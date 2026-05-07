Microsoft previously told Windows Latest that it’s working on a smaller taskbar and plans to bring back resize controls, similar to Windows 10. Now, we’re already seeing early signs of a smaller taskbar in Windows 11 preview builds ahead of the public rollout. In fact, the movable taskbar is also partially working in existing builds.

When Microsoft released Windows 11 in 2021, it dropped the ability to move and resize the taskbar. In fact, early builds also didn’t support the drag and drop feature, but Microsoft added it back after outrage from the core audience. Five years later, Microsoft is bringing back all Windows 10 taskbar features to Windows 11.

As Phantom on X noticed, Windows 11 Build 26300.8346 already includes early bits of the upcoming small taskbar. For example, in the screenshot below, you’ll notice that the Widgets button is using its new smaller appearance for the small taskbar, with a noticeably smaller weather icon.

The above screenshot shows the smaller taskbar that is far from complete, but it confirms the feature is on the way and being tested internally.

It’s also worth noting that Windows 11 already comes with a smaller taskbar feature, but it’s not same as the Windows 10 version. Right now, if you go to Settings > Personalization > Taskbar, and scroll to the new “Taskbar behaviors” section, you’ll find a toggle that lets you make the taskbar buttons smaller.

Unlike Windows 10’s smaller taskbar feature, Windows 11’s existing smaller taskbar buttons toggle actually shrink the buttons, not the taskbar.

Thankfully, Microsoft now has a better idea of what customers actually want, and the upcoming feature will allow you to make the taskbar itself smaller, exactly like Windows 10 and older versions.

Microsoft is moving fast with Windows 11 development, as it’s already testing most of the promised features

On March 20, Microsoft admitted that it had lost its way with Windows 11 and promised a long list of major improvements, including better performance, fewer ads, and a noticeably faster File Explorer.

While all of that sounds great on paper, many users doubted whether Microsoft actually meant it. That’s largely because of the company’s reputation.

This is not the first time Microsoft has said it wants to win back Windows users. It has made similar promises in the past, but the changes either took too long to ship or never really arrived. In fact, Windows often went back to the back burner after internal reorgs at the company.

However, unlike last time, we’re now seeing real improvements ship and roll out to testers. For example, Microsoft said it’s testing a movable taskbar, and we’re already seeing it in preview builds. It’s still hidden and unfinished, but it’s clearly being worked on, and Microsoft will likely roll it out to everyone once it’s in a usable state.

There are also references to dedicated settings for the resizable and smaller taskbar in documentation seen by Windows Latest.

Windows Latest understands that you’ll be able to point the cursor around the edge of the taskbar and resize it, similar to the existing experience on Windows 10.

Up to 18 major changes are planned for Windows 11

Microsoft is testing as many as 18 major changes, and we have a rundown of everything coming later this year.

According to sources familiar with the development, Microsoft could end up shipping far more than 18 changes. In fact, some of the noteworthy changes have already rolled out with Windows 11 Build 26200.8328 (KB5083631), which is April 2026’s optional update.

With the April 2026 optional update, Microsoft improved the loading of the system tray area, made Windows Hello more reliable with fingerprints, addressed File Explorer sluggishness, and more.

The other changes coming to Windows 11 include fewer ads, reduced Copilot integration, a less annoying out-of-box experience, a native Start menu in WinUI as Microsoft moves away from React, more consistent dark mode, File Explorer preloading, and more.

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