In 2020, Bing handled one search in sixteen searches (roughly), but today it handles one in eight (March 2025). To be precise, the “one search in sixteen” figure comes from Bing’s average share for the whole of 2020 (6.14 %), and the ratio works out to about one in sixteen searches.

This is according to the Statista data seen by Windows Latest. The numbers are very interesting because Bing’s market share has increased to 12.21%, while Google search dropped to 79.10% share.

Bing isn’t a new search engine, but it’s often overlooked. In fact, we have noticed that Bing produces significantly better search results, and I’ll come to that later. But first, let’s talk about Bing’s market growth. I extracted the Statista global desktop market‑share data of the last 5 years from January 2020 to March 2025, and we noticed an interesting pattern:

Year Average Bing share Change vs previous year 2020 6.14% – (base year for comparison) 2021 6.45% +0.31 pt 2022 8.65% +2.20 pt ← first surge 2023 8.67% flat 2024 11.32% +2.65 pt ← second surge 2025* 12.00% +0.68 pt (Jan–Mar)

As you can see in the above table curated by Windows Latest, Bing has seen growth ever since Microsoft started getting aggressive with ads in Edge/Windows 11, and later due to Copilot.

At the same time, the growth can also be attributed to the fact that Google’s search quality has dropped over time, and users aren’t happy with obvious spam sites taking over the search results.

Let’s compare the market share of Google and Bing between January 1, 2024 and March 2025 to have a better look at the numbers:

Bing vs Google market share

Month Google (%) Bing (%) Bing Δ Google Δ 2024-01 81.95 10.51 – – 2024-02 82.29 10.18 -0.33 +0.34 2024-03 81.63 10.24 +0.06 -0.66 2024-04 80.74 11.19 +0.95 -0.89 2024-05 80.49 11.39 +0.20 -0.25 2024-06 80.41 11.55 +0.16 -0.08 2024-07 80.33 11.83 +0.28 -0.08 2024-08 79.64 11.97 +0.14 -0.69 2024-09 79.62 11.77 -0.20 -0.02 2024-10 79.87 11.68 -0.09 +0.25 2024-11 80.34 11.53 -0.15 +0.47 2024-12 79.07 11.94 +0.41 -1.27 2025-01 79.32 11.96 +0.02 +0.25 2025-02 79.92 11.84 -0.12 +0.60 2025-03 79.10 12.21 +0.37 -0.82

The above data from Statista clearly shows that Google is slipping here, but it’s not losing a significant chunk of the market.

Google’s market share slip:

January 2020: 87 % of desktop searches.

March 2025: 79 %.

That is an 8‑point drop in five years – roughly one‑and‑a‑half points every year.

Bing is the only big winner:

January 2020: 5.5 %.

March 2025: 12.2 % (the highest in the whole sheet).

That is a gain of 6.7 points or +121 %.

Is it a slow death? Certainly not. Bing needs to do something extraordinary to have a chance against Google’s monopoly.

It also looks like ChatGPT is not eating up Google’s market share, as consumers have different use cases for both products.

As I mentioned at the outset, Bing is really doing better, and I’m not really surprised because we have seen it produce better search results. Windows Latest compared search results of Bing and Google, and we built a list of 100 everyday queries into five groups – tech help, breaking news, online shopping, local services, and random trivia.

In our tests, Bing came out on top in 80 of the 100 trials. It answered queries more accurately with diverse sites of websites, including independent publishers.

Better search quality combined with Copilot seems to be working in Bing’s favour.

Microsoft is pushing Bing through Edge and Windows 11

It’s also worth noting that Microsoft has been aggressive with Bing’s promotion across its products, including Edge and Windows 11. Previously, Windows Latest spotted Microsoft forcing Chrome users to try Bing and Copilot search via a full-fledged pop-up, and we’ve also seen Bing spoof Google UI:

See? Bing tricks you into believing that you’re on Google when you search Google in Edge’s address bar, but that’s far from reality. Bing is spoofing Google’s UI, and it might have worked in Microsoft’s favour. This practice does have the potential to retain potential Google seekers.

However, compared to Google’s practices, this is nothing. Google tries to send users to Google search from all of its products, and it’s so well integrated that users will not care about Google being “forced.”

What about you? Have you switched to Bing from Google? Personally, I stopped using Google and never looked back. Bing does everything better.

Footnote: