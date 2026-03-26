Microsoft is taking a new approach where it drops major Windows 11 fixes every month, and one such update would bring back a Windows 10-like compact taskbar with different sizes.

Right now, you can’t really customize the taskbar on Windows 11, not even how big it appears at low resolutions. If you have a high-resolution device, you probably won’t see it as a problem, but on a 14-inch laptop, the taskbar might feel huge, and you may want to adjust its height. However, you can’t do it just yet.

Windows 11 blocks users from customizing the taskbar unless they use a third-party tool, but Windows Latest understands that might change sooner rather than later.

In a post on X, one user asked Microsoft’s Windows boss if they could consider bringing back the ‘short taskbar’ option, as users hate this “jumbo taskbar.” One user argues that a jumbo taskbar only makes sense for tablet users, and even Windows 8 had an option to switch to a compact or slim taskbar when preferred.

Pavan Davuluri, who heads Windows at Microsoft, responded to the suggestion and confirmed that it’s something that could be implemented.

“This is something we’re looking at implementing,” Pavan Davuluri wrote in an X post, and it really gives me hope that Microsoft is seriously considering our feedback.

I asked Microsoft for more details, and I’m told it’ll be similar to how the taskbar from Windows 10 is, but we don’t know to what extent it’ll be similar.

Windows 10’s taskbar was really more customizable than Windows 11’s

On Windows 10, if you go to Settings > Taskbar, you are going to find a simple toggle that switches to small taskbar buttons.

Now, you’re going to find the same toggle on Windows 11, too. But the catch is that it doesn’t actually make your taskbar smaller.

If you don’t believe me, open Settings > Personalization > Taskbar, and toggle “show smaller taskbar buttons” to “always.” Now, open a few apps, and you’ll notice that the icon size shrinks, not the taskbar itself.

It literally does what it says, makes the “buttons” smaller, but that’s not expected behaviour, especially if you are moving from an older version of Windows, like Windows 10.

We expect the taskbar to shrink in size when we toggle this feature, but it doesn’t, and it’s intentional. Now, Microsoft will add another toggle that makes the taskbar smaller, similar to Windows 10.

Windows 10 also has a feature called “Lock the Taskbar.” When it’s unlocked, you can hold and drag the taskbar to reposition it. For example, if you hold and drag the taskbar to the top region of the screen, it’ll stay there until you drag it back to another side of the screen. Moreover, you can hover over the taskbar’s edge and adjust the size of the taskbar.

We don’t know if we are going back to “that” level of Windows 10-like customization, but the needle is finally moving, and we’ll see some nice changes.

In addition, Microsoft says you’ll be able to move the taskbar.

Movable taskbar is one of the most requested features in the Feedback Hub. Some of you might argue that it’s not rocket science to restore the functionality, and it is likely an effort for positive PR. It might very well be, but I am glad it’s coming back, and more than the PR, it also comes down to intent.

Microsoft now intends to make Windows a better choice for consumers, and it’s not just a movable taskbar. There are dozens of other fixes planned, including the ability to pause Windows updates for as long as you want, a faster Start menu, reduced memory usage, a faster File Explorer, and less AI clutter.

The company says it’ll roll out fixes every month, and Windows Insiders will be able to test them out first.

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