, this time it’s for WhatsApp

This entire setup took over an hour. By this point, anyone using Windows 11 for the first time would have already started hating it. Users are not configuring their PC; they are declining offers, one after another.

The moment users actually care about is seeing the desktop and starting to use their PC. Instead, they go through this tiring experience. By the time the desktop appears, the excitement is gone. And that’s exactly why fixing OOBE matters more than it seems.

Microsoft’s promised fixes for OOBE are coming soon, but maybe not soon enough

Out of everything Microsoft has announced, the ability to skip updates during setup is easily among the most important changes.

The “ability to skip updates during device setup” is coming to Windows Insiders in April. And that would considerably reduce the time for the OOBE process.

Windows restarts several times during setup
Windows restarts several times during setup

Fewer promotional pages should clean up the experience

Microsoft is also promising a more streamlined setup with fewer pages and reboots.

The blog notes: “Device setup on new Windows PCs is quieter and more streamlined, with fewer pages and reboots so getting started is simpler”

But we’re not sure when this change is coming to new Windows 11 PCs. Also, Microsoft hasn’t explicitly said that ads will be removed from OOBE. If the promotional screens remain, even a faster setup won’t feel clean.

Skipping Microsoft Account sign-in could be a game-changer

As I said earlier, there’s also an internal discussion around allowing users to skip Microsoft account sign-in during setup. For something so fundamental, it’s surprising this wasn’t already prioritized.

This is part of a much bigger Windows reset

What’s interesting is that OOBE improvements are part of a well-planned push across Windows 11 in 2026. Microsoft is focusing on performance, reducing RAM usage, improving File Explorer, cleaning up the UI, and dialing back aggressive Copilot integrations.

OOBE is just one piece of that larger effort to make Windows feel faster, cleaner, and less frustrating, but it’s important nonetheless, especially considering Apple’s macOS has a much cleaner and premium setup.

macOS setup shows what Windows should aim for

Setting up a Mac is an enjoyable process and, dare I say, “beautiful” compared to the mess that Windows 11 offers. You choose your language, connect to Wi-Fi, optionally sign in with an Apple ID, and you’re done.

Set up as new option in macOS, which is as straightforward as it gets
Set up as new option in macOS, which is as straightforward as it gets. Source: Macintosh Weekly via YouTube
Privacy page during macOS setup
Privacy page during macOS setup. Source: Macintosh Weekly via YouTube

I saw a full macOS setup video on YouTube, and it barely takes 5 minutes.

There aren’t any forced updates or unnecessary steps. Apple’s priority is to get the user to the desktop as quickly as possible.

macOS setup doesn't require you to sign in with Apple ID
macOS setup doesn’t require you to sign in with Apple ID. Source: Macintosh Weekly via YouTube
macOS setup highlights Don't use location
macOS setup highlights “Don’t use” location. Source: Macintosh Weekly via YouTube

More importantly, macOS setup doesn’t try to sell you anything. There are no subscription pushes or app promotions, even though Apple has all the same services that Microsoft promotes in its OOBE.

macOS doesn't force you to try out Apple Intelligence
macOS doesn’t force you to try out Apple Intelligence. Source: Macintosh Weekly via YouTube
How macOS setup treats updates
How macOS setup treats updates. Source: Macintosh Weekly via YouTube

The setup experience is also about creating a strong first impression that makes users comfortable staying within the ecosystem.

Apple invests heavily in making sure the first experience feels smooth, premium, and frustration-free. Because that’s what builds long-term loyalty.

2026 hardware makes this even more important

With new laptops powered by Snapdragon X2 and Intel Panther Lake on the way, more people will be buying new Windows devices. And if their first experience is waiting 45 minutes just to reach the desktop, that’s an immediate turn-off.

Snapdragon X2 Elite
Source: Qualcomm

Windows also has a structural disadvantage that Apple doesn’t. Windows runs on an ecosystem where OEMs, component makers, and software partners all need to make money. That is what leads to compromises in user experience.

Apple, on the other hand, controls everything from hardware, software and services. That gives Apple the ability to deliver a consistent, polished setup experience every single time.
Microsoft doesn’t have that level of control, but the least they can do is to fix OOBE

What the company also needs to understand is that it’s the experience that creates brand loyalty. Windows 11 is not a free OS. If the software giant wants users to subscribe to their services, the best thing to do is to make them, including Copilot, as good as the competition.

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About The Author

Abhijith M B

Abhijith is a contributing editor for Windows Latest. At Windows Latest, he has written on numerous topics, ranging from Windows to Microsoft Edge. Abhijith holds a degree in Bachelor's of Technology, with a strong focus on Electronics and Communications Engineering. His passion for Windows is evident in his journalism journey, including his articles that decoded complex PowerShell scripts.

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