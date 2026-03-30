When Microsoft announced its renewed focus on Windows quality, one of the most important areas it called out was File Explorer. The company said it is working on a faster and more dependable File Explorer.

“Our first round of improvements will focus on a quicker launch experience, reduced flicker, smoother navigation and more reliable performance for everyday file tasks.”

This set of improvements is expected to arrive for Windows Insiders in April, with deeper, more fundamental changes rolling out throughout 2026.

File Explorer is one of the most used parts of Windows. It’s where you access files, move data, organize folders, and basically get anything done on a PC. When it feels slow, the entire OS feels slower.

The problem is, Microsoft has already tried to fix File Explorer multiple times. We’ve seen UI changes, background optimizations, and even preloading. Yet, File Explorer in Windows 11 is still slower than it was in Windows 10.

Why is Windows 11 File Explorer slow?

One of Microsoft’s recent attempts to improve File Explorer was background preloading. Instead of launching Explorer when you click it, Windows preloads it in memory so it opens faster when you need it.

Technically, this is just pre-caching. Resources are loaded in advance, so the app appears instantly when clicked.

And to be fair, it works. In our tests, File Explorer does launch faster with preloading enabled. The trade-off is minimal, around 35MB of additional RAM usage, which is negligible on most systems.

But that’s where the improvement ends.

Preloading only fixes how fast File Explorer opens. It doesn’t fix how it behaves after launch, especially when navigating files, right-clicking for context menu, and general responsiveness are still sluggish.

The context menu is slow and overloaded

Right-clicking should be instant. In Windows 11, it isn’t. The context menu takes time to fully render, so much so that you can physically see it appear one by one.

It’s trying to load everything at once:

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The menu is also unnecessarily tall and filled with actions most users don’t need every time they right-click. The result is a UI that is both messy and slow.

A good comparison here is Windows 11 LTSC. In our testing, we found that since it removes most of the extra integrations and bloat, the context menu is noticeably shorter and loads much faster.

Microsoft tried fixing the context menu, but it’s still not enough

In newer builds for Insiders, the context menu has been reorganized using a “Manage file” grouping. Less frequently used actions are moved into a submenu, reducing the overall height and making the layout cleaner.

It’s a step in the right direction, and the menu now takes up less screen space and looks more structured.

But the actions themselves still take time to load. And adding another layer of menus introduces its sweet loading time. It looks better, but it doesn’t always feel faster.

File Explorer has a hybrid UI architecture

At its core, File Explorer still runs on the old Win32 foundation. But on top of that, Microsoft has layered modern UI frameworks like XAML and WinUI.

Earlier versions used WinUI 2 with XAML Islands. Now, parts of Explorer are moving toward WinUI 3. This hybrid approach creates multiple rendering layers. Each layer adds overhead, which, naturally, increases latency.

In contrast, Windows 10’s File Explorer had more native UI components, same as all previous versions.

Real-world reliability issues with the File Explorer aren’t uncommon

There have been real-world cases where large file transfers fail mid-way. A recent test by Max Tech on a high-end Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Ultra showed file transfers crashing during operation.

The fact that this happened while comparing it with a similarly priced MacBook is embarrassing to say the least.

The good thing is, Microsoft seems to understand this now. And instead of patching individual issues, the company is finally talking about greater, system-level improvements.

Microsoft’s 2026 File Explorer improvements explained

In their official announcement, the company highlighted improvements like a faster launch experience, reduced flicker, smoother navigation, and more reliable performance. These changes are expected to begin rolling out to Windows Insiders in April.

Things like animation tuning, reducing visual flicker when opening folders, and making transitions feel smoother can go a long way in improving perceived performance. Even small delays during rendering can make an interface feel sluggish, so tightening these areas should make File Explorer feel more responsive.

Fundamental improvements to File Explorer are coming later in 2026

The company specifically mentioned reducing latency across search, navigation, and file operations.

Substantially lower latency for search, navigation and context menus

Copying and moving large files will be faster and more reliable

Faster launch and responsiveness for common file tasks

Search is one of the most frustrating parts of File Explorer today. Improving indexing responsiveness and reducing delays in showing results could make a big difference, especially when dealing with large directories. Microsoft is also working on Windows Search in the taskbar.

Navigation is another area getting attention. Faster folder switching and reduced UI redraw lag should make moving between directories feel instant.

Then there’s the context menu. Lower latency when right-clicking and better handling of extensions could finally address one of the most obvious pain points in Windows 11. If Microsoft gets this right, it could remove that annoying pause users experience every time they right-click a file.

File operations are getting serious upgrades

Microsoft is also targeting one of the most critical parts of File Explorer, file operations. The company says copying and moving large files will become faster and more reliable.

Just recently, file operations got the dark mode look, even though it existed for years in other parts of Windows.

System-level changes are also coming in 2026

The company has talked about reducing “interaction latency” and improving the “shared UI infrastructure” that Windows experiences are a part of.

This should supposedly go hand in hand with the company’s decision to move more components toward WinUI3 and reduce unnecessary overhead in the UI stack.

The goal here is to simplify how different parts of the OS render and interact, which should reduce delays across the board. It also shows a move away from heavier, web-based components where possible.

These improvements are part of a much larger push to fix Windows 11 in 2026, including reducing RAM usage, improving system responsiveness, and cleaning up inconsistencies across the OS.

Third-party file managers are already faster

One of the clearest signs that File Explorer can be faster is the existence of third-party alternatives. Take File Pilot, for example. Even in its current Beta state, it launches faster, its context menu appears instantly, and the UI feels smoother compared to the default File Explorer.

Why third-party tools can outperform Microsoft

Third-party file managers don’t carry decades of legacy code. They don’t have to support multiple UI frameworks layered on top of each other. And they don’t include unnecessary integrations like Copilot actions or cloud-driven features by default.

But note that they can’t fully replace File Explorer as Windows still depends on it for core system functions. It’s deeply integrated into the OS, from file handling to desktop management.

So while third-party tools highlight what’s possible, the ball is in Microsoft’s court…

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