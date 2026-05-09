Windows 11 might soon sound a lot different. While Microsoft has spent the last few months aggressively fixing under-the-hood performance issues and refining the looks of the operating system, it looks like the audio experience is next on the agenda.

First found by Windows Latest, the hint comes from Marcus Ash, the lead of Design and Research for Windows and Devices at Microsoft. In a recent exchange on X about the nostalgia of older Windows startup chimes, Ash dropped the news that the original Windows 11 startup sound designer rejoined his team.

Replying to a user talking about the history of Windows audio, Ash stated, “The sound designer that worked on the Windows 11 startup sound recently rejoined our team! The things he can do with sounds blows my mind.”

This is a massive tease. Bringing the original sound designer back onto the core Windows team strongly suggests that Microsoft is actively working on a new set of system sounds. We could be looking at a refreshed audio package for notifications, error alerts, and system actions, or perhaps even a brand new startup chime.

But to be honest, the Windows 11 startup sound already sounds very clean and modern. I like that it’s very short (just one second).

Interestingly, when Windows 11 was announced in June 2021, Microsoft also released a 4-second Windows 11 logo start sound:

Although I do wish that it had an iconic shutdown sound like in Windows XP…

The nostalgia of booting up a PC

If, like me, you have been using Windows for a long time, you know that startup sounds make the OS feel alive and remind us of simpler times.

Although I have seen Windows 98 in action, the operating system I used the most during my childhood was Windows XP. I literally learned how to use a computer on a chunky Windows XP desktop machine. Every day when I came home from school, the sound of Windows XP booting up was absolute music to my ears. It meant that homework and snacks could wait, and it was finally time to play some games or browse the web on a spotty internet connection.

A good startup sound makes you feel something, and to realise that a potential audio refresh for Windows 11 is such a big deal, all we need to do is take a short trip down memory lane at the most iconic Windows startup sounds in history.

A look back at the greatest Windows startup sounds

Windows 95

The ambient music pioneer Brian Eno created the startup sound for Windows 95. Microsoft approached him with a massive challenge to create a piece of music that was inspiring, universal, optimistic, futuristic, sentimental, and emotional, all packed into just a few seconds. The resulting audio clip became a sonic logo that made tech history. Funnily enough, Eno later admitted he composed the entire thing on an Apple Macintosh.

Windows 98

Microsoft audio producer Ken Kato is credited with the creation of the Windows 98 sound, which featured a very fresh, expanding, and futuristic swell that captured the technological optimism of the late 90s. This retro music genuinely feels more futuristic than the future!

Windows XP

And my personal favourite, if it wasn’t obvious already, is the Windows XP startup sound. The startup chime and other system sounds within XP are actually based on live orchestral recordings. Composer Bill Brown worked with Emmy award-winning sound designer Tom Ozanich to create the audio. Because Windows XP was installed on billions of machines worldwide, this sweeping orchestral melody is arguably the most recognizable boot sound in the history of human computing, just like the iconic Windows Bliss wallpaper.

Windows Vista, Windows 7, 8, and 10

The clean, echoing startup sound for Windows Vista was a massive collaboration. It involved progressive rock guitarist Robert Fripp, record producer Tucker Martine, and Microsoft’s own Steve Ball. Microsoft famously described the tune as having four distinct chords, representing each color in the classic Windows flag. The sound was so widely loved that Windows 7 ended up inheriting the same audio, which continued with 8 and 10.

Windows 11 is getting new sounds, and I’m all for it

Microsoft bringing its top sound engineer back into the fold means the company is genuinely caring about the aesthetics of using Windows. Yes, an operating system absolutely needs to be functional and fast. But it should also make people love using it. For that to happen, users need to feel a connection both visually and acoustically. A new, modern set of system sounds will definitely help bridge that gap.

Currently, Windows 11 has several system sounds that feel older than they should:

So, a change of sounds is, in fact, necessary.

Also, this likely falls in line with the “craft” improvements Microsoft is pushing this year. The company is actively working to make the OS feel more tactile and responsive. For example, we recently reported that Microsoft is introducing haptic feedback effects for snapping and resizing windows, bringing a physical dimension to UI elements on supported trackpads.

On the visual front, Microsoft is finally listening to user feedback by testing a smaller, Windows 10-style taskbar that users can reposition to the top or sides of their screen.

Apart from making Windows 11 faster, it’s the visual, auditory, and tactile features that make an OS feel premium. Of course, we will be keeping a close eye on the upcoming Windows Insider builds to see if any hidden audio files make an appearance.

Until then, let us know in the comments: what is your absolute favorite Windows startup sound of all time?

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