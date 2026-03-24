On March 20, Microsoft came out with a landmark announcement promising that it would fix Windows 11 for good. Considering the OS’s reputation, it’s natural for people to doubt if the company will live up to the commitments. Also, many wonder when the new improvements to Windows 11 will come to their PC.

The official blog does mention timelines like “this month, “throughout April” and “across 2026”, but the announcement itself was for Windows Insiders.

Windows chief Pavan Davuluri has mentioned the same timelines to user queries in X, saying, “We will begin to preview initial changes detailed in our blog in builds with Windows Insiders this month and throughout April.”

Meanwhile, Scott Hanselman, Vice President, Member of Technical Staff, added another important detail, saying updates will arrive “this month and every month this year.”

So, chances are that the upcoming Windows 11 features and improvements will not be a single big update, but rather use Microsoft’s Control Feature Rollout technology, where Windows features are enabled gradually in waves to ensure reliability.

Note that one upcoming feature allows you to “pause updates for as long as you need”, so I wonder how that would pan out with the gradual rollout…

Windows 11 2026 update rollout timeline explained for insiders and regular users

Microsoft is beginning this transition with the Windows Insider Program. The following are the first wave of features that will be previewed in Insider builds starting this month and continuing through April:

Taskbar customization, including moving it to the top or sides

Reduced Copilot presence across apps like Snipping Tool, Photos, Widgets, and Notepad

More control over Windows Update behavior, including fewer forced restarts

Faster and more stable File Explorer experience

Improved Widgets with quieter defaults and better personalization

A redesigned Feedback Hub

Changes to make the Windows Insider Program itself clearer and easier to use

Now, it’s important to understand what “Insider rollout” really means. Windows updates are tested across multiple Insider channels:

Canary and Dev channels get the earliest experimental features

Beta channel receives more stable builds

Release Preview is closest to what general users will eventually get

These are testing phases, not public releases. So if you’re not an Insider, you WON’T see these features immediately.

Monthly updates are the delivery mechanism

Based on the reply by Scott Hanselman, new features will roll out every month throughout 2026. This will likely happen through two types of Windows updates.

First, there are optional updates, officially called Cumulative Update Preview releases. These arrive toward the end of each month and include early access to new features and non-security fixes.

Then there are mandatory updates, commonly known as Patch Tuesday updates. These are released on the second Tuesday of every month and include security fixes along with features that have already been tested in preview updates.

Optional updates are where new features first appear for regular users, and Patch Tuesday is where those features become part of the standard Windows experience.

We’re yet to receive a cumulative update in March, and it may have some new features or improvements, for the Insider channels that is.

How features move from testing to your PC

The new Windows 11 features and improvements updates start with Insider builds in March and April, where they are tested. From there, those changes begin appearing in optional preview updates for regular users. Finally, once validated, they are pushed to everyone through monthly Patch Tuesday updates.

This is a staggered rollout. Microsoft is no longer bundling everything into one big release. If you don’t use Insider builds, you’ll be waiting for features to move into preview updates or stable releases. If you install optional updates, you’ll get access earlier. And if you stick to standard updates, features will arrive slowly over time as part of monthly patches.

With that said, this might finally be the year where it actually makes sense to install Windows updates as soon as they arrive. For a long time, many users avoided updates because of bugs or the fear of things breaking. But this time, almost every update is expected to bring meaningful improvements to performance and reliability.

Apart from the features already rolling out in March and April, here’s what Microsoft is planning to ship throughout the year:

Lower baseline RAM usage to free up memory for apps

Better responsiveness under load and smoother multitasking

Reduced interaction latency by moving more components to WinUI3

Faster Windows Search with clearer separation between local and web results

Improved file copy, move, and search reliability in File Explorer

Performance improvements for Windows Subsystem for Linux

Fewer OS-level crashes and improved driver stability

Better Bluetooth, USB, camera, and audio reliability

A more predictable Windows Update system with fewer restarts

Faster and more reliable Windows Hello (face and fingerprint)

Improved Start menu recommendations with better control

Option to have a smaller taskbar

Reduced notifications and a quieter Windows experience

Simpler device setup with fewer interruptions

Better consistency across core Windows experiences

Yes, everything sounds promising, maybe even a bit too good to be true. Now it all comes down to execution. If Microsoft can deliver these improvements consistently without breaking something else along the way, 2026 could genuinely turn things around for Windows.

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