Microsoft is catching up with ChatGPT yet again, and this time, Copilot is getting an advanced memory management feature. In addition, Microsoft told Windows Latest that Copilot is getting the ability to pin conversations, which was one of the long-requested additions. Moreover, Copilot on macOS is finally getting a much-needed upgrade.

After the update, Windows Latest noticed that Copilot supports over 10,240 characters. If you paste a huge chunk of text, Microsoft automatically converts it into a text file, similar to Claude. On the web, Copilot also lets you summarize a long group chat, save it in a page, and even work with your chats as an artifact.

This means you can now ask Copilot to summarize your group trip planning chat and turn it into an itinerary in Pages.

“This idea came directly from Satya Nadella, who’s been using Copilot for his own group chats,” Microsoft said.

Pinned chats coming to Copilot

Microsoft is rolling out a new feature that lets you pin conversations, so no more digging around for your top conversations.

“Pin your favorite chats & keep them right at the top of your list,” Microsoft said, but it warned that the feature is rolling out in waves, so availability may vary.

Long-term memory rolls out to Copilot

ChatGPT, Gemini, and even Copilot have a memory feature. When you turn on the feature, AI can remember who you are and reference your past conversations in new chats, but memory support has been fairly limited in Copilot. On the other hand, ChatGPT offers a superior experience because it can reference nearly all your past chats.

Now, Microsoft is testing an advanced memory feature for Copilot, which means it can now remember more stuff that matters.

“Copilot’s memory just got smarter, making memory feel more transparent & in your control. We’ve made big improvements to how Copilot remembers what matters, Microsoft confirmed. “[It also] pulls useful details from your previous chats.

In addition, you’ll be able to manage your saved memories from Settings, or you can even ask Copilot what you’d like to retain or delete from memory.

It is unclear whether Copilot can pull the first chat with Bing, but even if it’s not there yet, it will arrive eventually.

Advanced memory support is rolling out in waves, starting in the US.

Copilot on macOS and iOS gets a big upgrade

Copilot on macOS is getting a pretty significant upgrade that brings it in line with the Windows 11 version.

Once the update rolls out on macOS, you will find features such as Podcasts, Imagine, Library, Connectors, Search mode in the composer, Read Aloud capability, smarter notifications, and the ability to export to PDFs, Word, PPT, or Excel.

Microsoft says this update helps the feel more in sync with Copilot on other platforms.

For iOS, there’s a new widget that you can try for Copilot, and here’s what it looks like:

As you can see, Copilot’s iOS widget comes in two sizes to quickly access your top Copilot actions.

But that’s not all. Windows Latest recently reported that Copilot on the web is rolling out “Real talk personality” and testing a new Sora-powered generative video support with up to eight seconds of audio.

