In a statement, Microsoft confirmed that it’s testing a new Windows update experience with greater control. This means you’ll be able to pause Windows updates for as long as you want, and it could be a game-changer for Windows 11’s reputation, as “forced” updates are among the loudest complaints from users.

In fact, Windows updates have been a meme for a while now, as Windows 11 can reboot and start installing updates when it thinks it’s the right time. There’s even a well-known scene in a Netflix show where a mandatory Windows update locks scientists out of their system at the worst possible moment.

This is because Microsoft has never allowed you to pause updates for the number of days you want.

In fact, there are moments when you pause Windows updates, but they don’t actually stay paused if updates have already been downloaded.

Right now, it’s possible to pause Windows updates, but only for up to five weeks. If you go to Windows Update settings and select the drop-down menu, you can choose one of the options:

Pause for 1 week

Pause for 2 weeks

Pause for 3 weeks

Pause for 4 weeks

Pause for 5 weeks

If you want greater control, you need to move into business or managed-device territory, where admins can defer feature updates for up to 365 days and quality updates for up to 30 days.

However, some updates, such as Patch Tuesday updates, especially if they are already downloaded, can bypass the pause and install automatically when you try to shut down or restart your computer.

This changes now. Microsoft has confirmed it’ll no longer surprise you with forced Windows updates, especially when they’re paused.

First, you’ll be able to pause updates for as long as you want, although it’s unclear if there is still an upper limit. Second, Microsoft says it won’t restart or force-install updates when they are paused.

That means you’ll have full control over updates, even if that means delaying critical fixes.

Microsoft confirms a “single monthly reboot” for the Windows update system

Microsoft is also moving Windows Update to a single monthly reboot, which means Windows 11 should be less disruptive, more reliable, and provide clearer progress updates.

“Less disruption from Windows Update, moving devices to a single monthly reboot, while organizations and users who wish to get new features and fixes faster remain able to do so,” Microsoft confirmed in a statement.

“Faster, more reliable update experiences, with clearer progress during updates and built-in recovery to help keep devices stable if something goes wrong,” the company added.

These changes will begin rolling out in the coming weeks to Windows Insiders.

Microsoft also confirmed it’s working on a movable taskbar, a faster Start menu, more native UI over WebView in Windows 11, and other changes today.

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