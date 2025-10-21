If you visit ChatGPT.com or Perplexity.ai in Microsoft Edge, you’ll notice a subtle nudge to “Try Copilot.” The nudge appears within Edge’s address bar. If you tap on the nudge, it’ll open Copilot in Edge’s sidebar. This is a clever idea to remind those who open ChatGPT in Edge to try Copilot, which is also powered by OpenAI’s GPT-5.

Copilot isn’t exactly popular. If you look at the market share numbers from analytics company Similar Web, Copilot has less than two percent share on the web. However, if you add the numbers from Windows, Microsoft 365 or Edge, Copilot’s share will be much higher.

But that’s a different story. Over the last few months, Windows Latest spotted Copilot ads on Bing when you try to search for ChatGPT or Gemini. While the ad was limited to just Bing.com, there’s another attempt to stop people from using ChatGPT.

As you can see in the above screenshot, when I opened ChatGPT.com in Microsoft Edge, a nudge to try Copilot appeared in the address bar.

I was able to replicate the same behaviour for Perplexity and DeepSeek. But for some reason, the nudge to try Copilot doesn’t show up when I open Gemini. Also, these alerts are not visible when you visit regular web pages, such as Google.com.

Microsoft appears to be specifically targetting ChatGPT, Perplexity and DeepSeek. When you tap on the Try Copilot nudge, it opens Copilot in Edge sidebar where you can ask anything or also upload files.

It’s worth noting that Try Copilot nudges are different from Edge’s summarise this page, Ask Copilot and Copilot mode features. “Try Copilot” is an upsell in Edge browser. In other words, it’s an ad for Copilot specifically targetting ChatGPT.

In fact, these alerts are similar to the ones we have when you try to download Google Chrome using Microsoft Edge.

