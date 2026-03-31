While Microsoft’s plans to fix Windows 11 involve making the experience better for regular users, the company also highlighted improvements for one of the most important parts of its developer ecosystem, the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL).

The software giant said it is working on making WSL better, promising faster file transfers between Linux and Windows, stronger network performance, a smoother onboarding process, and enterprise‑grade management with tighter security and policy controls.

WSL has become a critical part of modern workflows for several developers who use Windows to run containers, build backend services, or manage Linux-based tools. And at a time when Windows is competing directly with macOS and native Linux for developer mindshare, this is an area Microsoft simply cannot afford to ignore.

What I find interesting here is the company’s revived push to make Windows a serious development platform again.

Windows Subsystem for Linux is one of the most important developer tools in Windows

The Windows Subsystem for Linux allows you to run Linux distributions directly inside Windows. You don’t need to dual-boot into another OS, and you don’t need a full virtual machine either. WSL works through a lightweight virtualization layer, and in the case of WSL2, it even uses a real Linux kernel running inside a managed environment.

Before getting into that, it’s worth understanding what a “subsystem” means in Windows.

A subsystem is a compatibility layer that allows Windows to support different types of environments or APIs within the same OS. Windows has had multiple subsystems over the years. The classic Win32 subsystem is what most desktop applications use.

There was also the POSIX subsystem in older versions of Windows, and even the Windows Subsystem for Android in more recent builds. WSL is part of that same idea, but far more advanced and genuinely useful in real-world workflows.

WSL exists because developers depend heavily on Linux, and Microsoft wants these developers to continue using Windows.

Tools like bash, ssh, git, Docker, Node.js, Python, and countless backend frameworks are built with Linux in mind. For years, this forced developers to either dual-boot into Linux or switch to macOS, which already has a Unix-based environment out of the box.

Microsoft’s answer to that problem was WSL.

The first version, WSL1, worked as a translation layer. It converted Linux system calls into Windows equivalents, but it had many compatibility issues.

Then came WSL2, which, instead of translating calls, runs a real Linux kernel inside a lightweight virtualized environment within Windows. Compatibility improved significantly, performance got better in many scenarios, and WSL became a viable development environment.

Today, WSL is deeply integrated into modern workflows.

Web developers use it to run local servers. Backend developers use it for Linux-based stacks. DevOps engineers use it for containers and orchestration tools. Docker Desktop on Windows depends heavily on WSL2. Even Visual Studio Code has built-in support to connect directly to WSL environments.

Microsoft is improving Windows Subsystem for Linux in 2026

Microsoft is promising to elevate the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) experience in 2026, with improvements in performance, reliability, and integration for developers working with Linux tools on Windows.

Faster file performance between Linux and Windows

One of the biggest pain points in WSL today is file system performance, especially when working across environments. Accessing files stored on the Windows side through paths like /mnt/c is noticeably slower, particularly for projects with thousands of small files.

Microsoft is now working on improving read and write speeds between Windows and Linux file systems, along with reducing latency in cross-environment operations.

File performance directly affects build times and dependency installs. Even something as simple as running npm install can feel slower depending on where the project is stored.

Fixing this issue would remove one of the biggest reasons developers avoid mixing Windows and Linux file systems.

Improved network compatibility and throughput

Some developers run into issues with port forwarding, services acting differently across environments, or issues with how localhost is handled between Windows and WSL.

Fortunately, Microsoft is now focusing on improving network reliability and throughput, along with making communication between Windows and Linux environments more consistent.

Running local servers, testing APIs, or working with containerized apps all depend on stable and predictable networking. Any inconsistency here slows down development and debugging.

Streamlined setup and onboarding experience

WSL has become easier to install over the years, but it’s still not something a beginner would call simple. You still have to enable features, install distributions, and set up your environment manually.

Microsoft is now aiming to simplify this entire flow with a more streamlined setup experience. While they haven’t mentioned what it means, we think it includes fewer manual steps.

An easier setup means more people can start using WSL without getting stuck halfway through setup.

Better enterprise management and security

So far, WSL has been heavily developer-focused. Enterprises, on the other hand, have had concerns around control, governance, and security.

Microsoft is now addressing that by improving policy control, strengthening security boundaries, and making WSL easier to manage in enterprise environments.

Just like Windows for businesses, Microsoft wants WSL to be viable in managed enterprise environments where control is non-negotiable.

All improvements to WSL are part of a much larger improvement happening across Windows in 2026, where Microsoft is finally focusing on performance, reliability, and fundamentals.

For developers, a faster, more reliable WSL is absolutely critical. And more importantly, it strengthens Windows as a development platform again, considering how many devs are now switching to MacBooks that already have impeccable performance and battery efficiency when compared to similarly priced Windows PCs.

Microsoft has to get this right to put Windows back in a much stronger position against macOS and native Linux setups.

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