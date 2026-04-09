Microsoft told Windows Latest that it’s testing a new version of Quick Settings on Windows 11 that will load faster. Right now, if you tap the Wi-Fi, sound, or battery icon, it opens Quick Settings, but you might have noticed it takes a few seconds to appear. And when it does appear, some Quick Settings items take another second to load.

On March 20, Microsoft announced major Windows improvements that will be rolled out throughout 2026. It confirmed that the Start menu, taskbar, and all other areas of Windows 11 are getting better. Windows Latest has a detailed breakdown of all 18 features confirmed for the 2026 release, but it’s not the final list, as another change has shown up.

I’m told that Quick Settings is being reworked as part of Microsoft’s efforts to upgrade the Windows 11 experience.

Microsoft has internal targets to make Quick Settings load instantly, including the buttons and sub-action pages.

In our tests, Windows Latest has observed that if you enable or disable Wi-Fi and reconnect to another router, you might notice that Quick Settings takes a few seconds, or sometimes several seconds, to reflect the changes. This also happens when disconnecting Bluetooth, as it does not always reflect immediately at the UI level.

Microsoft says it’s aware of these concerns and is internally testing an update that patches Quick Settings.

New features coming to Quick Settings

Microsoft is testing a feature that lets you select items and drag and drop them to arrange the order.

Another notable change is that you’ll be able to toggle on or off dark mode directly from Quick Settings under a new ‘Energy Saver’ sub page, which will also have controls for Eco brightness, Screen contrast, and of course, Power Mode. These two changes were recently spotted in preview builds.

Some might argue that there are bigger problems than fixing Quick Settings, and there might be, but Microsoft’s approach is not to handpick bugs and patch them one by one. The company is fundamentally improving Windows, where everything, including the Start menu, taskbar, and Quick Settings, loads instantly.

In fact, the notifications center is also getting a performance boost, so it can load alerts faster and quickly dismiss them.

Microsoft previously confirmed that it’ll reduce notifications on Windows 11, so you can stay focused. And that includes alerts or distractions from Windows Update. As we recently reported, Microsoft confirmed plans to make Windows updates less annoying with a single reboot every month and the ability to pause updates for longer than five weeks.

What else are we expecting on Windows 11 in 2026?

There are as many as 18 major changes planned for Windows 11 in 2026, including fewer ads/upsells in the operating system, the ability to move the taskbar, reduced AI/Copilot features, and more.

For example, Microsoft told Windows Latest that it’ll make the right-click load options faster in File Explorer and other places. But it’s not the only change.

More recently, Microsoft also confirmed plans to improve the Windows Settings UI, making it cleaner, easier to navigate, and as good as the Control Panel. While the Control Panel is here to stay, the idea is to further reduce dependency on it and move more pages or pop-ups to Windows Settings.

The migration has been going on for more than a decade at this point, and the Settings app has come a long way, but it still sends you to Control Panel for advanced settings.

What about you? What do you want Microsoft to improve in Windows 11? Let me know in the comments below, and I’ll send it over to Microsoft.

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