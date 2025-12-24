Windows Latest received exclusive information about upcoming ThinkPad devices for 2026, which is one of our favourite brands, and rightfully so, because CES will showcase some powerful and unique models from the ThinkPad lineup, including the Auto Twist Concept from 2024, which will be available for purchase from June 2026, for ~ $1,499.

Our sources indicate that this year, the ThinkPad lineup at CES 2026 will feature new Intel Panther Lake CPUs, including the Core Ultra Series 3 chips, Core Ultra X7 Series 3, and Core Ultra X9 Series 3 processors.

All laptops from the ThinkPad lineup for 2026 will have options for a 10MP web camera, which is about time, especially as we are all now used to high-resolution front-facing cameras. The only exception to this could be the Lenovo ThinkPad Rollable XD Concept, which is, in fact, the only concept from the ThinkPad lineup.

The ThinkBook Plus Gen 7 Auto Twist can move and rotate the display

Lenovo’s ThinkBook Auto Twist Concept 2-in-1 was merely a concept last year, but now, our sources say that the company has managed to make it into a consumer product. We are informed that the model will be called ThinkBook Plus Gen 7 Auto Twist and will rotate the display faster than the concept, using its new electromotor.

Our sources mention that the device uses a motorized dual-rotation hinge, which is quieter, more durable, and smoother while changing from notebook, tablet, and sharing modes. The purpose here is to adjust the display automatically to suit your posture, presentation angle, or for the three modes.

We are told that Lenovo made the Auto Twist dependable as an everyday computing device for small to medium businesses.

The ThinkBook Auto Twist will be powered by the Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, and we are told that it has Copilot+ PC capability. Other creature comforts include a 14” 2.8K OLED display with front-facing speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos that rotate along with the screen. And this rotation will be powered for a long time by a 75Wh battery pack.

Our sources tell us that the device will be announced at CES 2026, and will be available for purchase from June 2026, for a surprisingly low starting price of ~ $1,499 USD.

Full Specifications of the ThinkBook Plus Gen 7 Auto Twist

Model ThinkBook Plus Gen 7 Auto Twist Display 14” OLED, 2.8K, 120Hz, 500 nits, Touch Processor Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR5x 96000MT/s Graphics Intel Integrated graphics Operating System Windows 11 Camera Up to 10MP MIPI Camera, IR Storage Up to 2TB M.2 2280 PCIe SSD Battery 75Whr Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 1x Audio jack, 1x HDMI 2.1 Audio 2+2 speakers, 4-mics, Dolby Atmos Dimensions 313 x 233 x 16–23.9 mm

12.32 x 9.17 x 0.63–0.94 in Weight Starting at 1.4kg / 3.09 lbs Color Luna Grey Security MoC Fingerprint Reader on Power button, dTPM 2.0, Webcam privacy e-shutter Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 14 Aura Edition and ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 11 Aura Edition are the flagships

Our sources tell us that both the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 14 and ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 11 come with a new design that places components on both sides of the motherboard to save space for better cooling, better sustained performance, easier repairs, and also a larger haptic touchpad. Interestingly, our sources said that the ThinkPad X1s also earned a repairability score of 9 out of 10 from iFixit.

We are told that both these devices will be powered by the Intel Core Ultra X7 Series 3 processors with up to 12Xe GPU and an integrated NPU with 50 TOPS. Our sources mention that Lenovo will advertise a 20% better heat dissipation in the models, along with the capacity to maintain 30W of sustained load.

Both the ThinkPad X1s come with a new 10MP camera with a wide field of view (110 degrees) with advanced distortion correction. The ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 also gets a new magnetically docked pen with easier storage and charging.

Full specifications of ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 14 Aura Edition and ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 11 Aura Edition

Specification ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 14 ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 11 Display (14-inch) WUXGA IPS AG 500 nits, ICT, LP LBL EyeSafe, 100% sRGB

WUXGA IPS AG 500 nits, OCT, LBL EyeSafe, ePrivacy, 100% sRGB

2.8K OLED AGARAS 500 nits, VRR, AOFT Touch, LBL EyeSafe, 100% DCI-P3

2.8K OLED AGARAS 500 nits, VRR, LBL EyeSafe, 100% DCI-P3

2.8K OLED AG 500 nits, VRR LBL EyeSafe, 100% DCI-P3 WUXGA IPS AR 500 nits, Touch, Low Power LBL, EyeSafe

WUXGA IPS AG 500 nits, Touch, Low Power LBL, EyeSafe

WUXGA IPS AG 500 nits, Touch, ePrivacy, EyeSafe

2.8K OLED AR 500 nits, VRR, EyeSafe, Touch Processor Intel Core Ultra X7 Series 3 processors with up to 50 TOPS NPU Memory Up to 64GB LPDDR5x 9600MT/s Graphics Intel ARC 12Xe or Intel Integrated Operating System Windows 11, Linux Camera Up to 10MP with wide field of view and Immervision Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 5 Battery 58Whr Ports 3x Thunderbolt 4

1x USB-A 3.2

HDMI 2.1

Audio jack (192k sampling) Audio 2x speakers, B2B + Tweeter

2x microphones with Elevoc Noise Cancellation Dimensions 312.5 x 215.75 x 7.7–15.3 mm

12.30 x 8.49 x 0.30–0.60 in 313.5 x 219.25 x 9.4–16.4 mm

12.34 x 8.63 x 0.37–0.65 in Weight Starting at 996g Starting at 1.182kg (2.61 pounds) Color Eclipse Black Thunder Grey Security Power/Fingerprint on Keyboard, ThinkShield, IR Camera, Webcam privacy shutter, dTPM, Secured-Core PC Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, NFC, 5G, 4G CAT6, Bluetooth 5.4 Responsible Design A cover: 100% bio-based carbon fiber plate, 61% PCC PC + 20% recycled CF frame resin

D cover (OLED): 90% recycled magnesium

D cover (WUXGA): 50% PIC + 5% PCC recycled aluminum

C frame / S frame: 90% recycled magnesium

Keyboard (keycaps): 85% PCC recycled material (black keyboard)

Keyboard (base plate): 50% recycled PIR aluminum

Speaker enclosure: 98% PCC recycled material

TouchPad: 30% PCC recycled material (Haptic TouchPad magnet)

Battery: 100% recycled cobalt

Battery frame: 90% PCC recycled material

Adaptor: 90% PCC recycled material

Cable/antenna holders: 30% PCC + 5% Lenovo closed-loop PCC

Fan housing: 25% PCC recycled plastic + 90% recycled steel

Packaging: Plastic-free primary packaging A cover: 75% recycled aluminum

D cover: 50% PIC + 5% PCC recycled aluminumC frame / S frame: 90% recycled magnesium

Keyboard (keycaps): 85% PCC recycled material (black keyboard)

Keyboard (base plate): 50% recycled PIR aluminum

Speaker enclosure: 98% PCC recycled material

TouchPad: 30% PCC recycled material (Haptic TouchPad magnet)

Battery: 100% recycled cobalt

Battery frame: 90% PCC recycled material

Adaptor: 90% PCC recycled material

Cable/antenna holders: 30% PCC + 5% Lenovo closed-loop PCC

Fan housing: 25% PCC recycled plastic + 90% recycled steel

Packaging: Plastic-free primary packaging

The ThinkPad X9 15p Aura Edition will be a performance powerhouse

Our sources tell us that the Lenovo ThinkPad X9 15p will be announced at CES 2026, with up to an Intel Core Ultra X9 Series 3 processor, which can run at a maximum TDP of 45W, while being powered by a large 88Wh battery pack.

We are told that Lenovo is targeting this machine to prosumers, small to medium businesses, and creators who will greatly appreciate the return of the full-size SD card reader.

Another thing that everyone would appreciate could be the largest ever haptic touchpad in a ThinkPad, with a footprint of 135 x 85 mm. Based on our sources, it will also have a wide 10MP camera and a six-speaker audio system, all of which make this a premium product.

We are told that the Copilot+ PC will have a 15.3” OLED display with 1,100 nits peak brightness and up to 64 GB LPDDR5x memory, even at a time when RAM prices are through the roof.

Full specifications of the ThinkPad X9 Aura Edition

Specification ThinkPad X9 15p Aura Edition Display 15.3″ 16:10 2.8K OLED, 1000 nits peak HDR brightness, 120Hz VRR, OLED AOFT, Touch optional, ARAS Processor Up to Intel Core Ultra X9 Series 3 processor Memory Up to 64GB LPDDR5x 9600MT/s Graphics Up to Intel Arc 12Xe graphics Operating System Windows 11 Pro

Windows 11 Home

Ubuntu Camera Up to 10MP MIPI Camera, IR Storage Up to 2TB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 5 SSD Battery 88Whr Ports 3x Thunderbolt 4

1x USB-A 10Gbps

1x HDMI 2.1

1x SD card reader

1x Audio combo jack Audio 6x speakers (B2B + Tweeter)

2x microphones with Elevoc Noise Cancellation Dimensions 339.5 x 228.5 x 7.25–17.9 mm Weight Starting at 1.5 kg / 3.08 lbs Color Thunder Grey Security DTPM, ThinkShield, MoC touch fingerprint reader on power button, Webcam shutter Connectivity Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 5.4

Lenovo’s PC accessories for the Aura Edition

Windows Latest’s sources gave us exclusive information about the ThinkPad Dual-Mode Wireless ANC Foldable Headset 8550, which is certified for Microsoft Teams and comes with sound tuning by Bose. You’ll also get adaptive hybrid ANC and AI-powered environmental noise cancellation, with a battery that lasts up to 58 hours of playback. You can purchase it from March 2026, for an estimated starting price of $269.99.

We also got information about the ThinkPad Bluetooth Presenter Mouse, which is a mouse by itself, but also turns into a presentation mode, and has an AI shortcut to access on-device AI.

The ThinkPad 16-inch Mag Backpack is perfect for the ThinkPad laptops with its zipper-free design that uses magnetic closures.

The ThinkCentre X AIO Aura Edition has an almost square display

Right off the bat, the ThinkCentre X AIO Aura Edition PC has a unique aspect ratio of 16:18, which our sources say is ideal for creators, programmers, and data professionals, as it becomes easier for them to view two A4 pages of full data sets in the portrait display.

Sources mention that this Copilot+ PC is powered by the Intel Core Ultra X7 Series 3 processors, powering the 27.6-inch QHD display, and an optional Smart AI camera that supports Lenovo DeskView, which is a proprietary software that can convert documents placed in front of the display into digital files.

Interestingly, our sources noted that the All-in-One PC can also turn into a monitor and a PC simultaneously, when connected to an external device, by splitting the screen into two, with one part displaying the content from the AIO and the other part showing the content from the external device.

Full specifications of the ThinkCentre X AIO Aura Edition

Specification ThinkCentre X AIO Display 27.6″ 16:18 QHD IPS (2560 x 2880), 60Hz

1000:1 contrast, 300 cd/m², 14ms

DCI-P3 98%, Anti-glare Processor Up to Intel Core Ultra X7 Series 3 processor Memory Up to 64GB LPDDR5x 9600MT/s Graphics Up to Intel ARC 12Xe Operating System Windows 11 Camera Optional Smart AI camera with physical shutter and optional HPD

(Up to 16M, 4M Binned with up to 4K video recording)

Physical shutter Storage 2x M.2 PCIe 2280 SSD Audio 4x Harman Kardon certified speakers

4 microphones, intelligent noise cancelling Ports Rear: 1x Thunderbolt, 1x USB-C, 2x USB-A, 1x HDMI 2.1

Side: 1x USB-C, 1x USB-A, Audio combo Dimensions System with stand: 18.93 x 24.96 x 7.52 in Weight Starting at 7.37 kg (16.25 lbs) Security ThinkShield, Mini Kensington® Security Slot™, Chassis Intrusion Switch Connectivity Up to Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 6.0

The ThinkCentre X Tower supports two RTX 5060 Ti

Windows Latest’s reliable sources told us that the ThinkCentre X Tower is for AI and data-intensive workloads, powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 32G or Dual 5060 Ti, and up to 4 x 64 GB DDR5 6400 memory.

We are told that Lenovo’s AI Fusion Solution can enable local post-training and fine-tuning of AI models up to 70 billion parameters, while being cooled by a biomimetic fan that draws air to its 34-liter chassis.

Our sources tell us that the Lenovo ThinkCentre X Tower will start at a price of around $1,500, and availability will be from March 2026.

We also got information about the Lenovo Sensor Hub assistant, which is a multimodal sensing system that uses cameras, radar, mics, and other environmental inputs to understand the user’s presence and then process the data on the device to adjust the system performance, privacy, and efficiency, all in real time.

We are informed that the Sensor Hub bundled with the ThinkCentre X Tower will have a starting price of $99 and will be available starting in June 2026.

Full specifications of ThinkCentre X Tower

Specification ThinkCentre X Tower Processor Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processor Memory Up to 4x 64GB DDR5 6400 UDIMM Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 32G

Supports Dual RTX 5060 Ti Operating System Windows 11 Pro

Windows 11 Home

Ubuntu 24.04 Storage Up to 3x 2TB M.2 PCIe 2280 SSD AI AI Fusion Card 1TB Ports Top: 1x USB-C (USB 20Gbps), 2x USB-A (USB 10Gbps), 2x USB-A (USB 5Gbps), Audio combo, Card Reader 3 in 1

Rear: 1x Thunderbolt 4 (40G), 4x USB-A (USB 5Gbps), 2x Ethernet (RJ-45), 1x DisplayPort™ 1.4a, Audio out, Audio in, Mic, 1x PS/2 (Optional), 1x COM (Optional) Dimensions 425 x 225 x 495 mm (with handle)

16.73 x 8.86 x 19.49 in (with handle) Weight Starting at 21kg (46.3 lbs) Security DTPM 2.0, ThinkShield, Kensington® Security Slot™,

Optional Chassis Intrusion Switch, E-lock and Smart cable lock Connectivity Up to Wi-Fi 7 Expansion 3x M.2 for PCIe SSD Gen4x4 (1x Gen5)

1x M.2 for Wi-Fi

1x PCIe 16x (Gen 5)

2x PCIe 4x

2x SATA 3.0

1x 3.5″ disk bay

1x 3.5″ disk bay (Optional)

The ThinkPad Rollable XD Concept shows where ThinkPad is headed next

Among all the production-ready hardware Lenovo is lining up for CES 2026, the ThinkPad Rollable XD Concept proves that the industry is still capable of innovating. Our sources reiterate that this device is not meant to ship as a commercial product yet, but shows how Lenovo is thinking about form factors beyond traditional clamshells.

Unlike the Legion Pro Rollable, which expands horizontally for ultrawide gaming, the ThinkPad Rollable XD Concept expands vertically. The display expands from a compact 13.3-inch workspace into a tall 16-inch screen, giving significantly more vertical real estate for documents, code, video editing timelines, and multitasking.

As reported first by Windows Latest, what makes this ThinkPad concept interesting is the transparent Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 back cover. When the display is rolled inward, the OLED panel remains visible through the lid, allowing parts of the screen to function as a secondary, outward-facing display.

Our sources say Lenovo internally refers to this as a “world-facing display,” designed to show contextual information like notifications, calendar data, or AI-driven summaries without opening the laptop.

The exposed portion of the OLED panel is not a separate display but part of the same flexible screen, which also enables multimodal interactions when the lid is closed.

For now, Lenovo has no commercial plans for the ThinkPad Rollable XD Concept. But if history is anything to go by, ideas tested here often show up in shipping products a generation or two later.

