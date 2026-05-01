Windows 11 KB5083631 is rolling out with Xbox mode for regular PCs, a more reliable File Explorer, faster startup apps, and more. This is an optional update that can be downloaded via Windows Update. For advanced users, Microsoft has also posted direct download links to the KB5083631 offline installers (.msu) on the Update Catalog.

Today’s update shows up as “2026-04 Preview Update (KB5083631) (26200.8328)” and can be downloaded from Settings > Windows Update, but only when you click on the ‘Download and & Install‘ button. The update bumps the OS to Windows 11 Build 26200.8328. In the case of version 24H2, it bumps the OS to Build 26100.8328.

Windows 11 KB5083631 is a big release, but it’s marked as an optional update, which means it’s not downloaded automatically. Also, the update appears to include early bits from Microsoft’s Windows K2 efforts, which is the name of an internal project that aims to improve Windows 11.

Microsoft has plans to release up to 18 major improvements for Windows 11 in 2026, but those changes are not rolling out today. Instead, we’re getting some of the early bits, such as a more reliable File Explorer. At the same time, Microsoft is also rolling out agents to the taskbar, but the feature is completely optional.

Download Links for Windows 11 KB5083631

Windows 11 KB5083631 Direct Download Links: 64-bit and ARM-64 | You can use the linked Microsoft Update Catalog if you are having issues with Windows Update. In all other cases, I strongly recommend using Windows Update. And it’s also because Windows updates have become so large lately when downloaded via Update Catalog:

Build Number Size OS Version Architecture 26200.8328 5122.5 MB Windows 11 25H2 x64-based 26200.8328 5122.5 MB Windows 11 25H2 arm64-based 26100.8328 4605.7 MB Windows 11 24H2 x64-based 26100.8328 4605.7 MB Windows 11 24H2 arm64-based

For 64-bit systems, Windows 11 Build 26200.8328 is literally 5.1GB. On the other hand, the ARM version sits at 4.6GB. We have a full analysis that explains why Windows updates are growing in size, and it’s partly due to the fact that AI models are now bundled with these updates, even though they’re never applied to your PC.

What’s new in Windows 11 Build 26200.8328 (25H2) / Build 26100.8328 (24H2)?

All Windows updates roll out major changes gradually, which means you’ll not see the changes immediately.

1. Xbox mode is now rolling out

In our tests, Windows Latest found that Windows 11 KB5083631 enables the highly anticipated Xbox Game Mode on regular PCs. Until now, the Xbox Game, previously called Full Screen Experience (FSE), was locked to handheld devices. That changes today as part of Microsoft’s efforts to win back gamers.

What is Xbox mode in Windows 11?

Xbox Mode has been available on handheld as ‘Full Screen Experience,’ but it was recently rebranded ahead of PC rollout. The rebranded ‘Xbox mode’ now shows up after installing today’s optional update, but it’s not turned on by default for obvious reasons. If you’re on Build 26200.8328 / 26100.8328, you can enable Xbox Mode by following these steps:

Open Settings > Gaming

Click ‘Xbox mode.’ It is usually the first option on the Gaming page.

Now, toggle ‘Xbox mode‘ and your PC will automatically switch to Xbox mode. You can also turn on the second toggle called ‘Show Xbox mode in Task view,’ so you can easily go back and forth between your desktop and Xbox interface.

When you turn on the Xbox mode, it replaces the traditional Windows desktop workflow with an Xbox-first interface where you focus on gaming, and Microsoft takes care of the performance.

Xbox mode for Windows 11 turns on a full-screen gaming experience, and the new interface is optimized for controllers. That means you can use any gaming controller, including an Xbox One controller, to navigate the new Xbox home page on your Windows 11 PC.

On your new Xbox desktop (dashboard, not your Windows desktop), you can open any game, use Xbox Game Bar to enhance and monitor performance, and automatically switch between apps using your controller.

As somebody who has grown up using an Xbox console, I can confirm the experience is closer to using a console than a PC. Of course, there are some shortcomings, including performance.

Windows Latest understands that Xbox mode does allow games to run with more resources, but it still does not address the underlying issues of Windows, including bugs that hurt game performance.

Xbox mode is a great idea, but most of you won’t see it today. I was curious why I didn’t see it on my other PC, so I asked Microsoft, and it told me that the feature is rolling out with Windows 11 KB5083631. It’s a gradual rollout, and nobody can tell you when the feature will show up.

According to Microsoft, it’ll take anywhere between a day and a few weeks for Xbox mode to show up on all PCs

2. File Explorer is now faster, consistent with folder views, and more

File Explorer has a problem where it does not correctly remember folder views across all folders. For example, if your Downloads folder view is set to “Extra large icons,” you’d expect the icons to appear in an extra-large layout, which is a fair expectation.

However, if you open the Downloads folder via another app, such as the Edge browser, the Downloads folder will not respect your preference and default to “Details” view.

With Windows 11 KB5083631 (Build 26200.8313), Microsoft says it patched this behavior, which means folder view will be consistent in File Explorer.

Microsoft has also extended support for archive formats in File Explorer. If you right-click archives like nupkg, which is for NuGet Packages, you’ll be able to extract their content without any third-party apps. Other new formats include xar, uu, and cpio.

Moreover, it looks like you’ll no longer run into a white flash when File Explorer is set to ‘This PC’ and Windows is in dark mode. This bug has been affecting users for years now, and it’s finally getting fixed. It’s not the first time Microsoft has tried to fix the white flashes in dark mode bug, though. This time, it appears to have been fully fixed.

This update improves the reliability of relevant explorer.exe processes so they stop after closing File Explorer windows.

3. Haptic feedback support

Windows 11 KB5083631 is testing a major update for the haptic feedback experience, where you’ll feel the feedback (mobile-alert-like vibration) when you perform certain window actions, such as resizing windows.

Right now, haptic is mostly limited to clicks/taps and certain games, but now it’ll expand to cover window actions. You’ll also feel haptic feedback when aligning objects in PowerPoint.

You can manage these new haptic features in Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Mouse or Touchpad > Haptic signals.

However, right now, it only works with certain mice and trackpads. Microsoft says support for more hardware will be rolled out in the coming months.

Most of these handsome changes are still rolling out and will show up in the coming days.

Microsoft is not aware of any major issues with today’s optional update, so you can safely download it today.

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