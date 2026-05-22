After an impressive 35-year tenure that spanned the early days of the internet to the current artificial intelligence boom, Yusuf Mehdi is officially leaving Microsoft. The Executive Vice President and Consumer Chief Marketing Officer announced his impending departure in a heartfelt LinkedIn post, marking the end of an era for the executive who essentially became the public face of Microsoft’s aggressive Copilot AI push.

However, Mehdi is not leaving quietly. In his departure note, he made a contentious commitment that proves Microsoft is still relentlessly pursuing a heavily agentic future, despite ongoing pushback from frustrated PC users and a former Microsoft VP’s remark that Copilot failed.

Here is a look back at Mehdi’s legacy and what he is planning to do for Windows in his last fiscal year at the company.

From Internet Explorer to Xbox, Bing, and finally Copilot

Yusuf Mehdi has been a defining architect of Microsoft’s consumer strategy for over three decades.

Starting in 1992, Mehdi played a key role in launching Windows 95 and later spearheaded the marketing for Internet Explorer, growing the browser from zero market share to industry dominance. As the new millennium dawned, he led Microsoft’s ambitious entry into the search engine business, growing a tiny four-person team into a globally distributed platform that eventually became Bing, and it now has 1 billion users.

Over the years, he drove the launch of the Xbox One gaming console, guided the Surface Pro lineup into becoming “the tablet that can replace your laptop,” and eventually scaled Windows 10 to over a billion active devices.

Most recently, Mehdi stepped into the role of Executive Vice President, where he championed the end-user experience across Microsoft AI, Windows 11, and Surface devices. He was one of the driving forces behind the company’s infamous bet in generative AI.

Long before the Copilot brand became ubiquitous, Mehdi penned a blog post in February 2023 detailing how an AI-powered Bing and Edge would serve as “your copilot for the web.”

The controversial push for a Windows 11 Agentic OS

While Mehdi’s historical accomplishments are undeniable, his recent AI strategy has drawn intense scrutiny. In late 2025, he published a blog post that disclosed Microsoft’s plans of “Making every Windows 11 PC an AI PC.”

This was when Microsoft explicitly confirmed Windows 11 is turning into an agentic OS, granting AI agents deep system access to edit files, launch workflows, and interact with applications autonomously on the user’s behalf.

Naturally, the public reaction was swift and severe. Users rebelled against the heavy-handed integration of AI web wrappers, citing battery drain, memory leaks, and a cumbersome user interface.

Despite this intense backlash, Mehdi is doubling down on the AI vision during his final months at the company. In his LinkedIn announcement, he stated: “I will work through the next fiscal year to help reimagine Windows for the agentic era, grow Microsoft 365 services, and bring our One Copilot vision to life.”

Microsoft has recently scaled back on some intrusive Copilot features in Notepad, Snipping Tool, and Photos, but the executive leadership team still views AI agents as the inevitable future of the Windows desktop experience.

Fixing Windows 11 must come before the Agentic era

Mehdi’s commitment to the “agentic era” is understandable, but the foundation upon which it is being built is still in shambles.

Last year, while Microsoft was pouring billions of dollars into AI agents, Apple launched the highly optimized, budget-friendly MacBook Neo. The Neo’s launch triggered a wake-up call in Redmond as consumers flocked to macOS, praising its remarkable performance for the price and impressive design that surpassed expensive Windows PCs.

And now that Microsoft is launching an 8GB Surface Laptop for $1299, after trying to convince users that Copilot+ PCs will have 16GB RAM, it became painfully clear that Microsoft was trying to bolt futuristic AI tools onto an operating system that was struggling with basic performance tasks.

Fortunately, the company finally listened to the criticism. Over the past two months, the software giant has completely shifted its priorities. As we extensively covered, Microsoft says it is keeping its promise to fix Windows 11, rolling out foundational improvements to make the OS faster, calmer, and significantly less memory-intensive.

From stripping out sluggish web frameworks and reviving native WinUI 3 applications to cleansing the Windows Update catalog of bad drivers that cause overheating, I’m delighted to see Microsoft finally putting basic functionality first.

There is no denying that artificial intelligence is the next major platform shift, and an agentic operating system where your PC autonomously handles complex tasks is undoubtedly where the industry is heading. Yusuf Mehdi’s vision for the future of computing is accurate, and his 35-year track record proves he knows how to spot a technological wave.

However, before Windows can successfully transition into a fully agentic OS, Microsoft must ensure that the platform is stable. The company has always tried to leap into the future too quickly, ignoring the fundamental flaws tormenting the present. Even as Mehdi dedicates his final fiscal year to bringing the One Copilot vision to life, the absolute highest priority for Microsoft must stay in fixing Windows 11.

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